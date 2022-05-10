The Worldwide Hyaluronic Acid Industry is Expected to Reach $20 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hyaluronic Acid Market, By Product, By Grade, By Formulation, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Use, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hyaluronic acid market apprehended a market value of USD 7.94 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 20.01 billion by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 11.53% during the forecast period. Moreover, the global hyaluronic acid market volume was 2,156.23 metric tons in 2021.



The hyaluronic acid business is likely to grow at a considerable rate owing to the increasing demand at the supply end for anti-aging products, as well as aesthetic therapies. Moreover, the rising preference rates and applications of hyaluronic acid products in dry eye and osteoarthritis management fuels the growth rate of the market significantly.



The growing strategic moves by the key players is boosting the market growth. For instance, in February 2017, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an expanded 26-week efficacy claim for its single-injection viscosupplement Gel-One Cross-linked Hyaluronate for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis.



On the other hand, the hyaluronic acid market is projected to get hampered by the high costs associated with the products. Moreover, the side effects and the gray market is estimated to create a level of uncertainty in the marketspace.



Growth Influencers:

Increasing Demand for Anti-aging Cosmetics and Aesthetic Treatment



The high usage of anti-aging cosmetic products is fueling the growth rate of the global hyaluronic acid market. for instance, according to the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery statistics published in 2020, there were 17.7 million cosmetic procedures done in 2018. Similarly, as per the International Society of Plastic Surgery (ISPAS) statistics in 2019, a total of 1.5 million individuals aged 51-64 years underwent botulinum toxin procedures worldwide in 2019. Such high statistics push towards the rise in market value of the hyaluronic acid market.



Increase in usage of Hyaluronic Acid in Osteoarthritis and Dry Eye



Hyaluronic acid has several applications, namely, osteoarthritis, dry eye, and dietary supplements and cosmetics. The rising applications of hyaluronic acid in these areas boosts the market value of the market drastically. For instance, according to a study published in Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. the use of hyaluronic acid injections for knee osteoarthritis in Medicare beneficiaries increased substantially from 2012 to 2018. The increased use of hyaluronic acid products is boosting the growth rate of the market over the forecast period.



The global hyaluronic acid market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global hyaluronic acid market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of hyaluronic acid products

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in hyaluronic acid products, cost analysis, unit cost analysis

The global hyaluronic acid market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global hyaluronic acid market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global hyaluronic acid market during the assessment period?

Which are the types/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global hyaluronic acid market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global hyaluronic acid market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global hyaluronic acid market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global hyaluronic acid market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global hyaluronic acid market?

Key Topics Covered:



Part 1 Market Definition and Research Methodology

Part 2 Executive Summary



Part 3 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Trends

Part 4 Industry Analysis

Regulatory and Standards Landscape

PESTEL Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Impact of Covid-19

Part 5 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Allergan plc

Zimmer bionet

Smith & Nephew Plc

Anika therapeutics

Sanofi

Bausch & Lomb Inc

Evonic Industries AG F.

Ferring B,V

Life Core Biomedical LLC.

Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a

Galderma Genzyme Corp.

Part 6 Global Hyaluronic Acid Market

Market Overview - Market Size (2020-2030)

Market segmentation by:

By Product

Pills, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Liquid, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Injection, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Single Cycle Injection, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Three Cycle Injection, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Five Cycle Injection, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Powder, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Others, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

By Grade

Medical Grade, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Food Grade, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Cosmetic Grade, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

By Formulation

HA + Lidocaine, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

HA, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

By Application

Aesthetics, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Osteoarthristis, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Pharmaceutical API, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Cosmetics, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Dietary Supplement, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Opthalmology, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Others, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Specialty Clinics, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Retail Pharmacies, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Online Pharmacies, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

By Use

Medical Use, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Non-Medical Use, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Region

North America , 2020-2030 (in USD Billion)

, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion) Europe , 2020-2030 (in USD Billion)

, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion) Asia Pacific , 2020-2030 (in USD Billion)

, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion) Latin America , 2020-2030 (in USD Billion)

, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion) Middle East and Africa , 2020-2030 (in USD Billion)

Part 7 North America Hyaluronic Acid Market

Part 8 Europe Hyaluronic Acid Market

Part 9 Asia Pacific Hyaluronic Acid Market

Part 10 Latin America Hyaluronic Acid Market

Part 11 Middle East & Africa Hyaluronic Acid Market

Part 13 Country

UAE, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

Saudi Arabia , 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton) South Africa , 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

, 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton) Rest of Middle East & Africa , 2020-2030 (in USD Billion & Metric Ton)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5f585e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets