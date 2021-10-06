The Worldwide Fitness App Industry is Expected to Reach $11+ Billion by 2025

Oct 06, 2021, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fitness App Market (2020-2025) by Type, Gender, Platform, Function, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Fitness App Market is estimated to be USD 5.23 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.52 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.1%.
Market Dynamics
Key factors such as increasing emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, increasing use of smartphones, tablets and wearable devices, and increasing awareness about diet-related diseases are driving the growth of the fitness app market. Also, the easy accessibility and time-based flexibility to fitness-related information have enhanced the growth of the market.
However, factors such as the technical issues in apps and the high cost of the apps are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, high competition among the app developers with the presence of different alternatives are some major challenges to the market.
Recent Developments
1. Under Armour stated that it is selling off MyFitnessPal to investment firm Francisco Partners for USD 345 million a bit lower than it paid for the connected fitness app and platform back in 2015. - 2nd November 2020
2. Fitbit has launched Fitbit Ace 3, the next-generation activity and sleep tracker for kids ages 6+ to get active and build healthy habits with the whole family. - 9th March 2021
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in the report are Adidas America Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Fitnesskeeper Inc., Azumio, MyFitnessPal, Inc., Nike, Noom, Inc., Under Armour, Aaptiv Inc, Appinventiv, Google, Samsung Electronics, Lenovo, and Grand Apps,
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 High emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle
4.2.1.2 Increasing use of smartphones and tablets and wearable devices
4.2.1.3 Increasing awareness about diet related diseases
4.2.1.4 Easy accessibility and time flexibility to fitness, nutrition and information
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Technical issues in apps
4.2.2.2 High cost of apps
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Emerging markets
4.2.3.2 Rising investments in fitness apps
4.2.3.3 Growing demand for real-time data
4.2.3.4 Growing demand for fitness apps for different purposes
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Inaccurate data results of tracking and/fitness
4.2.4.2 High Competition
4.2.4.3 High data requirements from the consumers
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Fitness App Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Exercise & Weight Loss
6.3 Activity Tracking
6.4 Diet & Nutrition
6.5 Muscle gain
7 Global Fitness App Market, By Function
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Activity Tracking
7.3 Medication Adherence
7.4 Disease Management
7.5 Lifestyle Management
8 Global Fitness App Market, By Gender
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Male
8.3 Female
9 Global Fitness App Market, By Platform
9.1 Introduction
9.2 iOS
9.3 android
9.4 Windows
10 Global Fitness App Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Spain
10.4.6 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Indonesia
10.5.5 Malaysia
10.5.6 South Korea
10.5.7 Australia
10.5.8 Russia
10.5.9 Rest of APAC
10.6 Rest of the World
10.6.1 Qatar
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
10.6.4 United Arab Emirates
10.6.5 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Funding
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Adidas AG
12.2 ASICS Digital Inc.
12.3 Azumio Inc.
12.4 BetterME.
12.5 FitNow Inc.
12.6 Google LLC
12.7 Nike Inc.
12.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
12.9 Under Armour Inc.
12.10 YAZIO GmbH.
12.11 Noom
12.12 Polar Electro
12.13 MyFitnessPal, Inc.
12.14 Kayla Itsines
12.15 Willow Tree, Inc.
12.16 Fooducate
12.17 Fitbit, Inc. (Google)
12.18 FitnessKeeper (Asics)
12.19 Grandapps
12.20 Motorola Mobility LLC (Lenovo)
12.21 Aaptiv Inc
12.22 Appinventiv
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkyzki
