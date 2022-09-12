The Worldwide Fillings and Toppings Industry is Projected to Reach $15.9 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fillings and Toppings Market by Type (Syrups, Pastes, and Variegates, Creams, Fondants), Application (Confectionery Products, Bakery Products), Flavor (Fruits, Chocolates, Vanilla), Form (Solid, Liquid) and Raw Material - Global Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fillings and toppings market size is estimated to be valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period in terms of value.

There has been a significant change in the food consumption pattern of consumers. Ready-to-eat or convenience food products are largely demanded over homemade food products. The use of fillings and toppings by food manufacturers for enhancing the taste, texture, aesthetic appeal, flavor, and color of food and beverage products is expected to drive the demand in the market. Growing urbanization in developing countries has boosted the market for bakery and confectionery products which in turn increases the market for fillings and toppings, especially in developing countries.

By form, the liquid segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Liquid toppings include honey; whipped cream; sauces such as marshmallow, butterscotch, peanut butter, chocolate, and hot caramel and hot fudge; and syrups such as rose- and maple-flavored syrups are widely used in beverages. Caramel drizzle and chocolate drizzle are available in liquid form for cake fillings and toppings. Moreover, the rising demand for baked goods with chocolate flavors is one of the major drivers boosting the market for chocolate liquid toppings. Thus, this rising demand for chocolate and its flavor is expected to positively impact the market for fillings and toppings.

By raw material, dairy ingredients segment is estimated to witness the steady growth rate over the forecast period.

Dairy Yogurt, sour cream, milk, and cheese are essential dairy ingredients used for fillings and toppings. Fresh cream such as whipped cream, creme fraiche, clotted cream, single cream, double cream, and light cream are often used as a filling and topping materials for desserts, chocolate puddings, shakes, hot chocolate drinks, cookies, scones, jam cakes, and pastries, depending on their butterfat content. Consumers are increasingly looking for dairy ingredients that will provide them with the nutrition they are seeking for their wider health goals, hence increasing the demand for the fillings and toppings market in the forecast period.

By type, sprinkles segment is estimated to witness the steady growth rate over the forecast period.

Sprinkles are small particles of sugar, chocolate, and candy that provide a sweet taste to products. In fillings and toppings, sprinkles are used in the form of chocolate sprinkles and rainbow sprinkles. Large varieties of sprinkles include confetti, nonpareils, and sparkles which are thin and long. Moreover, Consumers are demanding more from their sweet baked goods in terms of cleaner label products that provide a premium eating experience. Moreover, toppings in the form of sprinkles provide an aesthetic quality to the food products hence helping with the growth of fillings and toppings in the forecast period.

By flavor, the chocolate segment is estimated to be the second largest flavor market after the fruit segment.

Fillings such as chocolate fudge, chocolate pudding, chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache, and chocolate fudge are used for chocolate flavors in cakes. The growing trend for dessert-inspired products and for the sweet tooth, chocolate fudge, caramel, and hazelnut flavors are providing inspiration to innovate across categories. And for the more adventurous palette, innovative flavors are being increasingly associated with chocolate, hence increasing the market for fillings and toppings.

By application, dairy products and frozen desserts segment is estimated to witness highest growth rate.

Dairy products and frozen desserts include yogurts, creams, sour cream, custard, ice cream, kefir, and sherbet. Chocolate split fillings are used mainly in dairy products. The increasing demand for flavored dairy products has led to increased use of various fillings and toppings such as fruit fillings and chocolate toppings in the dairy industry. Furthermore, the consumption of desserts has also increased in recent times owing to the increasing inclusion of various non-traditional products such as ice creams and cakes in desserts.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global fillings and toppings market in 2021. The countries considered in the Asia Pacific fillings and toppings market include China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.

The immense growth in the processed food industry and the growing consumer demand for syrups, pastes, and variegates in food products are the major factors driving the fillings and toppings market growth. Other major factors that drive the fillings and toppings market growth are changes in consumer tastes and preferences; strong infrastructure, and a highly-skilled workforce, which complement the growth of the fillings and toppings market; and increasing population density and education level, increasing health awareness of the population, and rising economic status and living standard of people.

