The Worldwide Fire Alarm Equipment Industry is Projected to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030: Heightening Awareness of Safety and Security Drive Growth

The global market for Fire Alarm Equipment estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Addressable Panels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Notification Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Fire Alarm Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$978.9 Million by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 227 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Security Systems - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Fire Alarm Equipment Market - A Curtain Raiser

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by Geography

Emerging Economies to Turbo Charge Future Growth in Alarm Monitoring Market

Analysis by Segment

Key End-Use Markets - An Overview

Non-Residential Buildings

Residential Buildings

Fire Alarm Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fortunes of Fire Alarm Equipment Intricately Tied to the Construction Sector

Developing Markets to Drive Global Growth of the Construction Industry

Exponential Increase in Urbanization Fosters Growth

Heightening Awareness of Safety and Security - A Key Driver

Product Innovation Paves the Way for Advanced and Sophisticated Equipment

Additional Technology Breakthroughs

Wireless Fire Alarm & Detection Systems Gains Prominence

Wireless Fire Detection Sees Tremendous Gains

Wireless Communication in Alarms Systems - A Growing Trend

Integration of Security and Fire Systems Gains Pace

Advancements Drive Demand for Addressable Notification Systems

Complexity of Fire Safety in Hospitals Make Case for Adoption of Advanced Devices

Growing Relevance of Advanced Mass Notification Devices in Fire Safety

Transition towards Cost-Effective and Affordable Solutions - A Boon for Consumers and Manufacturers Alike

Monitoring Equipment - Within the Reach of the Common Man

Demand in Fire Alarm Equipment Market Driven by Regulatory Forces

False Alarms: A Challenge to Reckon With

Competitive Scenario

Regulatory Scenario

Standards and Regulations - Their Prominence in the Global Fire Alarm Market

Building Codes & Their Role in the Fire Alarm Industry

Building Codes & The Disparities Shrouding Them

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

