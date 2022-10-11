The Worldwide Gluten-free Products Industry is Expected to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2029

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gluten-free Products Market by Type, Form, Distribution Channel, and Source - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the gluten-free products market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market shares, recent developments, and forecast till 2029. The Gluten-free Products Market is expected to reach $10.96 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising incidences of celiac disease and other food allergies, health benefits associated with gluten-free products consumption, increase in demand from millennials, and increasing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Moreover, the growing awareness of food intolerance and the growing use of micro-encapsulation technology to improve the shelf-life of gluten-free products provide significant opportunities in this market.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the gluten-free products market with respect to the type, source, form, distribution channel, and geography. The gluten-free products market is mainly segmented by type, source, form, distribution channel and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.



Based on type, the bakery products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the gluten-free products market in 2022. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of gluten-free supplementary diets, rising innovations in gluten-free bakery products, and the growing popularity of healthier versions of bakery products due to the increased risk of chronic health conditions. Also, bakery products have been one of the most preferred choices of gluten-free products among consumers due to an increase in demand from millennials coupled with the surge in nutrient-rich foods.



Based on source, the plant-sourced gluten-free products segment is expected to account for the larger share of the gluten-free products market in 2022. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing incidences of intolerance for animal protein, the increasing vegan population, and rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of plant-sourced gluten-free products.



Based on distribution channel, the convenience stores segment is expected to account for the largest share of the gluten-free products market in 2022. Also, it is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing consumer affinity towards smaller format stores that offer convenience.



Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the gluten-free products market in 2022. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the rise in health consciousness among consumers, rising number of people with wheat intolerance, increasing prevalence of celiac disease, easy availability of gluten-free products in almost all the grocery stores, growing demand for gluten-free bakery products, improvement of distribution channels, and surge in marketing activities.



Some of the key players operating in the gluten-free products market are The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Kellogg Company (U.S.), Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S.), Hero Group (Switzerland), Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A (Italy), Quinoa Corporation (U.S.), Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia), Raisio plc (Finland), Dr. Schar AG/SPA (Italy), Enjoy Life Foods (U.S.), FARMO S.p.A. (Italy), London Food Corporation Limited (U.K.), Alara Wholefoods Ltd. (U.K.), Warburtons Limited (U.K.), Katz Gluten Free (U.S.), Genius Foods (U.K.), Chosen Foods LLC (U.S.), Silly Yaks (Australia), Mikey's LLC (U.S.), and Rachel Pauls Food (U.S.).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease and Other Food Allergies

4.2.2. Health Benefits Associated with Gluten-free Products

4.2.3. Increasing Demand among Millennials

4.2.4. Growing Prevalence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Prices & Limited Availability of Gluten-free Products

4.3.2. Misconceptions about the Gluten-free Diet

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Increasing Awareness Regarding Food Intolerance

4.4.2. Growing Use of Microencapsulation Technology to Improve the Shelf Life of Gluten-free Products

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Complexities in the Manufacturing of Gluten-free Products

4.6. The Impact of COVID-19 On the Gluten-free Products Market

4.7. Regulatory Analysis

4.7.1. Introduction

4.7.2. U.S.

4.7.3. Canada

4.7.4. European Union

4.7.5. China

4.7.6. India

4.7.7. Australia & New Zealand

4.7.8. Brazil

4.7.9. Argentina

4.7.10. South Africa



5. Gluten-free Products Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Bakery Products

5.2.1. Bread & Buns

5.2.2. Cakes & Pastries

5.2.3. Cookies & Biscuits

5.2.4. Baking Dough & Ready Mixes

5.2.5. Other Bakery Products

5.3. Dairy & Frozen Desserts

5.4. Snack, Savory, and RTE Products

5.5. Pizza & Pasta

5.6. Meat & Meat Alternatives

5.7. Condiments & Dressings

5.8. Other Gluten-free Products



6. Gluten-free Products Market, by Source

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Plant-sourced Gluten-free Products

6.2.1. Rice & Corn

6.2.2. Oilseeds & Pulses

6.2.3. Other Plant Sources

6.3. Animal-sourced Gluten-free Products

6.3.1. Dairy

6.3.2. Meat



7. Gluten-free Products Market, by Form

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Solid

7.3. Liquid



8. Gluten-free Products Market, by Distribution Channel

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Convenience Stores

8.3. Modern Groceries (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets)

8.4. Specialty Stores

8.5. Online Channels

8.6. Other Distribution Channels



9. Gluten-free Products Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. U.K.

9.2.2. Italy

9.2.3. Germany

9.2.4. France

9.2.5. Spain

9.2.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.3. North America

9.3.1. U.S.

9.3.2. Canada

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Australia

9.4.2. India

9.4.3. China

9.4.4. Japan

9.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Argentina

9.5.4. Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Competitive Benchmarking



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

11.1. The Kraft Heinz Company

11.2. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

11.3. General Mills, Inc.

11.4. Kellogg Company

11.5. Conagra Brands, Inc.

11.6. Hero Group

11.7. Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A

11.8. Freedom Foods Group Limited

11.9. Raisio Group

11.10. Dr. Schar AG/SPA

11.11. Mondelez International, Inc.

11.12. London Food Corporation Limited

11.13. Alara Wholefoods Ltd.

11.14. Warburtons Limited

11.15. Katz Gluten Free

11.16. Genius Foods

11.17. Chosen Foods LLC

11.18. Silly Yaks



12. Appendix



