The Worldwide Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Industry is Projected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

The global market for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) market estimated at US$1.0 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) and is projected to reach US$289.7 Million by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period.

Rapid pace of industrialization, urbanization trend and rising disposable incomes especially in emerging economies are leading to growing use of plastic materials in a range of consumer and industrial products, which in turn is fueling demand for HALS worldwide. Global market for hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) is being driven mainly by the growing investments into plastic products manufacturing, specifically in Asia-Pacific region that is experiencing strong growth in demand for plastic products. Rapid rise in investments into production facilities is also driving growth in the market.

The global market for HALS is also benefiting immensely from the rising demand for plastic packaging materials, automotive components & coatings, and agricultural films. HALS usage is also growing in commercial and industrial applications, where demand is rising for UV resistant coated plastics, wood products and polymers especially from packaging, construction and automotive sectors. The market is poised to benefit from the rapidly rising demand for packaged food products and growing needs of the automotive industry. With manufacturers seeking higher quality and high performance packaging materials and products with long-term durability, demand is rising for additives such as HALS that can endure extended exposure to sunlight.



Despite the strong potential of HALS market, high cost of production and fluctuating prices of raw materials are impeding market growth. With prices of raw materials rising, manufacturers are coming under intense pressure and forced to increase prices of HALS. Another factor impeding growth in the implementation of strict regulations related to the use of HALS in certain applications, whereby plastic manufacturers are compelled to use only those HALS materials that have received approval from related regulatory bodies, especially in the US and the EU. Polymeric HALS constitutes the leading type of HALS worldwide.

The greater effectiveness of polymeric HALS in comparison to monomeric and oligomeric types of HALS contributes to their larger share in the market. Polymer HALS also benefits from its low volatility, superior extraction resistance, positive compatibility and ability to ensure heat stability. Due to its larger structure and presence of different types of chains, Polymeric HALS finds use in varied applications. China and other Asia-Pacific economies represent the most promising markets for HALS globally. The rapidly rising demand for HALS from a growing number of plastic, polymer and automotive industry participants in the region and the constantly rising foreign investments are fueling market growth. With growing plastic consumption, plastics manufacturing infrastructure is being strengthened worldwide, specifically in emerging economies, thus preparing a strong base for the HALS market.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Introduction to Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS)

Growing Need to Protect Polymers from Extended Exposure to Light and Heat Propels Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market

Efforts to Enhance Understanding of Polymer Degradation & Stability Bring HALS into the Spotlight: Global Polymers Market (In US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Polymeric Segment Emerges as a Major HALS Type

Packaging: The Largest Application Category in HALS Market

China and Asia-Pacific : High Growth Markets for HALS

and : High Growth Markets for HALS Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Plastics Production: A Significant Influencer of Demand Dynamics in HALS Market

Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years 2009 through 2020

Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2019E

Increasing Demand for Packaging Solutions from Food, Consumer Goods and Industrial Sectors Augurs Well for the Market

Global Plastic Packaging Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021 and 2025

Growing Demand for Food and Emergence of Greenhouses as Vital Solutions to Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Augur Well for HALS Market

Growing Demand for Greenhouse Films Favors HALS Market: Greenhouse Films Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rising Importance of Light Stabilizers in Automotive Parts Protection Spurs Market Growth

Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Automobile Production Trends to Influence Demand for HALS

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010-2024

Building & Construction Sector Poised to Benefit from the Numerous Benefits of HALS

Roofing Membranes and Plastic Decking Market: Opportunity Indicators

Roofing Membranes Market Worldwide: Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Global Plastic Decking Market Value in US$ Billion for 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Construction Industry's Healthy Outlook Presents Favorable Prospects for HALS Market

Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Focus on Increasing Capacity of Floating Solar Panel Systems Promises Growth for HALS Market

Global Floating Solar Panels Market Value in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2022, 2026

HALS Finds Increasing Use in Synthetic Fibers

Innovations & Advancements to Continue Driving Use of HALS in Expanded Range of Applications

Potential Role of HALS in Increasing Methylammonium Lead Iodide Perovskite's Stability against Light and Oxygen

Effect of UV Stabilizers on Photo Degradation of Polypropylene Films

Addition of UV Absorbers and HALS to Shell of Co-Extruded Improves Anti-UV Aging and Mechanical Attributes

BASF's HALS Finds Use in Manufacture of Non-Woven Fabrics

Songwon Develops UV Stabilizer Systems Based on Blend of HAL and UV Absorber

Plastic Additives Offer Protection to 5G Base Stations from UV Light

BASF Unveils Tinuvin 249 HALS for Wood and Metal Coatings

Manufacturers Adopt Strategies to Expand Global Operations

