The Worldwide Financial Planning Software Industry is Expected to Reach $16.9 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Financial Planning Software Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the financial planning software market size was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2031.



Financial planning is a long-term process of wisely managing finances so that users can achieve their goals, while at the same time helping to negotiate the financial barriers that inevitably arise in every stage of life. Financial planning software includes goals-based financial planning software, cash-flow-based financial planning software for financial advisors. In addition, financial planning software provides cash flow analysis, long-term planning, and tax strategy plans.

Furthermore, it offers aggregated account information for an all-in-one financial picture powered by automatically updated data. In addition, it provides client portals for contextual presentation of financial data, plans and goals.



With providing several benefits such as reduction in portfolio risk, diversification, low correlation with other assets, and less regulation, demand for alternative investment continue to rise in the market. In addition, financial managers are investing in new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation, robo-advisor, and digital identification (ID) for improving customer experience, enhance financial performances, and improve operational efficiency.

Thus, multiple benefits associated with advance technologies significantly contribute toward the growth of the global financial planning software market. However, strict rules & regulations of the government for wealth management firms and lack of pricing transparency & higher fees are some of the factors that hamper the market growth.

On the contrary, increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) population demanding highly customized financial planning solutions and growing technological advancements are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for finance managers to remain competitive, and achieve deep insights into the products & services offered in the market.



The financial planning software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, end user, and region. By component, it is segmented into solution and service. By deployment mode, it is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. Based on application, it is segregated into financial advice and management, portfolio, accounting and trading management, wealth management, personal banking, and others. By end user, the market is divided into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and individuals. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the financial planning software market such as Advicent Solutions, eMoney Advisor, LLC, Moneytree Software, MoneyGuide, Inc., Miles Software, Orion Advisor Technology, Personal Capital Corporation, Quicken Inc., RightCapital Inc., and SAP. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the financial planning software industry.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global financial planning software market share along with current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global financial planning software market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the financial planning software market.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global financial planning software market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the global financial planning software market forecast from 2021 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: FINANCIAL PLANNING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Solution

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Services

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: FINANCIAL PLANNING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 On-premises

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Cloud

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: FINANCIAL PLANNING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Financial Advice and Management

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Portfolio, Accounting and Trading Management

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Wealth Management

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Personal Banking

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: FINANCIAL PLANNING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY END USER

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Individuals

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: FINANCIAL PLANNING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Advicent Solutions (NaviPlan)

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 eMoney Advisor, LLC.

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Moneytree Software

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 MoneyGuide, Inc.

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Miles Software

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 MoneyGuide, Inc. (Envestnet)

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Personal Capital Corporation

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 RightCapital Inc.

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 quicken inc.

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 SAP

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7yzh1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets