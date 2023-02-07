The Worldwide Food Robotics Industry is Projected to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2030: Advanced Robotic Technology Fueling Growth in Restaurant Industry

Feb 07, 2023, 10:50 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Robotics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Food Robotics estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Low (Below 10 Kg), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.1% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medium (10 - 100 Kg) segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $609.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The Food Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$609.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$915.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 10.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
- ABB Group
- Bastian Solutions, Inc.
- FANUC Corporation
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- KUKA AG
- Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Staubli International AG
- Universal Robots A/S
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Food Robotics Market: Overview
- Food Robotics in Food & Beverage Industry - Promising Future Ahead
- Robotic Packaging Technology Making Positive Impact in Food & Beverage Industry
- Advanced Robotic Technology Fueling Growth in Restaurant Industry
- Increasing Adoption of Automated Meat Processing and Packaging in the Food Industry
- Transformation of Agriculture Industry by Agri-Food Robotics
- Warehouse Robotic to Drive Growth in the Food Applications Market
- Food Robot Usage in Fast Food and Voice-Activated System Restaurants Gains Momentum
- Outlook of Robotics in Food Industry
- Food Robotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Future Impact on Employment by Food Robots
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
