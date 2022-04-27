The Worldwide Helium Industry is Expected to Reach $20 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Helium Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global helium market is forecasted to reach US$20.17 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026.

Growth in the global helium market was supported by various factors such as an increase in laparoscopy procedure volumes and growing demand for consumer electronics. The market is anticipated to face certain trends such as escalating demand for party balloons and upsurge in consumer purchasing power. Fluctuations in smartphone production and cost risks associated with energy sector are likely to act as challenges for the market.

The global helium market on the basis of type can be segmented as follows: gas and liquid. In 2021, the dominant share of the market was held by gas segment. The global helium consumption by industry can be segmented into the following: MRI/NMR, laboratory/sciences, lifting, semiconductor manufacturing, welding/cutting, fiber optic manufacturing, military & space, leak detection and diving. The dominant share in 2021 was held by MRI/NMR segment. The global helium consumption on the basis of region can be segmented as follows: Europe & FSU, the US, China, Latin America, MEA and other APAC. The dominant share of consumption in 2021 was recorded from Europe & FSU segment, followed by the US.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global helium market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets North America , Europe , Asia , Africa , Latin America and MEA have been analyzed.

, , , , and MEA have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (ExxonMobil Corporation, Linde, Gazprom, Air Liquide, PGNiG and Messer Group) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Helium Producers

Supply Chain Partners

End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Helium - Introduction

1.2 Physical & Chemical Properties of Helium

1.3 Extraction of Helium

1.4 Applications of Helium



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Impact on Global Oil Production

2.3 Influence on Semiconductor Industry



3. Global Market

3.1 Global Helium Market by Value

3.2 Global Helium Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Helium Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Gaseous Helium Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Gaseous Helium Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Liquid Helium Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Liquid Helium Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Helium Consumption Forecast

3.5 Global Helium Consumption by Industry

3.6 Global Helium Consumption Volume by Industry

3.7 Global Helium Consumption by Region

3.8 Global Helium Production

3.9 Global Helium Production Forecast

3.10 Global Helium Production by Supply Source

3.11 Global Helium Production Volume by Supply Source

3.12 Global Helium Production Volume Forecast by Supply Source

3.13 Global Helium Production by Country



4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.1.1 The US Helium Consumption Forecast

4.1.2 The US (excluding BLM) Helium Production

4.1.3 The US (excluding BLM) Helium Production Forecast

4.1.4 The US BLM Helium Production

4.1.5 The US BLM Helium Production Forecast

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe & FSU Helium Consumption

4.2.2 Russia Helium Production

4.2.3 Russia Helium Production Forecast

4.2.4 Poland Helium Production

4.2.5 Poland Helium Production Forecast

4.3 Asia

4.3.1 China Helium Consumption Forecast

4.3.2 Qatar Helium Production

4.3.3 Qatar Helium Production Forecast

4.4 Africa

4.4.1 Algeria Helium Production

4.4.2 Algeria Helium Production Forecast

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Helium Consumption Forecast

4.6 MEA

4.6.1 MEA Helium Consumption Forecast



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing GDP

5.1.2 Increase in Laparoscopy Procedures Volume

5.1.3 Surging Demand for Magnetic Resonance Imaging Machines

5.1.4 Growing Demand for Semiconductors in Consumer Electronics

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Upsurge in Demand for Party Balloons

5.2.2 Surge in Purchasing Power

5.2.3 Increase in Demand for Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Fluctuation in Smartphone Production

5.3.2 Barriers to Entry

5.3.3 High Cost Risks



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Global Liquid Helium Market Share - Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.2 Linde

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.3 Gazprom

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.4 Air Liquide

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.5 PGNiG

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.6 Messer Group

7.6.1 Business Overview

