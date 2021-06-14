The Worldwide Femtech Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13% During 2021 to 2026

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Femtech Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The femtech market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period 2020-2026.



The healthcare market is entering the era of digital innovation as patients seek on-demand healthcare. It is estimated that 80% of women spend on health products and make 90% of household decisions on health issues. Developers in healthcare have introduced female technology, which is broadly termed femtech. The usage of medical apps is increasing as it creates health awareness, health coaching, and medication management to technology-enabled solutions for accurate screening and diagnosis of chronic diseases; femtech applications covers major areas of healthcare.

Healthcare professionals are in the pipeline to create better workflows using artificial intelligence-powered systems. With the wide acceptance of digital transformation in the healthcare market, several femtech companies focus on collecting their health data from medical devices, including wearable technology. As most of the technologies are implemented in femtech products, the rise in demand for these solutions can enhance the market's growth.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the femtech market during the forecast period:

Latest approaches for preventing female-specific chronic conditions

Advancements of smart medical devices & wearables for women

Rising demand for digital health solutions

Growing interest of venture capitalists

The report considers the present scenario of the femtech market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



The demand for smart medical devices with more comfort and reduced side effects is gaining traction in female-focused health products. Femtech investors, fitness wearable manufacturers, and health advocates should focus on creating solutions for the entire spectrum of women. Clue offers fertility tracking solutions collaborating with Fitbit's ionic sports watch to make the first-period tracking app compatible with the Fitbit OS.



Femtech assists women through pre-pregnancy, pregnancy to the post-pregnancy stage. Latest technology solutions can help with newborn baby health monitoring and nursing care. Many startups are creating innovative digital technologies incorporated into the femtech products, thereby driving the market's growth. A female-founded startup addressing women's sexual health is Rosy, a digital health solution supporting women experiencing low libido. The global femtech market by maternal health is expected to reach over USD 19 billion by 2026. Many devices, wearables, applications have been developed to monitor body changes in pregnant women and prenatal care. Bloomlife, Luna, Lucina, Obseva, Inpress Technologies, and many others are providing pregnancy-related services.



Technological advancements can keep women informed about their health issues and be managed efficiently. Diagnostic and screening services are mostly performed by using medical devices specific for diagnosing female health conditions. Endodiag, a French medical technology company that allows early diagnosis of endometriosis, and iSono Health developed a screening device for breast cancer. Femtech devices gaining significance in this sector include Bellabeat Leaf, which allows women to track, manage, and improve their overall health. CareNX Innovations provides smartphone-integrated care diagnostics making it highly accessible to women in rural areas.



Government and NHS authorities are funding the end-users to increase the consumption of femtech products. Among various end-users, hospitals and surgical centers have the highest adoption of femtech products and services, contributing a significant share in the market. The acceptance of personalized diagnostics, smart tools, and evidence-based recommendations are changing the way women's health issues are addressed.



The use of artificial intelligence and data analytics in diagnostics can improve the effectiveness of screening and diagnosis. Most tech companies and investors focused on fertility and maternity management, such as Natalist, which offers DTC products for fertility, pregnancy, and educational information.



Key Questions Answered

How big is the femtech market?

What is the growth rate of the US femtech market?

What are the key technologies driving the Femtech Market?

How is COVID-19 enabling the femtech market growth?

Which end-user segment is the fastest growing in the femtech market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Indication

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.3.5 Market Segmentation By Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Women in Healthcare (Global)

7.1.2 Three Waves of Femtech Evolution

7.1.3 Future Wave & Opportunities in Femtech



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Interest of Venture Capitalists

8.2 Growing Availability Of Smart Medical Devices For Women

8.3 Increasing Sexual & Reproductive Awareness Due To Digital Technologies

8.4 Inclusive Care For Queer Communities Through Femtech



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Preventing Female-Specific Chronic Conditions

9.2 Increasing Demand For Digital Health Solutions

9.3 Role Of Women In Increasing Traction Toward Femtech

9.4 Large Growth Potential In Femtech Services



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Low Adoption of Digital Technologies In Rural Areas

10.2 Societal Myths & Taboos Surrounding Women's Health

10.3 Lack of Awareness About Reproductive Health & Menstrual Hygiene



11 Market Landscape



12 Product Type



13 Indication



14 Application



15 End-User



16 Geography



17 North America



18 Europe



19 APAC



20 Latin America



21 Middle East & Africa



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview



23 Prominent Vendors

23.1 ALYK

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 Product Offerings

23.2 ASPIVIX

23.2.1 Business Overview

23.2.2 Product Offerings

23.3 Athena Feminine Technologies

23.3.1 Business Overview

23.3.2 Product Offerings

23.4 Ava Science

23.4.1 Business Overview

23.4.2 Product Offerings

23.5 Clue By Biowink Gmbh

23.5.1 Business Overview

23.5.2 Product Offerings

23.6 Bloomer Tech

23.6.1 Business Overview

23.6.2 Product Offerings

23.7 Bloomlife

23.7.1 Business Overview

23.7.2 Product Offerings

23.8 Bonzun IVF

23.8.1 Business Overview

23.8.2 Product Offerings

23.9 Calla Lily Personal Care

23.9.1 Business Overview

23.9.2 Product Offerings

23.10 Cororointim SL

23.10.1 Business Overview

23.10.2 Product Offerings

23.11 Cirqle Biomedical

23.11.1 Business Overview

23.11.2 Product Offerings

23.12 Daye

23.12.1 Business Overview

23.12.2 Product Offerings

23.13 Elvie

23.13.1 Business Overview

23.13.2 Product Offerings

23.14 Emjoy

23.14.1 Business Overview

23.14.2 Product Offerings

23.15 Femcy

23.15.1 Business Overview

23.15.2 Product Offerings

23.16 Fizimed

23.16.1 Business Overview

23.16.2 Product Offerings

23.17 FLO Health

23.17.1 Business Overview

23.17.2 Product Offerings

23.18 FREDA

23.18.1 Business Overview

23.18.2 Product Offerings

23.19 Glow

23.19.1 Business Overview

23.19.2 Product Offerings

23.20 Grace Health

23.20.1 Business Overview

23.20.2 Product Offerings

23.21 Heramed

23.21.1 Business Overview

23.21.2 Product Offerings

23.22 INNE

23.22.1 Business Overview

23.22.2 Product Offerings

23.23 Isono Health

23.23.1 Business Overview

23.23.2 Product Offerings

23.24 Joylux

23.24.1 Business Overview

23.24.2 Product Offerings

23.25 Juno Bio

23.25.1 Business Overview

23.25.2 Product Offerings

23.26 Kasha

23.26.1 Business Overview

23.26.2 Product Offerings

23.27 LACTAPP

23.27.1 Business Overview

23.27.2 Product Offerings

23.28 Minerva Surgical

23.28.1 Business Overview

23.28.2 Product Offerings

23.29 Moody Month

23.29.1 Business Overview

23.29.2 Product Offerings

23.30 Natural Cycles

23.30.1 Business Overview

23.30.2 Product Offerings

23.31 Nurx

23.31.1 Business Overview

23.31.2 Product Offerings

23.32 Nuvo

23.32.1 Business Overview

23.32.2 Product Offerings

23.33 Nvision Medical

23.33.1 Business Overview

23.33.2 Product Offerings

23.34 Peanut

23.34.1 Business Overview

23.34.2 Product Offerings

23.35 Tempdrop

23.35.1 Business Overview

23.35.2 Product Offerings

23.36 Thinx

23.36.1 Business Overview

23.36.2 Product Offerings

23.37 Totohealth

23.37.1 Business Overview

23.37.2 Product Offerings

23.38 Univfy

23.38.1 Business Overview

23.38.2 Product Offerings

23.39 Willow

23.39.1 Business Overview

23.39.2 Product Offerings

23.40 WOOM

23.40.1 Business Overview

23.40.2 Product Offerings



24 Report Summary



25 Quantitative Summary



26 Appendix

