The Worldwide Healthcare Provider Network Management Industry is Expected to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market by Component (Services, Internal, Outsourcing Services, Software), Delivery (On Premise, Cloud), End-user (Payer, Private, Public Health Insurers), and Region (North America, Europe) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare provider network management market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2025 from USD 2.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.9%.

The growth of this market is driven by the implementation of stringent federal mandates in the US, the growing focus on improving the quality of care through the effective use of payer reporting requirements, the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs, and the in-house shortage of skilled personnel.

Payers will play a critical role throughout the crisis to ensure patients get the care they need at the appropriate cost. While many payer organizations find it difficult to run smoothly, companies that opted for provider network management infrastructure are functioning well. Furthermore, the pandemic has also caused extensive concerns and increasing economic hardships for consumers, businesses, and communities. With the ongoing pressure on the supply and demand side, there is potential for further market disturbance.

Organizations and individuals may be experiencing liquidity stress, including limited access to credit. The deployment of provider network management solutions is vital for healthcare insurance providers, as it helps to manage providers' networks with greater efficiency, processes claims with greater accuracy, and reduces costs and errors while lowering the burden on providers. These solutions enable payers to handle clients' risks in real-time.

The services segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

On the basis of component, the healthcare provider network management market is segmented into software and services. The services segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global healthcare provider network management market in 2020. This segment's large share can be attributed to the reduced costs of services in healthcare systems and improvements in claims auto adjudication rates, operational efficiencies, and provider relationships. The services segment is further categorized as internal and external services.

The cloud-based delivery mode segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on delivery mode, the healthcare provider network management market is segmented into the on-premise delivery mode and cloud-based delivery mode. The on-premise delivery mode segment accounted for the largest share of the global healthcare provider network management market in 2019. On the other hand, the cloud-based delivery mode segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Comparatively, lower capital expenses and operational costs incurred, and better scalability, flexibility, and affordability are the major factors driving the cloud-based solutions market.

The private payers to garner large market share during the forecast period

Based on end-users, the healthcare provider network management services market is segmented into private payers and public payers. The private payers' segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global market in 2020. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the rising competitiveness among private payers to enhance their capabilities and offerings.

The Asia Pacific healthcare provider network management market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Geographically, the healthcare provider network management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate in APAC can be attributed to the evolution of the healthcare ecosystem, growing burden on the healthcare industry, and increasing government initiatives for HCIT adoption in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Healthcare Provider Network Management: Market Overview

4.2 North America Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, by Component & Country (2019)

4.3 Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, by Delivery Mode (2020-2025)

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Healthcare Provider Network Management Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Implementation of Stringent Federal Mandates in the US

5.2.1.2 Growing Focus on Improving the Quality of Care Through the Effective Use of Payer Reporting Requirements

5.2.1.3 Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs

5.2.1.4 In-House Shortage of Skilled Personnel

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 IT Infrastructural Constraints in Developing Countries

5.2.2.2 Unforeseen Costs Associated with Outsourcing Services

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advanced Data Analytics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Reluctance of Users to Migrate from Legacy Systems

5.3 COVID-19 Impact

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem



6 Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Provider Network Management Services

6.2.1 The Services Segment is Expected to Dominate the Global Market During the Forecast Period

6.3 Provider Network Management Software

6.3.1 Rising Healthcare Costs is the Key Driver for the Adoption of Provider Network Management Software



7 Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, by Delivery Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premise Delivery Mode

7.2.1 The On-Premise Delivery Mode Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market in 2019

7.3 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

7.3.1 The Cloud-Based Delivery Mode Segment is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



8 Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Private Payers

8.2.1 The Private Payers' Segment is Expected to Dominate the Global Market During the Forecast Period

8.3 Public Payers

8.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives to Improve Healthcare Coverage is Driving the Growth of this Segment



9 Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.2.1 Acquisitions

10.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

10.2.3 Product and Service Launches

10.2.4 Expansions



11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

11.1 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions and Methodology

11.1.1 Stars

11.1.2 Emerging Leaders

11.1.3 Pervasive Players

11.1.4 Participants

11.2 Company Profiles

11.2.1 Cognizant

11.2.2 Change Healthcare

11.2.3 Optum, Inc. (A Part of UnitedHealth Group)

11.2.4 Ayasdi, Inc.

11.2.5 Genpact Limited

11.2.6 Infosys BPM, Ltd.

11.2.7 Atos Syntel Inc. (A Subsidiary of Atos SE)

11.2.8 Mphasis Limited

11.2.9 SKYGEN USA, LLC.

11.2.10 Evolent Health, Inc.

11.2.11 OSP Labs

11.2.12 HGS Ltd.

11.2.13 Virtusa Corp.

11.2.14 EXL

11.2.15 Vee Technologies

11.2.16 Symplr

11.2.17 Appian

11.2.18 Virsys12, LLC. (A Salesforce Company)

11.2.19 Inovalon

11.2.20 Wipro Limited



12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cf3hle



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

