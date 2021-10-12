The Worldwide Hospital Information Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $34.7 Billion by 2026

Oct 12, 2021, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hospital Information Systems Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for hospital information systems (HIS) is estimated to grow from $22.4 billion in 2021 to reach $34.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
This report will focus on types of hospital information systems such as electronic health records, clinical information systems, pharmacy information systems, radiology information systems, laboratory information systems, and administrative information systems. The report covers the market environment of hospital information systems and related regulations or legislations in specific countries. The report also portrays the trends and dynamics affecting the market.
The report also covers market projections to 2026, and company profiles. By geography, the market has been segregated as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America region. The North America region includes countries the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Europe includes countries Germany, U.K., France, and Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific including countries China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2019, as base year, 2020 and forecast for 2026.
The Report Includes
- 42 data tables and 23 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for hospital information systems (HIS) within the healthcare settings
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market analysis data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for hospital information systems, and corresponding market share analysis by type, mode of delivery, and region
- Discussion of major factors driving the growth of HIS market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies within the ecosystem
- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for HIS technologies; and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
- Insight into the recent industry strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, and supplier landscape of the major players operating within the global market and their company share analysis
- Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including Agfa HealthCare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., GE Healthcare, Infor Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens and UnitedHealth Group
A hospital information system, often known as a clinical information system, is an integrated and comprehensive information system designed to help a hospital manage its financial, administrative and clinical operations. To successfully handle data relating to hospital inventories and patient information, every hospital relies on hospital management system software. Most healthcare departments, including finance, inpatient, operating theater, nursing, radiology, clinical, laboratory, outpatient, materials, pharmaceutical, and pathology, benefit from hospital information system software.
The market for hospital information systems is expected to grow, mainly due to increasing demand for the adoption of automated information technology and increasing interest in improving the quality of care.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Research Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Hospital Information Systems Overview
- History
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Hospital Information Systems
Chapter 4 Global Market for Hospital Information Systems
- Global Market for Hospital Information Systems
- Global Market for Hospital Information Systems, by Type
- Electronic Medical Records
- Clinical Information Systems
- Pharmacy Information Systems
- Radiology Information Systems
- Laboratory Information Systems
- Administrative Information Systems
- Other Systems
- Global Market for Hospital Information Systems, by Mode of Delivery
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
- Global Market for Hospital Information Systems, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 5 Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Growing Demand for Automated Information Technology
- Increasing Interest in Improving the Quality of Care
- Rising Healthcare Costs
- Consumer Expectations
- Market Challenges
- Price
- Lack of Standards
- Compatibility
Chapter 6 Regulatory Environment
- Legislation in North America
- Certification Commission for Healthcare Information Technology
- Federal Legislation
- Better Healthcare through Information Technology Act of 2005
- Medicare Value Purchasing Act
- Health Information Technology Promotion Act
- Wired for Healthcare Quality Act
- American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009
- Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010
- Continuing Extension Act of 2010
- Electronic Health Records Improvement Act of 2012
- Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act
- Healthcare IT Regulatory Schemes in China
- Regulatory Scenario of Healthcare IT in Singapore
- EU Approach to Regulation
- European Legal Instruments Related to E-Health
- Regulatory Framework for Telemedicine
Chapter 7 Supplier Landscape, Company Share Analysis and Company Profiles
- Supplier Landscape
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Key Developments
- Company Market Share Analysis
- Company Profiles
- First Tier Providers
- Second-Tier Suppliers
Companies Mentioned
- AGFA Healthcare
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Arcadia
- Athenahealth, Inc.
- Axway
- Capsule Technologies, Inc.
- Carestream Health, Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- Cognizant
- Computer Programs And Systems, Inc.
- Cybernet Systems Corp.
- Digichart Inc.
- Drfirst
- Eclinicalworks
- Epic Systems Corp.
- General Electric
- Globalmed Group Llc
- Health Catalyst, Inc.
- Highfleet Inc.
- Infor Inc.
- Innovaccer Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
- Isabel Healthcare Inc.
- Logical Images Inc.
- M*Modal
- Marke-Imaje
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mckesson Corp.
- Medrx
- Merge Healthcare Inc.
- Ncd Medical Corp.
- Nuance Communications, Inc.
- Obs Medical Ltd.
- Philips (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)
- Polycom Inc.
- Positiveid Corp.
- Sap
- Scottcare Corp.
- Siemens
- Surescripts Llc
- Televital
- Theradoc Inc.
- Uhlmann Pac-Systeme Gmbh & Co. Kg
- United Therapeutics Corp.
- Unitedhealth Group
- Wipro Ltd.
- Zynx Health Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/efjs3n
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article