The Worldwide Extended Detection and Response Industry is Expected to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027

The XDR market size is projected to grow from USD 985 Million in 2022 to USD 2,358 Million by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period.

The growing scale of cyberattacks has heightened the need for XDR solutions as they offer better visibility into the cyber threat landscape. Some of the key trends and opportunities that drive the market growth are evolving cyber threat landscape; the need for real time monitoring, visibility, analysis, and response across security stacks; shift from the usage of EDR to XDR solutions; growing use of AI/ ML powered XDR solutions; and heightened adoption of manager XDR.



By organization size, the SMEs segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



SMEs are moving toward the adoption of XDR solutions and services, as it is one of the best approaches to protect business operations from advanced threats. The XDR market for the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR - as compared to large enterprises - due to the increasing sophistication of cyber attacks. XDR is the best fit for SMEs as cost-effectiveness is the biggest advantage.



Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The cloud deployment offers is inexpensive, scalable, and offers 24/7 support services. End-users are migrating from the use of traditional on-premises XDR solutions to hosted XDR solutions. XDR uses the cloud deployment model to scale to meet the data analysis needs - this helps in the identification of advanced persistent threats or other cyber attacks. For example, Google Cloud and Cybereason's cloud-native XDR solution enhances the speed and efficacy to defend against cyber threats. Some of the key vendors offering on-premises and cloud XDR deployment modes are Secureworks, IBM, Trellix, Cisco, and eSentire.



Based on vertical, the BFSI segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The BFSI industry is a lucrative target for frauds and external threat actors. Its customer base uses facilities such as mobile banking, internet banking, and online banking. XDR solutions help in delivering holistic visibility into the entire BFSI security ecosystem. Financial organizations particularly use XDR solutions to protect critical customer and employee data. Financial services are looking forward to deploy XDR as it extends protection beyond endpoints to provide detection and response across networks or cloud.



Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



According to a survey by Palo Alto Networks, enterprises across four countries in Asia Pacific: Australia, China, India, and Singapore, revealed that insecure interfaces and APIs, data breaches, data losses, and misconfigurations are the top cybersecurity risks in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Extended Detection and Response Market

4.2 Market, by Component, 2022

4.3 Market, by Region, 2022-2027

4.4 Market, by Vertical, 2022-2027

4.5 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Evolving Cyber Threat Landscape

5.2.1.2 Need for Real-Time Monitoring, Visibility, Analysis, and Response Across Security Stacks

5.2.1.3 Shift from Edr to Xdr

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Trust Among Enterprises to Allow Full Control of System Architecture to Xdr Providers

5.2.2.2 Xdr Deployment Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Use of Ml/Ai-Powered Xdr Services

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Managed Xdr

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Xdr and Vendor-Lock in Period

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Xdr Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.6.1 Selling Prices of Key Players, by Team Size and Endpoints

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.8.1 Key Stakeholders in the Buying Process

5.9 Use Cases

5.9.1 Gkn Wheels & Structures Chose Securework's Managed Xdr Solutions for All-Time Proactive Monitoring for Security Events

5.9.2 Think Whole Person Healthcare Chose Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xdr for Endpoint Protection

5.9.3 Carbery Group Deployed Trend Micro's Managed Xdr Services

5.10 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Landscape

5.12.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.13 Key Conferences & Events in 2022

6 Extended Detection and Response Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Solutions: Market Drivers

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers

7 Extended Detection and Response Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

8 Extended Detection and Response Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

9 Extended Detection and Response Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers

9.3 Government

9.3.1 Government: Market Drivers

9.4 Manufacturing

9.4.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers

9.5 Energy & Utilities

9.5.1 Energy & Utilities: Market Drivers

9.6 Healthcare

9.6.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers

9.7 Retail & Ecommerce

9.7.1 Retail & Ecommerce: Market Drivers

9.8 Information Technology & Information Technology-Enabled Services

9.8.1 Information Technology & Information Technology Enabled Services: Extended Detection and Response Market Drivers

9.9 Other Verticals

10 Extended Detection and Response Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Historical Revenue Analysis

11.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players

11.4 Market Structure

11.5 Ranking of Key Players

11.6 Competitive Scenario

11.6.1 Recent Developments

11.7 Market Evaluation Framework

11.8 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.8.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Definitions and Methodology

11.9 Competitive Benchmarking

11.9.1 Company Footprint

11.10 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.10.1 Stars

11.10.2 Emerging Leaders

11.10.3 Pervasive Players

11.10.4 Participants

11.11 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

11.11.1 Progressive Companies

11.11.2 Responsive Companies

11.11.3 Dynamic Companies

11.11.4 Starting Blocks

11.12 Competitive Benchmarking

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Trend Micro

12.1.2 Microsoft

12.1.3 Bitdefender

12.1.4 Palo Alto Networks

12.1.5 Crowdstrike

12.1.6 Sentinelone

12.1.7 Ibm

12.1.8 Trellix

12.1.9 Secureworks

12.1.10 Cisco

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Sophos

12.2.2 Broadcom

12.2.3 Cybereason

12.2.4 Elastic

12.2.5 Fortinet

12.2.6 At&T

12.2.7 Esentire

12.2.8 Qualys

12.2.9 Blueshift

12.2.10 Rapid7

12.2.11 Exabeam

12.3 Startup Players

12.3.1 Cynet

12.3.2 Lmntrix

12.3.3 Hunters

12.3.4 Confluera

13 Adjacent Markets

14 Appendix

