The Worldwide Eye Tracking Industry is Projected to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

The Global Eye Tracking Market is estimated to be USD 667.15 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2587.61 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.14%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Eye Tracking Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Biopac Systems, Eyetech Digital Systems, Eyetracking Inc., Noldus Information Technology, SR Research, Tobii, etc.

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Eye Tracking Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Eye Tracking Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Eye-Tracking-Based Assistive Communication Devices

4.1.2 Growing Penetration of Eye-Tracking Technology in Automotive & Transportation Industry

4.1.3 Rise in Consumer Electronics Devices with Eye-Tracking Technology

4.1.4 Increasing Demand for Contactless Biometrics

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Eye-Tracking Systems

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Penetration of Eye-Tracking Technology in AR/VR Devices

4.3.2 Increasing in Demand for Eye-Tracking Technology in Emerging Country

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Interoperability and System Integration Issues

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Eye Tracking Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software

6.4 Services

7 Global Eye Tracking Market, By Tracking Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mobile Tracking

7.3 Remote Tracking

8 Global Eye Tracking Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Assistive Communication

8.3 Human Behavior & Market Research

8.4 Others

9 Global Eye Tracking Market, By Industry Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Retail and Advertisement

9.3 Consumer Electronics

9.4 Healthcare & Research Labs

9.5 Government, Defense, and Aerospace

9.6 Automotive & Transportation

10 Global Eye Tracking Market, By Mounting Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Head Mounted

10.3 Wheelchair Mounted

10.4 Table/Device Mounted

11 Americas' Eye Tracking Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas

12 Europe's Eye Tracking Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe

13 Middle East and Africa's Eye Tracking Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA

14 APAC's Eye Tracking Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

16 Company Profiles

16.1 Biopac Systems

16.2 Converus

16.3 Ergoneers

16.4 Eyegaze

16.5 EyeSee Research

16.6 Eyetech Digital Systems

16.7 Eyetracking Inc.

16.8 Gazepoint

16.9 Imotions

16.10 Iscan

16.11 Mirametrix

16.12 Noldus Information Technology

16.13 PRS IN VIVO

16.14 Pupil Labs

16.15 Seeing Machine

16.16 SR Research

16.17 Tobii

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mofcil

