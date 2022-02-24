The Worldwide Gym Management Software Industry is Expected to Reach $584.4 Million by 2027

Feb 24, 2022, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gym Management Software Market Research Report by Modules, by Deployment, by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Gym Management Software Market size was estimated at USD 251.78 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 282.88 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.78% to reach USD 584.43 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Gym Management Software to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Modules, the market was studied across Alert Systems & Renewal, Biometric Integration, Diet Plan, Group Classes Schedule, Membership Management & Renewal, and Workout Plan.
- Based on Deployment, the market was studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise.
- Based on End-User, the market was studied across Gyms and Health Clubs, Individual Trainer, and Sports Clubs.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Gym Management Software Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Gym Management Software Market, including ClubReady, Compete, EZFacility, Glofox, Gym Assistant, Gym Insight, GymERP, GymMaster, Gymneshiya, iGymsoft, Jivine, Mindbody, NetSuite Inc., PerfectMind, ShapeNet Software, Shrivra, TRIIB Inc., Virtuagym, Zen Planner, and Zenoti.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Gym Management Software Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Gym Management Software Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Gym Management Software Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Gym Management Software Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Gym Management Software Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Gym Management Software Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Gym Management Software Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing need for solutions in gyms to manage expenses and optimization
5.1.1.2. Increasing spending in advanced technology for the development of software
5.1.1.3. High number of gyms with several outlets
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Dearth of awareness and sluggish shift from traditional software solutions
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Proliferation in the number of gyms worldwide
5.1.3.2. Increasing gym subscriptions coupled with need for better gym management
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Issues pertinent to security breaches
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Gym Management Software Market, by Modules
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Alert Systems & Renewal
6.3. Biometric Integration
6.4. Diet Plan
6.5. Group Classes Schedule
6.6. Membership Management & Renewal
6.7. Workout Plan
7. Gym Management Software Market, by Deployment
7.1. Introduction
7.2. On-Cloud
7.3. On-Premise
8. Gym Management Software Market, by End-User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Gyms and Health Clubs
8.3. Individual Trainer
8.4. Sports Clubs
9. Americas Gym Management Software Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Gym Management Software Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Gym Management Software Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. ClubReady
13.2. Compete
13.3. EZFacility
13.4. Glofox
13.5. Gym Assistant
13.6. Gym Insight
13.7. GymERP
13.8. GymMaster
13.9. Gymneshiya
13.10. iGymsoft
13.11. Jivine
13.12. Mindbody
13.13. NetSuite Inc.
13.14. PerfectMind
13.15. ShapeNet Software
13.16. Shrivra
13.17. TRIIB Inc.
13.18. Virtuagym
13.19. Zen Planner
13.20. Zenoti
14. Appendix
