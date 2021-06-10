The Worldwide Heart Pump Device Industry is Expected to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Heart Pump Device Market by Product (Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD, RVAD, BiVAD, and pVAD), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps, TAH), Type (Extracorporeal and Implantable Pumps), Therapy (Bridge-to-transplant, Destination Therapy) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global heart pump device market is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2026 from USD 2.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth of this market is driven owing to increasing investments, funds, and grants for research on heart failure treatment; rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases; long waiting periods for heart transplants; favorable reimbursements for heart pump devices; and increasing obesity. Also, promising product pipeline, increasing number of product approvals and emerging markets are anticipated to offer an opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Ventricular assist devices are expected to hold the largest share of the heart pump device market, by product in 2021



Based on products, the heart pump devices market is segmented into ventricular assist devices, intra- aortic balloon pumps, and total artificial hearts. Ventricular assist devices are the largest and fastest-growing segment in this market. Growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to technological advancements, the shortage of organ donors, and the increasing prevalence of heart failure globally.



Implantable heart pump devices are expected to hold the largest share of the heart pump device market, by type in 2021



Based on type, the market is segmented into implantable heart pump devices and extracorporeal heart pump devices. In 2020, implantable heart pump devices accounted for the largest share of this market, due to the introduction of innovative products by leading players and the rising need for an efficient solution to manage heart failure.



Bridge-to-transplant is expected to hold the largest share of the heart pump device market, by therapy in 2021



Based on therapy, the market is segmented into bridge-to-transplant (BTT), bridge-to-candidacy (BTC), destination therapy (DT), and other therapies. In 2020, the BTT segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Growing awareness about transplantation and the availability of VADs for BTT have propelled the growth of this segment.



Europe commanded the largest share of the heart pump device market in 2021



On the basis of region, the heart pump device market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, Europe commanded the largest share of the heart pump device market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of heart pump devices, the high prevalence of CVDs, the growing number of research activities to improve current technologies, and the limited availability of donor hearts for transplants.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Heart Pump Devices Market Overview

4.2 Europe: Heart Pump Devices Market Share, by Therapy (2020)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Heart Pump Devices Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants for Research on Heart Failure Treatment

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

5.2.1.3 Long Waiting Periods for Heart Transplant Procedures

5.2.1.4 Favorable Reimbursements for Heart Pump Devices

5.2.1.5 Increasing Prevalence of Obesity

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complications Associated with LVAD Implantations

5.2.2.2 Lack of Funding for Destination Therapy

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Promising Product Pipeline

5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Product Approvals

5.2.3.3 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Frequent Product Recalls

5.2.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements Delaying the Approval of Cardiac Devices

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5.1 Role in the Ecosystem

5.6 Regulatory Landscape

5.6.1 Eu Regulations

5.6.2 US Regulations

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8 COVID-19 Impact Analysis for the Heart Pump Devices Market

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.12 Average Selling Price Trend

5.13 YCC Shift



6 Heart Pump Devices Market, by Product



7 Heart Pump Devices Market, by Type



8 Heart Pump Devices Market, by Therapy



9 Heart Pump Devices Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.1.2 Abiomed

11.1.3 Medtronic

11.1.4 Teleflex Incorporated

11.1.5 SynCardia Systems

11.1.6 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA

11.1.7 CardiacAssist, Inc.

11.1.8 Getinge

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Berlin Heart

11.2.2 Jarvik Heart, Inc.

11.2.3 CARMAT

11.2.4 Senko Medical Instrument MFG. Co. Ltd.

11.2.5 Angiodroid

11.2.6 CardioDyme

11.2.7 World Heart Corporation



12 Appendix

