The Worldwide Hearth Industry is Expected to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2025

The "Global Hearth Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Fuel Type (Wood, Electricity, Gas, Pellet), Product (Fireplace, Insert, Stove), Placement, Design, Application, Fireplace Type, Vent Availability, Ignition Type, Material, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hearth market size is estimated to be USD 7.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the advancement in multicore technology for consumer electronics industry, increasing demand for modern SoC (system on chip) designs, mitigation of the continuously rising chip design cost and expenditure, growing adoption of connected devices for daily use. Moreover, increasing demand for electronics from healthcare industry due to COVID-19, and increasing demand for teleconference instruments amid the COVID-19 pandemic could play a key role in driving the growth of the hearth market.



Traditionally, outdoor hearths were intended for cooking and barbeque purposes; nowadays, these are considered as a style statement for many users



The outdoor hearth segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 for hearth market, by placement. Traditionally, outdoor hearths were intended for cooking and barbeque purposes; nowadays, these are considered as a style statement for many users. These are used in residential, commercial, and hospitality settings. The most important aspect of an outdoor hearth is the aesthetic value. Currently, outdoor hearths are available in various designs. This is expected to boost their adoption across various applications during the forecast period.



Unvented hearth is estimated to register higher CAGR growth during forecast period



The unvented hearth segment for hearth market is estimated to register higher CAGR growth during the forecast period, by vent availability. The higher growth rate of unvented hearths is attributed to the increasing demand for electric fireplaces due to their low maintenance, modern design, and esthetic appeal. As they do not require venting, electric fireplaces can be easily installed anywhere inside a house while being energy-efficient and cost-effective. The growing adoption of ventless gas fireplaces is also expected to drive the market growth of unvented hearths.



Europe is projected to become the second fastest geographical market between 2020 and 2025



Europe is projected to grow at the second highest CAGR for hearth market during the forecast period. Many countries in Europe have cold climates. The need for a fireplace in and around homes is significant in this region. There has been a significant growth in the consumption of hearths in this region, which is expected to continue growing in the coming years. The region is witnessing a growing preference for modern, low-cost electric fireplaces among the consumers. This is because the convenience of flicking a switch rather than collecting, piling, and lighting firewood is a winning attribute in the case of electric hearths. The younger generation of fireplace buyers in Europe prefers a quick lighting fireplace that is cleaner and easier to maintain. All these factors are expected to drive the market growth of hearth in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre-COVID-19

3.2 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

3.3 Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

3.4 Realistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Hearth Market

4.2 Hearth Market, by Vent Availability

4.3 Hearth Market, by Ignition Type

4.4 Hearth Market, by Placement

4.5 APAC: Hearth Market, by Application & Country

4.6 Hearth Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Aesthetically Appealing Fireplaces

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Hearths in and Around Houses to Counter Extremely Cold Weather

5.2.1.3 Availability of Numerous Standard and Customized Hearth Design Options

5.2.1.4 Growing Adoption in Non-Residential Applications Such as Hotels, Cafes, and Restaurants

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Alternative Space Heating Technologies

5.2.2.2 High Installation and Maintenance Costs of Hearths/Fireplaces

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Replacement of Aging Space Heating Equipment

5.2.3.2 Use of Solar Energy as a Substitute Fuel for Hearths

5.2.3.3 Shift Toward Home Automation and Increasing Demand for Smokeless Hearths and Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Strict Government Regulations Pertaining to Environment Protection

5.2.4.2 Disruption in Supply Chain and Low Demand Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Research and Product Development

6.2.2 Component Manufacturing

6.2.3 Hearth Manufacturing and System Integration

6.2.4 Distribution

6.2.5 End-users and Post-Sales Service

6.3 Key Industry Trends

6.4 Pricing Analysis

6.5 Ecosystem Map

6.6 Industrial Technologies

6.6.1 Technology Trends in Hearth Market

6.7 Regulatory Standards

6.8 Regulations and Requirements for Masonry Fireplaces and Chimneys

6.9 Patent Analysis



7 Hearth Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fireplace

7.2.1 Modern Fireplaces are Adopted at a High Rate Because of Their Low Emission Rate, Better Fuel Efficiency, and Attractive Features

7.3 Stove

7.3.1 Modern Wood Stoves are Clean and Efficient with Several Environmental Benefits

7.4 Insert

7.4.1 Inserts Can be Powered by Gas, Propane, Electricity, Pellets, Wood, and Coal



8 Hearth Market, by Fuel Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wood

8.2.1 Many Governments and Regulatory Bodies Have Banned the Use of Wood in Hearths

8.3 Gas

8.3.1 Modern Gas Hearths are Visually Attractive and Easy to Use

8.4 Electricity

8.4.1 Electric Hearths are More Economical Than Gas Hearths as They Require Lesser Maintenance and Lower Installation Costs

8.5 Pellet

8.5.1 Pellet Hearths Can Burn a Variety of Materials Including Byproducts of Sawmills



9 Hearth Market, by Placement

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Indoor Hearth

9.2.1 End-users Also Consider Overall Esthetic Value and Power Consumption Benefits Before Making a Purchase

9.3 Outdoor Hearth

9.3.1 while Indoor Hearths are Mostly Designed for Heating Purposes, an Outdoor Hearth is Mostly Preferred for Cooking

9.4 Portable Hearth

9.4.1 Portable Hearths are Deployed in All Environments, Such as Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, and Institutional



10 Hearth Market, by Design

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Traditional Hearth

10.2.1 Difficulties in Sweeping Chimneys Increase Maintenance and Operational Costs of Traditional Hearths

10.3 Modern Hearth

10.3.1 Hearth Industry Has Grown Tremendously in Terms of Design to Improve Overall Look and Feel of Hearths

10.3.2 Sensor

10.3.3 Burner

10.3.4 Remote Control System

10.3.5 Valve Kit

10.3.6 Other Components



11 Hearth Market, by Ignition Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Electronic Ignition

11.2.1 Intermittent Pilot Ignition (IPI)

11.2.1.1 IPI Systems Help in Controlling Hearth Systems and Increase Overall Energy Efficiency

11.2.2 Hot Surface Ignition

11.2.2.1 Hot Surface Ignition is Considered More Efficient and is More Commonly Used

11.3 Standing Pilot Ignition

11.3.1 Modern Standing Pilot Ignition Systems Allow Users to Control Pilot Light, Flame Height, and Heat Output



12 Hearth Market, by Vent Availability

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Vented Hearth

12.2.1 Direct Venting and Power Venting Technologies are Replacing Traditional Natural Draft Venting

12.3 Unvented Hearth

12.3.1 Unvented Hearths Consist of Electric Fireplaces or Inserts That Do Not Burn Any Gases



13 Hearth Market, by Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Residential

13.2.1 Heating Efficiency of Hearths Drives Hearth Market in Residential Application

13.3 Commercial

13.3.1 Hearth Products are Used in Commercial Environments Such as Lobbies of Corporate Offices, Private and Public Commercial Buildings, and Public Gardens

13.4 Hospitality

13.4.1 Hearths are Installed in Hospitals to Provide a Stress-Reducing Atmosphere for Patients

13.5 Institutional

13.5.1 Cost, Cleanliness, and Heat Efficiency Influence the Use of Hearths in Institutions

13.6 Least Impacted Application by COVID-19

13.6.1 Institutional

13.6.1.1 Impact Analysis

13.7 Most Impacted Application by COVID-19

13.7.1 Hospitality

13.7.1.1 Impact Analysis



14 Hearth Market, by Fireplace Type

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Single-Sided Fireplaces

14.2.1 Single-Sided Fireplaces Provide a Clear View and Bold Flames while Being Cost-Efficient

14.3 Multi-Sided Fireplaces

14.3.1 Multi-Sided Fireplaces Provide the Benefit of Even Distribution of Heat Between Spaces Sharing the Fireplace



15 Hearth Market, by Type of Material

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Brick

15.2.1 Bricks are Used in Traditional Hearths as They are Inexpensive and Easy to Install, and Provide High Heat Resistance

15.3 Granite

15.3.1 Customers Can Choose from Different Types of Granite Based on Their Personal Choice

15.4 Marble

15.4.1 High Heat-Resistance Makes Marble Suitable for Use with a Wide Variety of Fireplaces

15.5 Stone

15.5.1 Limestone Offers Durability and Heat Tolerance

15.6 Concrete

15.6.1 Concrete Can be Used with Other Materials Such as Tile or Slate to Make Hearths Look Aesthetically Pleasing

15.7 Slate

15.7.1 Slate Offers High Durability, Attractive Design, and Ease of Cleaning

15.8 Quarry Tiles

15.8.1 Quarry Tiles Help Create a More Traditional Look for a Fireplace



16 Geographic Analysis

16.1 Introduction

16.2 North America

16.3 Europe

16.4 APAC

16.5 RoW



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Overview

17.2 Market Share and Ranking Analysis

17.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant

17.3.1 Star

17.3.2 Pervasive

17.3.3 Emerging Leader

17.3.4 Participant

17.4 Competitive Benchmarking

17.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Companies)

17.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Companies)

17.5 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

17.5.1 Progressive Companies

17.5.2 Responsive Companies

17.5.3 Dynamic Companies

17.5.4 Starting Blocks

17.6 Competitive Scenario

17.6.1 Product Launches and Developments

17.6.2 Partnerships and Contracts

17.6.3 Expansions and Acquisitions



18 Company Profiles

18.1 Key Players

18.1.1 HNI Corporation

18.1.2 Travis Industries

18.1.3 Napoleon Fireplaces

18.1.4 Hearth Products Controls Company (HPC)

18.1.5 Montigo

18.1.6 Glen Dimplex

18.1.7 Stove Builder International (SBI)

18.1.8 Innovative Hearth Products

18.1.9 Empire Comfort Systems

18.1.10 GHP Group Inc.

18.1.11 Hearthstone Quality Home Heating Products Inc.

18.1.12 RH Peterson Co.

18.2 Right to Win

18.3 Other Important Players

18.3.1 BFM Europe Ltd.

18.3.2 Wilkening Fireplace

18.3.3 Jotul

18.3.4 Nordpeis

18.4 Key Innovators

18.4.1 Boley

18.4.2 European Home

18.4.3 Barbas Bellfires

18.4.4 Mendota Hearth



19 Appendix

19.1 Insights of Industry Experts

19.2 Questionnaire for Hearth Market

19.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

19.4 Available Customizations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o292ot

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

