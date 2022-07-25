The Worldwide Home Shoe Dryer Industry is Expected to Reach $29.9 Million by 2027

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Home Shoe Dryer Market, By Type (Stationary Shoe Dryers, Portable Shoe & Boot Dryers), By Distribution Channel (Online Vs Offline), By Power (Less than 100W, 100-200W, More than 200W), By Pricing, and By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Home Shoe Dryer Market was valued at USD23.61 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% in the forecast period, 2023-2027, to reach USD29.97 million by 2027.

The market growth is attributed to the factors such as the growing popularity of the online retail channels and the increased health consciousness among consumers. Also, the rise in the disposable income of middle-class families and the development of an efficient supply chain network by the market players are expected to act as a positive factor for the Global Home Shoe Dryer Market in the forecast period.



Due to high-speed internet penetration and the proliferation of smart devices, the e-commerce industry is gaining popularity across the globe. The hectic schedule of consumers and availability of products at lower prices than the market price makes the consumers shop through online channels. Consumers can easily compare the products based on their specifications, price, and brand and then make the purchasing decisions.

With the adoption of online selling platforms, the home shoe dryer market players were able to expand their global presence and reach remote locations easily. They are adopting attractive marketing strategies to attract customers and inform them about the benefits of using home shoe dryers. Growing online platforms are expected to fuel the growth of the Global Home Shoe Dryer Market in the forecast period.



The Global Home Shoe Dryer Market is segmented based on type, power, pricing, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on type, the market is divided into stationary shoe dryers, portable shoe & boot dryers. Stationary shoe dryer dominated the market in 2021 by covering 59.65% of the total market share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years. A stationary shoe dryer consists of a container that collects excess moisture and is actively used to dry the gloves, boots, hats, or shoes.



Drysure Outdoor Limited, PEET Shoe Dryer, Inc., Meson Global Company Limited, Implus Footcare LLC, Taizhou Renjie Electric Co., Ltd., ManaKey Group LLC, Dongguan Excel Industrial Co., Ltd., are the major market players in the Global Home Shoe Dryer Market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Home Shoe Dryer Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Home Shoe Dryer Market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the Global Home Shoe Dryer Market on the basis of type, power, pricing, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Home Shoe Dryer Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Home Shoe Dryer Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Home Shoe Dryer Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Home Shoe Dryer Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Home Shoe Dryer Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Sources of Information



6. Global Home Shoe Dryer Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Stationary Shoe Dryers, Portable Shoe & Boot Dryers)

6.2.2. By Power (Less than 100W, 100-200W, more than 200W)

6.2.3. By Pricing (High, Medium, and Low)

6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)

6.2.5. By Region (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa)

6.2.6. By Company (2021)

6.3. Market Map (By Type, By Power, By Pricing, By Distribution channel, By Region)

7. Europe: Country Analysis

8. North America Home Shoe Dryer Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Home Shoe Dryer Market Outlook

10. South America Home Shoe Dryer Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Home Shoe Dryer Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Implus Footcare LLC

14.2. PEET Shoe Dryer, Inc.

14.3. Drysure Outdoor Limited

14.4. Taizhou Renjie Electric Co., Ltd.

14.5. Meson Global Company Limited

14.6. Upper Echelon Products, LLC (Upper Echelon Products, LLC (Everlasting Comfort))

14.7. Dr Prepare Global Limited

14.8. ManaKey Group LLC

14.9. Costway.com, Inc..com, Inc.

14.10. Kooder



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & disclaimer

