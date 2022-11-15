The Worldwide Food Glazing Agents Industry is Expected to Reach $4 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Glazing Agents Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Nature (Conventional and Organic), By Application, By Product Type (Stearic Acid, Beeswax, Candelilla Wax, Shellac, Carnauba Wax) By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Glazing Agents Market size is expected to reach $4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

A specific kind of food additive known as a food glazing agent gives food products' outer layers a shiny appearance and a protective coating. Additionally, these substances improve the structure, act as a lubricant, which is a sealant to stop moisture loss, and retain oil. In the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, they are frequently utilized in supplements, tablets, and capsules.



Food glazing agents are used more frequently in a variety of food applications, such as dairy products, fruits & vegetables, functional foods, and processed foods. Food manufacturers are expected to use glazing agents more frequently in the upcoming years because they can reduce the process of re-crystallization, enhance the visual appeal of the food product, and act as an anti-sticking agent.



Along with common food glazing agents like beeswax, shellac, carnauba wax, and others, the demand for their substitutes like dabber oils and sugar syrups is anticipated to increase significantly over the forecast years because of their accessibility and low cost. Food glazing agents are ingredients or substances used to protect & polish food items. They are also known as polishing agents or polishing additives.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on the market for food glazing agents from the sourcing of raw materials to the production of finished goods. Labour shortages and import & export limitations hindered the manufacturer around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on a number of industries. The production and distribution of food have seen a significant impact from the pandemic. A lot of food processing businesses have been forced to close as a result of strict lockdowns and social isolation tactics.



Market Growth Factors

Rising demand for processed and ready-to-eat food



The market for food glazing agents is primarily driven by the expansion of the food additives industry and an increase in the consumption of processed foods. Also, the demand for vegan and organic foods will increase the need for food additives, which is accelerating the demand for food glazing agents. In addition, due to the busy lifestyles of people, they are increasingly demanding ready to eat food products, food additives are extensively used in these products with the motive of preserving the safety, freshness, taste, visual appeal, and texture of processed foods.



Rising use in the pharmaceutical & cosmetic industry



Food glazing agents are in greater demand as a result of their expanded use in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. These agents have been found to be very effective at extending the shelf life of food products. The medicine is protected from changing environmental conditions by being encapsulated, and it also regulates how quickly the medicine enters the body. Due to their flawless glossy and smooth texture, naturally derived waxes made from plants or animals have proven to be useful in lipsticks, lip balms, and other skincare products.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

A strict regulatory environment may impede the growth



There are two types of food additives natural and synthetic. Surface coating agents and food glazing agents are examples of these. The majority of food glazing agents are naturally occurring waxes derived from either plants or animals. Certain food glazing agents are manufactured synthetically, and the addition of these agents to food products is governed by various regulatory bodies. Some of these commercially available glazing agents have also received FDA approval.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Food Glazing Agents Market by Nature

3.1 Global Conventional Market by Region

3.2 Global Organic Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Food Glazing Agents Market by Application

4.1 Global Bakery & Confectionery Market by Region

4.2 Global Fruits & Vegetables Market by Region

4.3 Global Processed Meat, Poultry, & Fish Market by Region

4.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Food Glazing Agents Market by Product Type

5.1 Global Stearic Acid Market by Region

5.2 Global Beeswax Market by Region

5.3 Global Candelilla Wax Market by Region

5.4 Global Shellac Market by Region

5.5 Global Carnauba Wax Market by Region

5.6 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Food Glazing Agents Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. (RPM International, Inc.)

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2 Capol GmbH(Freudenberg Group)

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.5.1 Geographical Expansion:

7.3 Colorcon, Inc. (BPSI Holdings LLC.)

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansion:

7.3.2.3 Geographic Expansion:

7.4 Koster Keunen, Inc.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.5 The British Wax Refining Company Ltd.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.6 Masterol Foods Pty. Ltd.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.7 Poth Hille & Co Ltd.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 Stearinerie Dubois

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 Strahl & Pitsch, LLC.

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.10. Puratos NV/SA

7.10.1 Company Overview

