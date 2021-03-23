The Worldwide Farm Management Software Industry is Expected to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2021

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Farm Management Software Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Application (Precision Farming, Livestock, Aquaculture), Offering (On-cloud, On-premise, Data Analytics Services), Farm Size, Production Planning, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global farm management software market is estimated to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2021 to USD 4.2 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2021-2026.

The growth of the farm management software market is driven by factors such as increasing implementation of cloud computing in real-time farm data management, growing population and subsequent rise in demand for food worldwide, and strengthening of intellectual property rights over agricultural innovations. Government support to encourage the adoption of modern agricultural techniques and focus on monitoring livestock performance and health to increase farm efficiency are also driving the growth of the farm management software market.



Precision aquaculture application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period

The farm management software market for precision aquaculture is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by application. The increasing demand for protein-rich aqua food is driving the growth of farm management software for precision aquaculture. Additionally, to increase the production of different types of fishes, adequate amount of nutrients as per the requirement must be fed to the them. Hence, fish farmers are increasingly using farm management software for feeding management to improve fish production. These factors are expected to drive the market growth of farm management software for precision aquaculture application.

Production planning is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during forecast period



The production planning of the farm management software market is estimated to register largest market share in 2026, by farm production planning. The main driver for the farm management software market in the production planning segment is the increasing implementation of cloud computing in real-time farm data management, growing population and subsequent rise in demand for food worldwide, and strengthening of intellectual property rights over agricultural innovations.

APAC is projected to become the fastest growing geographical market between 2021 and 2026

The farm management software market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by region. The growth prospects of the market in APAC are very high as farm management software is still a nascent technology in many countries in the region. However, due to the rapid increase in population and the consequent need to cope with the increasing demand for agricultural products, farmers are adopting farm management software solutions and other advanced agricultural practices in precision agriculture, livestock monitoring, and aquaculture farms.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

3.2 Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

3.3 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Global Farm Management Software Market

4.2 Farm Management Software Market in Europe

4.3 Farm Management Software Market, by Offering

4.4 Farm Management Software Market, by Farm Size

4.5 Farm Management Software Market, by Production Planning

4.6 Regional Analysis of Farm Management Software Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Implementation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Real-Time Farm Data Management

5.2.1.2 Growing Concern Regarding Climate Change and Food Security

5.2.1.3 Increasing Initiatives by Governments Pertaining to Digitalization of Agricultural Industry

5.2.1.4 Increasing Focus on Livestock Monitoring and Tracking Health-Related Data in Real Time to Increase Farm Efficiency

5.2.1.5 Surging Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as Iot, Rovs, and Ai in Aquaculture Farms

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Technical Expertise and Advanced Infrastructure in Developing Regions

5.2.2.2 Requirement of High Initial Capital Investment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Adoption of Smart Farming Technologies

5.2.3.2 Convergence of Digital Technologies with Farming Practices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Large Presence of Fragmented Farms in Developing Countries

5.2.4.2 Management of Data for Productive Decision-Making Through Single Digital Platform

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Pricing Analysis

6.4 List of Key Patents and Innovations

6.5 Key Technology Trends

6.5.1 Blockchain

6.5.2 Gis-Based Agriculture

6.5.3 Satellite-Derived Data

6.5.4 Sky-Drones

6.5.5 Smartphones Technology

6.5.6 Rfid and Identification Technologies

6.5.7 Big Data and Analytics

6.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.7 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6.7.1 Carbon Policy Trends in Agriculture

6.7.2 Growing Climate Solutions Act

6.7.3 Tarrif and Regulations in Precision Farming and Smart Greenhouses

6.8 Case Studies

6.8.1 Whitesides

6.8.2 Anna Binna Farms

6.8.3 The Murdoch Family

6.8.4 Lilliput Ag

6.8.5 Sproule Farms

6.8.6 BKR Farms

6.8.7 Vita-Vi

6.8.8 Rovey Dairy

6.9 Farm Management Software Market Ecosystem

7 Farm Management Software Market, by Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Cloud

7.2.1 Software as a Service (Saas)

7.2.1.1 Farmers are Adopting Saas Applications for Ease of Use and Scalability

7.2.2 Platform as a Service (Paas)

7.2.2.1 Farmers are Adopting Paas Applications for Customized Insights

7.3 On-Premise

7.3.1 Higher Data Security and Lower Internet Costs are Driving On-Premise Farm Management Software Market

7.4 Data Analytics Services

7.4.1 Farm Owners Can Leverage Trends Shown by Predictive Analytics Services to Maximize Profits and Reduce Costs

8 Farm Management Software Market, by Farm Production Planning

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pre-Production Planning

8.2.1 in Pre-Production Planning, Farm Management Software is Used to Identify Areas in Farms Suitable for Cultivation

8.3 Production Planning

8.3.1 in Production Stage, Farm Management Software is Used to Monitor Crops and Production Processes to Improve Productivity and Reduce Costs

8.4 Post-Production Planning

8.4.1 Farm Management Software Reduces Manual Error and Assists Farm Owners in Strategic Post-Production Planning

9 Farm Management Software Market, by Farm Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Farms

9.2.1 Owners of Large Farms are Adopting Technology to Effectively Increase Productivity Across Different Areas in Farms

9.3 Medium Farms

9.3.1 Medium-Sized Farms to Dominate Farm Management Software Market Through 2026

9.4 Small Farms

9.4.1 Small Farm Owners are Using Farm Management Software to Meet Rapidly Growing Demand for Food and Reduce Operational Costs

10 Farm Management Software Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Precision Farming

10.2.1 Soil and Crop Monitoring

10.2.1.1 Soil and Crop Monitoring Enable Farmers to Collect Data Pertaining to Soil Moisture Content, Crop Image Analytics, and Plant Stress Level and Predict Crop Yield on Per Hectare Basis

10.2.2 Yield and Harvesting Monitoring

10.2.2.1 Yield and Harvesting Monitoring Systems Facilitate Allocation of Resources According to Need of Plants

10.2.3 Irrigation and Weather Forecasting

10.2.3.1 Weather Tracking and Real-Time Irrigation Scheduling Help Farmers in Undertaking Precautionary Measures for Protecting Farms from Natural Calamities

10.2.4 Inventory Management

10.2.4.1 Farm Management Software Helps to Track Substances Needed for Farming and Reduce Costs

10.2.5 Crop Insurance and Financial Management

10.2.5.1 Farm Management Software Aid in Financial Management by Keeping Track of All Financial Transactions Associated with Farms

10.2.6 Equipment Monitoring and Maintenance

10.2.6.1 Farm Management Software Can Help to Monitor Output and Efficiency of Equipment Being Used for Farming

10.2.7 Farm Labor Management

10.2.7.1 Farm Management Software Improves Labor Productivity by Using Labor Effectively Based on Requirement

10.2.8 Others

10.3 Precision Livestock

10.3.1 Identification and Tracking

10.3.1.1 Identification and Tracking Systems Help to Provide Immediate Attention to Animals by Identifying Minor Deviations from Normal Behavioral Patterns

10.3.2 Feeding Management

10.3.2.1 Farm Management Software Ensures Optimum Feed Intake for Improved Productivity

10.3.3 Milk Harvesting

10.3.3.1 Need for Automated Milk Harvesting is Fostering Growth of Farm Management Software Market

10.3.4 Others

10.4 Precision Aquaculture

10.4.1 Farm Monitoring and Surveillance

10.4.1.1 Farm Management Software Effectively Monitors Health and Activities of Fish Ensuring Improved Productivity

10.4.2 Feeding Management

10.4.2.1 Farm Management Software Ensures Optimum Feed Intake for Higher Productivity of Aquaculture Farms

10.4.3 Others

10.5 Precision Forestry

10.5.1 Harvesting Management

10.5.1.1 Harvesting Management Includes Processes Like Pre-Harvest Survey with Terrain Reconnaissance of Every Cutting Unit Before Harvesting and Planning About Forest Inventory

10.5.2 Silviculture and Fire Management

10.5.2.1 Farm Management Software Helps in Identification of Fire Hotspots in Forests and Minimization of Damages Caused by Forest Fires Through Corrective Measures

10.5.3 Inventory and Logistics Management

10.5.3.1 Farm Management Software Helps in Reducing Inventory Costs Associated with Precision Forestry

10.5.4 Genetics and Nurseries

10.5.4.1 Farm Management Software Helps in Assessing Soil Quality in Nurseries Through GPS- or Satellite-Based Imaging

10.6 Smart Greenhouses

10.6.1 HVAC and Climate Control

10.6.1.1 Farm Management Software Helps to Control HVAC in Greenhouses to Maintain Suitable Conditions for Healthy Plant Growth

10.6.2 Crop Health and Yield Monitoring

10.6.2.1 Farm Management Software Helps in Crop Health and Yield Monitoring for Undertaking Strategic Decisions

10.6.3 Automated Irrigation Scheduling

10.6.3.1 Need to Conserve Water is Driving Adoption of Farm Management Software for Automated Irrigation Scheduling Applications

10.6.4 Others

10.7 Others

11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Americas

11.3 Europe

11.4 APAC

11.5 Row

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Historical Revenue Analysis, 2015-2019

12.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.4.1 Star

12.4.2 Emerging Leader

12.4.3 Pervasive

12.4.4 Participant

12.5 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix

12.5.1 Progressive Companies

12.5.2 Responsive Companies

12.5.3 Dynamic Companies

12.5.4 Starting Blocks

12.6 Market Evaluation Framework

12.7 Competitive Scenario

12.7.1 Product Launches and Developments

12.7.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Agrivi

13.2.2 Granular Inc., a Corteva Agriscience Company

13.2.3 Trimble

13.2.4 Topcon Positioning Systems

13.2.5 Raven Industries

13.2.6 Agjunction

13.2.7 Agworld

13.2.8 Farmers Edge

13.2.9 The Climate Corporation

13.2.10 IBM Corporation

13.3 Other Key Companies

13.3.1 Deere & Company

13.3.2 Microsoft Corporation

13.3.3 Gea Farm Technologies (Gea Group)

13.3.4 Afimilk

13.3.5 Sst Software

13.3.6 Cropx

13.3.7 Cropio (Syngenta Agro Ag)

13.3.8 Cropin

13.3.9 Conservis

13.3.10 Ec2Ce

13.3.11 Iteris

13.3.12 Gamaya

13.3.13 Connecterra

13.3.14 Aquabyte

13.3.15 Eruvaka Technologies

14 Appendix

14.1 Insights from Industry Experts

14.2 Discussion Guide

14.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.4 Available Customizations

