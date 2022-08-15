The Worldwide Food Fortifying Agents Industry is Expected to Reach $128 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Fortifying Agents Market by Type (Minerals, Vitamins, Carbohydrates, Prebiotics, Probiotics), Application (Cereal & Cereal-based Products, Bulk Food Items), Process (Drum Drying, Dusting) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food fortifying agents market is projected to reach USD 128.0 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2027. Increasing consumer awareness with respect to the health benefits associated with fortifying agents and growing preventive healthcare measures undertaken by the consumers is proliferating the demand for food fortifying agents market.

The vitamins segment dominates the market with 26.0% of total market share in terms of value

Vitamins, also known as vital amines, are essential in micro quantities to ensure normal metabolism and growth of the body. They are classified as micronutrients because they are normally required in small amounts; usually a few milligrams (mg) or micrograms (?g) per day. A total of 13 vitamins have been identified, namely, vitamin A & provitamin A, vitamin B (B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B9, and B12), vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, and vitamin K.

Most vitamins cannot be synthesized by the body, as a result of which, they must be obtained through external sources. An exception is vitamin D, which can be synthesized by the action of sunlight on the skin. The segment held the largest share owing to rising risks of chronic diseases and consumer awareness regarding benefits of vitamins.

Food fortifying agents have high demand in bulk food items industry

The dominance of this application can be attributed due to the increasing demand for high-quality food products and changing health trends, which in turn increases the demand for food fortifying agents. The market is driven by the growing health awareness among consumers, urging companies to offer various food fortifying agents for various applications, such as functional foods, beverages, dietary supplements, infant formula, and dairy, due to their health benefits.

Fortification of bulk food items is an appropriate vehicle for the micronutrient and is widely consumed by the general population; it is intended for intervention programs to address the deficiency in a specific target population.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the growth of 10.8% during the forecast period

The food fortifying agents market in Asia Pacific is growing at a CAGR of 10.8% due to the increasing health-consciousness among the consumers and the multi-benefits of food fortifying agents. The Asia Pacific food fortifying agent market is competitive in nature having a large number of domestic and multinational players competing for market share.

Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Food Fortifying Agents Market

4.2 North America: Food Fortifying Agents Market, by Application and Country

4.3 Food Fortifying Agents Market, by Type

4.4 Food Fortifying Agents Market, by Application

4.5 Food Fortifying Agents Market, by Application and Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Consumer Awareness About the Health Benefits of Fortifying Agents and Increasing Focus on Preventive Healthcare

5.1.1.2 Increasing Demand for Fortifying Agents in Dietary Supplements

5.1.1.3 Increase in Application Profiling and Existing Applications Finding New Markets

5.1.1.4 Increasing Cases of Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Cost Involved in R&D Activities

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Growing Applications of Food Fortifying Agents

5.1.3.2 Technical Assistance by Governments

5.1.3.3 Growing Demand from Emerging Economies

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Price Differences in Fortified Vs. Non-Fortified Products

5.1.4.2 Multi-Page Labeling on the Rise

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Key Industry Insights

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.5 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

7 Regulatory Framework

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Canada

7.2.2 US

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 European Union (Eu)

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

7.5 Rest of the World (Row)

7.5.1 Brazil

7.6 Dietary Trends

7.6.1 Recommended Nutrient Intakes

8 Food Fortifying Agents Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Minerals

8.2.1 Increasing Application of Minerals in Food Products due to Rising Health Benefits

8.3 Vitamins

8.3.1 Growing Consumer Awareness of Cardiovascular Health

8.4 Lipids

8.4.1 Rising Consumption of Omega-3 Fatty Acids to Reduce the Risk of Chronic Heart Diseases

8.5 Carbohydrates

8.5.1 Growing Application of Nutrients in Food & Beverage Products

8.6 Proteins & Amino Acids

8.6.1 Increasing Health Benefits of Proteins & Amino Acids to Support Market Growth

8.7 Prebiotics

8.7.1 Growing Preference for Natural Alternatives Over Conventional Medicines

8.8 Probiotics

8.8.1 Growing Application of Probiotics in Dietary Supplements

8.9 Other Types

8.9.1 Increasing Application of Other Food Fortifying Agents to Maintain Spine Health Supports Market Growth

9 Food Fortifying Agents Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cereals & Cereal-Based Products

9.2.1 Fortified Breakfast Cereals Play a Significant Role in Ensuring Nutritional Adequacy

9.3 Dairy & Dairy-Based Products

9.3.1 Enhances the Nutritional Value of Dairy & Dairy-Based Products

9.4 Fats & Oils

9.4.1 Increasing Popularity of Fortified Edible Oil Among Consumers

9.5 Bulk Food Items

9.5.1 Fortification of Bulk Food Items is an Appropriate Vehicle for Micronutrients

9.6 Beverages

9.6.1 There is Increasing Awareness Among Consumers Regarding Gut Health and Immunity

9.7 Infant Formula

9.7.1 Rising Economic Growth of Consumers with a Preference for Convenience Foods

9.8 Dietary Supplements

9.8.1 Growing Omega-3 Supplements' Demand due to Numerous Health Benefits

9.9 Other Applications

9.9.1 Increasing Focus on Feed, with Increased Opportunities in Dairy and Meat Industries, Contributes to the Growth of this Segment

10 Food Fortifying Agents Market, by Process

10.1 Overview

10.2 Types of Technologies and Processes Used in Food Fortification

10.2.1 Powder Enrichment

10.2.2 Premixes and Coatings

10.2.3 Drum Drying

10.2.4 Dusting

10.2.5 Spray Drying Under the Microencapsulation Process

11 Food Fortifying Agents Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021

12.3 Historical Revenue Analysis of Key Players

12.4 Company Evaluation Matrix for Key Players

12.4.1 Stars

12.4.2 Pervasive Players

12.4.3 Emerging Leaders

12.4.4 Participants

12.4.5 Food Fortifying Agents: Footprint, by Type (Key Players)

12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix for Other Players

12.5.1 Progressive Companies

12.5.2 Starting Blocks

12.5.3 Responsive Companies

12.5.4 Dynamic Companies

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 New Product Launches

12.6.2 Deals

12.6.3 Other Developments

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Cargill

13.1.2 Ingredion

13.1.3 Tate & Lyle

13.1.4 Dsm

13.1.5 Arla Foods Amba

13.1.6 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

13.1.7 Dupont

13.1.8 Archer Daniels Midland Company

13.1.9 Basf Se

13.1.10 Nestle Sa

13.1.11 Wenda Ingredients, LLC

13.1.12 Royal Cosun

13.1.13 Stratum Nutrition

13.1.14 A&B Ingredients, Inc.

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

