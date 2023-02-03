The Worldwide Gunshot Detection System Industry is Projected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030: Rising Incidence of Global Security Concerns Provides Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gunshot Detection System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Gunshot Detection System estimated at US$681 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fixed Installation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$675.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vehicle Installation segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $199.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Gunshot Detection System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$199.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$198.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

Acoem Group

Battelle Memorial Institute

Compagnie Industrielle des Lasers (CILAS)

Databuoy Corporation

EAGL Technology

Information System Technologies, Inc.

Louroe Electronics

Microflown AVISA B.V.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Safety Dynamics, Inc.

Shooter Detection Systems

ShotSpotter Inc.

Thales Group

Tracer Technology Systems, Inc.

V5 Systems, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Gunshot Detection System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Gunshot Detection System: Next Generation Analytics-Based Security Solution

Rising Incidence of Global Security Concerns Provides Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Number of Terrorist Attacks by Region for the Years 2002-2018

Rise in Civilian Gun Ownership Worldwide Highlights the Urgent Need for Gun Detectors: Number of Firearms (Per 100 People) by Leading Countries (2019)

Growing Military Expenditure Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects

Global Military Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Numbers of Mass Shootings at Public Places Boosts Adoption by Law Enforcement Agencies

Growing Civilian Gun Ownership in North America Augments Demand for Gun Detection Technology

Percentage (In %) of US Households Owning Firearms for the Years 2009, 2012, 2015, 2018 & 2019

Growing Investments in Border Security Technology and Equipment

Mandatory Installation of Gunshot Detection Systems Expands the Addressable Market

Gunshot Detection, A Critical Component of Smart City Design

Opportunity Indicator: Global Technology Spending (In US$ Billion) on Smart City Initiatives for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Accuracy Benefits Drive Popularity of Acoustic Gunshot Detection Systems

Technology Innovations Remain Crucial to Future Growth

Guardian Direct Connect Provides Protection Against Active Shooter Threats

Next-Generation Gunfire Detector Features Cloud and Machine Learning Capabilities

Instant Gunfire Notification Enhances Response Time of Law Enforcement Agencies

Artificial Intelligence Powered Gun Detection Technology

High Installation Costs Deters Adoption

Covid-19 Outbreak to Challenge Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

