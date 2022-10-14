the Worldwide EV Charging Management Software Platform Industry is Expected to Reach $25.9 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EV Charging Management Software Platform - A Global and Regional Market Analysis: Focus on Application Type, Product Type, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EV charging management software platform market is projected to reach $25,922.4 million by 2031 from $980.0 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 36.7% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The EV charging management software platform market growth is expected to be driven by the proliferating demand for electric vehicles across the globe and government initiatives toward a pollution-free environment. The EV market will rapidly grow and evolve in the coming months and years to reach critical mass. Savvy operators will begin with a software solution that can scale with the market, allowing them to monetize and grow their business investments.

Market Lifecycle Stage

EV charging management software enables e-mobility service providers and EV charging operators to manage all aspects of EV charging, maximizing charger uptime and providing EV drivers with a seamless charging experience. Furthermore, the software enables EV charging providers to monetize their services.

Some of the major benefits of EV charging management software include energy usage and cost optimization, complete control of charging infrastructure, remote management of EV infrastructure, seamless charging experience for drivers, possibility of cost reduction and revenue generation, automation of EV billing and payments, and the ability to achieve interoperability.

Impact of EV Charging Management Software Platform Market

As electrification and electric vehicle adoption continue, government initiatives and policies for electric vehicles contribute significantly to the advancement of this vision. Over the last few decades, governments around the world have been attempting to find ways to reduce vehicle carbon dioxide emissions.

The advancement of electric vehicle technology is a catalyst for reducing tailpipe emissions from ICE vehicles. Effective policies and regulations are being implemented to accelerate the global adoption of electric vehicles. These ongoing efforts by governments in various countries and areas facilitate the growth of electric vehicles, which is expected to boost the EV charging management software platform market and ensure better and cleaner air quality in the coming years.

Recent Developments in the EV Charging Management Software Platform Market

In February 2022 , EV Connect Expands EV Charging-as-a-Service Program supported by investor Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui) was launched. The program combines hardware, software, and service offerings with flexible payments to EV Connect customers to create a one-stop shop for worry-free EV charging.

, EV Connect Expands EV Charging-as-a-Service Program supported by investor Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui) was launched. The program combines hardware, software, and service offerings with flexible payments to EV Connect customers to create a one-stop shop for worry-free EV charging. In June 2022 , NovaCHARGE announced successful pilots of a new Hot Standby feature that provides mobile network redundancy and eliminates single-point failover at the mobile carrier level were completed. This feature enables more robust EVSE communications to address the critical need for timely EV charging in fleet, workplace, public, and high-density residential customers.

, NovaCHARGE announced successful pilots of a new Hot Standby feature that provides mobile network redundancy and eliminates single-point failover at the mobile carrier level were completed. This feature enables more robust EVSE communications to address the critical need for timely EV charging in fleet, workplace, public, and high-density residential customers. In September 2021 , e-Mobility Power (eMP), the major provider of electric vehicle charging in Japan , migrated and consolidated its complete network of over 27,000 chargers to the Driivz end-to-end EV charging and smart energy management software platform.

, e-Mobility Power (eMP), the major provider of electric vehicle charging in , migrated and consolidated its complete network of over 27,000 chargers to the Driivz end-to-end EV charging and smart energy management software platform. In February 2021 , EVBox launched a real-time EV charging infrastructure Insights business portal. The new business portal Everon, a brand of EVBox, allows fleet and site managers control over the functioning of their EV charging infrastructure.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the EV Charging Management Software Platform Market:

Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles

Ease of Use of Software and Smartphone Application

Government Initiatives toward a Pollution-Free Environment

Following are the challenges for the EV Charging Management Software Platform Market:

Risk of Cyber Attacks

Lack of Standard Protocols to Develop Software Platforms

Increase in Energy Demands with Exploding EV Sales

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Etrel

Driivz Ltd.

EV Box

Current AS.

AMPECO LTD

Tesla

Shell plc

EV Connect

Blink Charging Co.

ChargeLab Inc.

FLO Services USA Inc.

Inc. ChargePoint, Inc.

S-Pro

Virta Global

Touch GmbH

GreenFlux Assets B.V.

NovaCHARGE, Inc.

Siemens

