The Worldwide Hygienic Pumps and Valves Industry is Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Valve Type (Single-seat Valves, Double-seat Valves, Butterfly Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Control Valves), Pump Type, Operation, End-User Industry, and Region-Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hygienic pumps and valves market size is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5%.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by stringent government regulations for maintaining optimal hygiene levels and the expansion of processing industries globally. However, factors such as variations in raw material prices are restraining the market growth.

Single-seat Valves to dominate the hygienic pumps and valves market in 2020.

The market for the single-seat valves held the largest share in 2020 and is estimated to remain the same during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the high adoption of these valves in process industries owing to their simple design comprising a movable disc with a uniquely designed seat to seat the port of the valve body, as well as their tight shutoff quality, which helps in reducing the leakage. These valves are designed for uninterrupted production in hygiene-critical applications. The simple design and few internal parts make them more stable than double-seat valves.

Pharmaceutical to hold the largest CAGR of the hygienic pumps and valves market during the forecast period.

The hygienic pumps and valves market for the pharmaceutical industry is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The rise in the number of COVID-19 patients has increased the demand for drugs and vaccines, which in turn, has surged the production of pharmaceuticals. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, various manufacturers have also expanded their pharmaceutical manufacturing plants, which have increased the adoption of fluid handling systems such as hygienic pumps and hygienic valves. Additionally, maintaining hygiene is the most critical factor for pharmaceutical manufacturers which is also responsible for the rapid adoption of hygienic pumps and valves in pharmaceutical plants. The use of hygienic valves and pumps in pharmaceutical plants provides them with safety control for different media (gases, liquids, slurries, etc.).

Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to hold the largest growth rate of the global hygienic pumps and valves market during the forecast period. The factors contributing to its robust growth include the increasing urbanization and growing dairy and pharmaceuticals industries, coupled with the rapid industrialization, in major countries such as China, India, Japan, etc. China is one of the biggest exporters of hygienic pumps and valves components. There is a high demand for hygienic pumps and valves in China due to rapid industrial growth and the increasing population. The increasing demand for advanced hygienic equipment in industries such as dairy, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in India is also fueling the adoption of hygienic pumps and valves.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Pessimistic Scenario

3.3 Optimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market

4.2 Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market, By Valve Type

4.3 Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market, by End-User Industry

4.4 Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations for Maintaining Optimal Hygiene Level

5.2.1.2 Expansion of Processing Industries Globally

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Variations in Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Focus on R&D for Hygienic Pumps and Valves is Expected to Generate More Demand from End-User Industries

5.2.3.2 Utilization of IIoT and Industry 4.0 in Industrial Plants Expected to Boost Demand for Hygienic Valves and Pumps in Coming Years

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increased Competition from Gray Market Players and Unorganized Sector

5.2.4.2 Failures or Malfunctioning Could Lead to Unplanned Machine Downtime

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.3.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers

5.3.3 Distributors

5.3.4 End-User Industries

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.6 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5.7 Case Studies

5.7.1 Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft Provides Valves to G. Schneider & Sohn

5.7.2 Inoxpa S.A.U. Provides New Processing Equipment and Valve Manifolds to Calidad Pascual S.A.

5.7.3 Bear Republic Brewery Used Gea Hilge Hygia Pumps to Focus on Efficiency and Stay Competitive in a Mature Market

5.7.4 a Large Sweets Manufacturer Used Slh Twin Screw Pump by ITT Bornemann to Solve Its Wear Issue

5.8 Technology Trends

5.8.1 Predictive Maintenance

5.8.2 Iiot

5.8.3 Twin Screw Pump Technology

5.8.4 Smart Valve Positioners

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Patents Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Landscape

6 Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market, by Pump Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Centrifugal Pumps

6.2.1 Centrifugal Pumps Best Choice for Low Viscous Fluids due to Easy Maintenance and Numerous Other Advantages

6.3 Positive Displacement Pumps

6.3.1 Diaphragm Pumps

6.3.1.1 Diaphragm Pumps are Most Widely Adopted Positive Displacement Pumps due to Air-Powered Operations, Safe Design, and High Efficiency

6.3.2 Twin Screw Pumps

6.3.2.1 Twin Screw Pumps are Widely Adopted due to Their Versatility, Flexibility, and Ability to Run Dry

6.3.3 Peristaltic Pumps

6.3.3.1 These Pumps are Good for Gentle Transfer of Sterile, Shear-Sensitive Fluid and Thick Slurries

6.3.4 Rotary Lobe Pumps

6.3.4.1 Rotary Lobe Pumps are Positive Displacement Pumps Known for Accurate, Consistent Output with Great Cip/Sip Characteristics

6.3.5 Progressive Cavity Pumps

6.3.5.1 Progressive Cavity Pumps are Suitable for Dosing Applications Owing to High Accuracy Required in Hygienic Environments

6.3.6 Eccentric Disc Pumps

6.3.6.1 Eccentric Disc Pumps with Unique Pumping Design Can Gently and Effectively Handle Low as Well as High Viscous Fluids

6.4 Others

7 Components of Hygienic Valves

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Valve Body

7.3 Actuators

7.4 Control Tops

7.5 Positioners

7.6 Others

8 Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market, by Material Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Stainless Steel

8.2.1 Surging Demand for Stainless Steel Pumps During Forecast Period

8.3 Bronze

8.3.1 Increasing Usage of High Corrosion-Resistant and Low Wear Bronze Pumps in Process Industries

8.4 Copper

8.4.1 Growing Demand for Copper Pumps with Unique Antimicrobial Properties in Hygienic Drinking Water Industry

9 Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market, by Valve Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Single-Seat Valves

9.2.1 Increasing Use of Single-Seat Valves for Small Flow Rates

9.3 Double-Seat Valves

9.3.1 Rising Adoption of Double-Seat Valves for Hygiene Requirements of Industrial Processes

9.4 Butterfly Valves

9.4.1 Increasing Use of Low-Cost Alternative Valves in Process Industries Drives Demand for Butterfly Valves

9.5 Diaphragm Valves

9.5.1 Rising Adoption of Diaphragm Valves in Pharmaceutical Industries Drives Their Demand

9.6 Control Valves

9.6.1 Control Valves are Expected to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

9.7 Others

10 Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market, by Hygiene Class

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Standard

10.3 Aseptic

10.4 Ultraclean

11 Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market, by Function

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Shut Off/Isolation

11.3 Divert

11.4 Sampling

11.5 Others

12 Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market, by Operation

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Manual

12.2.1 Increasing Preference for Reliable and Cost-Effective Valve Operation Leads to Adoption of Manually Operated Valves

12.3 Air-Actuated

12.3.1 Rising Focus of Manufacturers Toward Automation is Driving Growth of Air-Actuated Valves

13 Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market, by End-User Industry

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Processed Food

13.2.1 Processed Food Industry to Hold Largest Share of Global Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market in 2021

13.2.2 Impact of COVID-19

13.3 Dairy

13.3.1 Increasing Demand for Dairy Products Drives Demand for Hygienic Pumps and Valves

13.3.2 Impact of COVID-19

13.4 Nonalcoholic Beverages

13.4.1 Demand for High Level of Safety and Hygiene Leads to Adoption of Hygienic Equipment in Nonalcoholic Beverages Industry

13.4.2 Impact of COVID-19

13.5 Alcoholic Beverages

13.5.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Hygiene in Alcoholic Beverages Industry Boosts Adoption of Hygienic Pumps and Valves

13.5.2 Impact of COVID-19

13.6 Pharmaceuticals

13.6.1 Critical Quality and Safety Standards in Pharmaceuticals Industry are Driving Adoption of Hygienic Pumps and Valves

13.6.2 Impact of COVID-19

13.7 Others

13.7.1 Impact of COVID-19

14 Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market, by Geography

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.1.1 Revenue Analysis of Top Three Companies

15.2 Market Share Analysis of Top 3 Players, 2020

15.3 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

15.3.1 Star

15.3.2 Emerging Leader

15.3.3 Pervasive

15.3.4 Participant

15.4 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

15.4.1 Progressive Company

15.4.2 Responsive Company

15.4.3 Dynamic Company

15.4.4 Starting Block

15.4.5 Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market: Company Footprint

15.5 Competitive Situations and Trends

15.5.1 Product Launches

15.5.2 Deals

16 Company Profiles

16.1 Key Players

16.1.1 Alfa Laval

16.1.2 Adamant Valves

16.1.3 Bardiani Valvole Spa

16.1.4 Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. Kg

16.1.5 Emerson Electric Co.

16.1.6 Evoguard GmbH

16.1.7 Flowserve Corporation

16.1.8 Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft

16.1.9 Gemu Group

16.1.10 Gebr. Rieger GmbH + Co. Kg

16.1.11 Itt Inc.

16.1.12 Inoxpa S.A.U.

16.1.13 Kieselmann GmbH

16.1.14 Spx Flow, Inc.

16.1.15 Samson Aktiengesellschaft

16.2 Other Players

16.2.1 Ciprani Harrison Valves Corp.

16.2.2 Dft Inc.

16.2.3 Dixon Valve & Coupling Company, LLC.

16.2.4 Donjoy Technology Co., Ltd.

16.2.5 Haitima Corporation

16.2.6 Hanningfield

16.2.7 Ksb Se & Co. KGaA

16.2.8 Spirax Sarco Limited

16.2.9 Steriflow Valve

16.2.10 Tapflo

17 Adjacent & Related Markets

18 Appendix

