The Worldwide Generator Sales Industry is Expected to Reach $26.5 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generator Sales Market by Type (Diesel, Gas), Application (Standby, Peak Shaving, Continuous), Power Rating (<100 KVA, 100-350 KVA, 350-1000-2500 KVA, 2500-5000 KVA, >5000 KVA), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The generator sales market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 19.9 billion in 2021 to USD 26.5 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Generators can be used in standby, prime, continuous, and peak shaving applications in various end-user sectors such as industrial, commercial, and residential. The main driver of the generator sales market is the rising demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply from end-users and increased demand for IT infrastructure management. Rising adoption of energy storage technologies can act as a restraint for the generator sales market.

The industrial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Based on the end-users of generators, the industrial end-user segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market from 2019 to 2024. The segment includes the utility/power generation, oil & gas, and other industries such as mining, marine, chemicals, military, and manufacturing. Growth of the industrial sector in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa is expected to drive the generator sales market.

Indirect Sales Channel are expected to emerge as the largest segment based on sales channel

Indirect sales channels such as OEMs, third-party service providers, procure generators and equipment from manufacturers and provide services to different end-users. With most generators used for standby power, it is important that they are in working condition when needed, primarily during a power cut. Owing to which distribution/sales network and service play the most important role in the customer's decision-making process. Thus, indirect sales channel expected to emerge as the largest growing market.

Asia Pacific: The largest generator sales market

Asia Pacific is currently the largest generator sales market, followed by North America and the Middle East & Africa. China accounted for the maximum share of the Asia Pacific market in 2018. India is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Growth of the industrial and commercial sectors in countries such as China, India, South Korea, Bangladesh, and Taiwan is expected to drive the Asia Pacific generator sales market. Countries such as China and India are focusing on oil & gas production activities to reduce oil dependency, which is expected to create demand for generator sets in the oil & gas sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Generator Sales Market

4.2 Generator Sales Market, by Region

4.3 Generator Sales Market, by Fuel Type

4.4 Generator Sales Market, by Application

4.5 Generator Sales Market, by Power Rating

4.6 Generator Sales Market in Asia-Pacific, by End-user & Country

4.7 Generator Sales Market, by Sales Channel

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.3 Road to Recovery

5.4 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Expanding Manufacturing Sector in Asia-Pacific Has Driven Demand for Power Generation Systems and Generators

5.5.1.2 Surging Demand for Uninterrupted & Reliable Power Supply in Several Industries to Drive Demand For-Backup Power Generation

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Rising Adoption of Energy Storage Technologies and Renewable Energy Sources

5.5.2.2 Significant Investments for Upgrading Existing T&D Infrastructure

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Increasing Requirement for Hybrid Generators, Bi-Fuel, and Inverter Generators

5.5.3.2 Electrification of Rural Areas to Provide Sufficient Electricity as Per Need in Developing Countries

5.5.3.3 Growing Trend of Distributed Power Generation Presents New Opportunities for Generators

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations Associated with Generators

5.5.4.2 Shortage of Components/Parts Used in Manufacturing Generators

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.7.2 Manufacturers

5.7.3 Distributors

5.7.4 End-users

5.8 Market Map

5.9 Average Selling Price Trend

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.10.1 Direct Power Installation Technology

5.10.2 Power Management Systems

5.11 Trade Data Statistics

5.12 Generator Sales Market: Tariffs and Regulations

5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.14 Generator Sales Market: Patent Analysis

5.14.1 Innovations & Patent Registration

5.15 Case Study Analysis

5.15.1 Cummins' Power Generation Prevents Emergency Situation at Spanish Hospital

6 Generator Sales Market, by Fuel Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Diesel

6.2.1 Ease of Availability of Diesel as Fuel and Long-Life Span of Diesel Generators Drive Market Growth

6.3 Gas

6.3.1 Expanding Gas Distribution Network to Drive Growth of Market for this Segment During Forecast Period

6.4 Others

7 Generator Sales Market, by Power Rating

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Below 100 Kva

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply from Commercial End-users and Homeowners

7.3 100-350 Kva

7.3.1 Use of 100-350 Kva Segment in Remote Construction Site is Driving the Market

7.4 350-1,000 Kva

7.4.1 Surging Demand in Oil & Gas and Mining Industries

7.5 1,000-2,500 Kva

7.5.1 High Demand in Chemical & Commercial Sectors to Boost Market Growth

7.6 2,500-5,000 Kva

7.6.1 Increased Demand in Power Generation Sector to Enhance Market Growth of 2,500-5,000 Kva Segment

7.7 Above 5,000 Kva

7.7.1 Growing Demand for Uninterrupted Power Supply in Marine Sector

8 Generator Sales Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Standby

8.2.1 Power Outages Have Increased Demand for Standby Generators in Hospitals and Data Centers

8.3 Prime & ContinuoUS

8.3.1 Rising Construction Activities and Technological Advancements in Military Sector Boost Growth of Prime & Continuous Generators

8.4 Peak Shaving

8.4.1 Growing Demand for Peak Shaving Generators in Summer and Winter Seasons

9 Generator Sales Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industrial

9.2.1 Utilities/Power Generation

9.2.1.1 Adoption of Generators During Peak Demand Period to Reduce Demand-Supply Gap in Remote Areas is Expected to Drive Market Growth

9.2.2 Oil & Gas

9.2.2.1 Installation of Modern Drilling Machines for Exploration & Production Activities to Accelerate Demand for Heavy-Duty Generator Sets

9.2.3 Others

9.3 Commercial

9.3.1 Healthcare

9.3.1.1 Need for Uninterrupted Power Supply in Healthcare Sector to Boost Demand for Backup Generators

9.3.2 It & Telecom

9.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Generators in It & Telecom Sector for Successful Commencement of Business Operations

9.3.3 Others

9.4 Residential

9.4.1 Growing Demand for Electricity and Expanding Real Estate Sector

10 Generator Sales Market, by Sales Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Direct

10.2.1 Establishment of Personal Connections Between Manufacturers and Customers Builds Loyalty

10.3 Indirect

10.3.1 Preference for Procurement of Generators Through Indirect Sales Channel to Boost Market Growth

11 Generator Sales Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia-Pacific

11.3 North America

11.4 Middle East & Africa

11.5 Europe

11.6 South America

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Share Analysis of Key Players, 2020

12.3 Market Evaluation Framework

12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players

12.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Emerging Leader

12.5.3 Pervasive

12.5.4 Participant

12.6 Recent Developments

12.6.1 Generator Sales Market: New Product Launches,2017-2021

12.6.2 Generator Sales Market: Deals,2017-2021

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Caterpillar

13.1.2 Cummins

13.1.3 Rolls-Royce Holdings

13.1.4 Generac

13.1.5 Wartsila

13.1.6 Siemens Energy

13.1.7 Atlas Copco

13.1.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

13.1.9 Weichai Group

13.1.10 Wacker Neuson

13.1.11 Yanmar

13.1.12 Denyo

13.1.13 Abb

13.1.14 Briggs & Stratton

13.1.15 Kohler Co.

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Aksa Energy

13.2.2 Greaves Cotton Limited

13.2.3 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. (Koel)

13.2.4 Multiquip Inc.

13.2.5 Jubaili Bros

14 Appendix

14.1 Insights of Industry Experts

14.2 Discussion Guide

14.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

14.4 Available Customizations

14.5 Related Reports

14.6 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68rvqm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

