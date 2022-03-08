The Worldwide Human Capital Management Industry is Expected to Reach $32 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Human Capital Management Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher estimates the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market would grow from USD 22.3 billion in 2021 to USD 32.0 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.

HCM advancements can be related to a number of factors; however, some of the major factors include the adoption of AI and ML technologies in HR processes and cost reduction achieved using HR software, which is the primary driver, enabling the adoption of HCM technologies within enterprises. Cloud security remains a restraint for adopting HCM cloud among enterprises users, specifically in the highly regulated verticals, such as BFSI, healthcare, and energy and utilities. The opportunities in adjacent markets, such as contingent workforce management and AI-based recruitment, open up new revenue prospects for vendors in the HCM market.



The adoption of the remote work culture by businesses across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic is introducing new challenges to HCM software and service providers. The major challenge faced is updating offerings as per the working culture of organizations. HCM providers can advance their software during this pandemic by adding new capabilities, such as tracking employee health and location. This is expected to boost the adoption of HCM software. However, cost cutting and delay in projects by enterprises may offer a restraint in the adoption of HCM software.



Cloud deployment model is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Majority of HCM solutions are expected to be deployed in cloud, and so cloud based deployment will outperform the on-premises deployment and will have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Enterprises are moving toward cloud-based deployment to minimize operational cost and achieve greater ease in sharing data with multiple parties.

BFSI industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2021.



The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is one of the early adopters of HCM solutions to effectively manage the entire lifecycle of employees. The same trend is expected to be there in coming years, and the vertical is expected to adopt HCM solutions to manage internal as well as external employees. BFSI enterprises deal with a diverse workforce from office employees, contingent workforce, third-party workforce, and others. As the vertical needs to manage these workforces and comply with government regulations, the vertical will have the highest adoption of HCM solutions and services.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to be the top adopter of HCM solutions where the vertical will have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The APAC region has huge potential in terms of adoption due to the presence of countries such as India, China, and Japan, growing workforce, and huge number of small and medium enterprises. Small and medium enterprises are expected to have high adoption of HCM solutions in the next 5 years due to the rising demand by these enterprises to manage their workforce.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Human Capital Management Market

4.2 Market, by Component, 2021 Vs 2026

4.3 Market, by Software, 2021 Vs 2026

4.4 Market, by Service, 2021 Vs 2026

4.5 Market, by Deployment Model, 2021 Vs 2026

4.6 Market, by Organization Size, 2021 Vs 2026

4.7 Market, by Vertical, 2021 Vs 2026

4.8 Market Regional Scenario, 2021-2026

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Integration of Ai and Ml in Hcm Suites

5.2.1.2 Need for Reducing Hr-Related Costs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Security Concerns Over Cloud-Based Deployment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Software Solutions

5.2.3.2 Advancements in Potential Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Inconsistency due to Adoption of Multiple Advanced Technologies and Hr Standards Among Businesses

5.2.4.2 Lack of Competent Resources

5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.4 Innovation Spotlight

5.5 Case Study Analysis

5.5.1 Case Study 1: Oracle Provided Solutions to Align and Transform Fujifilm's Business Hr Systems

5.5.2 Case Study 2: Ultimate Software Assisted Vancity in the Migration to Cloud-Native Artificial Intelligence

5.5.3 Case Study 3: Workday Offered Solutions to Air Asia for Migrating to Automated Systems

5.5.4 Case Study 4: Adp Helped Willidan Group in Streamlining Aca Compliance Changes

5.5.5 Case Study 5: Kronos Enabled the Provision of Robust Hcm Cloud Solution on One Platform

5.5.6 Case Study 6: Workday Developed Unified System of Global Hr Records for Brandsmart with Real-Time Reporting

5.5.7 Case Study 7: Ultimate Software Enabled Increased Resource Availability

5.5.8 Case Study 8: Sap Streamlined Hr Operations of Eneco Energie and Enhanced Employee Experience

5.6 Ecosystem

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.8.1 Introduction

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Technological Analysis

5.10.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5.10.2 Cloud Computing

5.10.3 Analytics

5.10.4 Internet of Things

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.12 Regulations

5.13 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

6 Human Capital Management Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact

7 Human Capital Management Market, by Software

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Software: Market Drivers

7.2 Core Hr

7.2.1 Benefits and Claims Management

7.2.2 Payroll and Compensation Management

7.2.3 Learning Management

7.2.4 Succession Planning

7.3 Applicant Tracking System

7.4 Hr Analytics

7.5 Workforce Management

7.5.1 Absence Management

7.5.2 Performance Management

7.5.3 Workforce Scheduling

7.5.4 Time and Attendance Management

7.5.5 Workforce Analytics

8 Human Capital Management Market, by Service

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Service: Market Drivers

8.2 Integration and Implementation

8.3 Training and Education

8.4 Support and Maintenance

8.5 Consulting

9 Human Capital Management Market, by Deployment Model

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Deployment Model: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Deployment Model: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 On-Premises

9.3 Cloud

10 Human Capital Management Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.3 Large Enterprises

11 Human Capital Management Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

11.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.3 Government

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Telecom and It

11.6 Consumer Goods and Retail

11.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.8 Energy and Utilities

11.9 Transportation and Logistics

11.10 Other Verticals

12 Human Capital Management Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Market Share of Top Vendors

13.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors

13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.5.1 Definitions and Methodology

13.5.2 Star

13.5.3 Emerging Leader

13.5.4 Pervasive

13.5.5 Participant

13.6 Sme Evaluation Quadrant

13.6.1 Definitions and Methodology

13.6.2 Progressive Vendors

13.6.3 Responsive Vendors

13.6.4 Dynamic Vendors

13.6.5 Starting Blocks

13.7 Competitive Benchmarking

13.8 Competitive Scenario

13.8.1 Product Launches and Product Enhancements

13.8.2 Expansions

13.8.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

13.8.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Companies

14.2.1 Workday

14.2.2 Oracle

14.2.3 Adp

14.2.4 Sap

14.2.5 Microsoft

14.2.6 Ibm

14.2.7 Ultimate Software

14.2.8 Ceridian

14.2.9 Sumtotal

14.2.10 Kronos

14.3 Other Companies

14.3.1 Talentsoft (Now 'Cegid')

14.3.2 Employwise

14.3.3 Peoplestrategy

14.3.4 Infor

14.3.5 Cornerstone Ondemand

14.3.6 Meta4

14.3.7 Ramco Systems

14.3.8 Bamboohr

14.3.9 Namely

14.3.10 Workforce Software

14.3.11 Zoho

14.3.12 Sage Group

14.3.13 Epicor Software

14.3.14 Zenefits

14.3.15 Paylocity

14.3.16 Gusto

14.3.17 Bitrix

14.3.18 Benefitfocus

14.3.19 Webhr

14.3.20 Talentia Software

14.3.21 Peoplefluent

14.3.22 Vibe Hcm

14.3.23 Rippling

14.3.24 Ascentis

14.3.25 Bizmerlinhr

15 Adjacent Market and Related Market

16 Appendix



