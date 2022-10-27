The Worldwide Hyperscale Data Center Industry is Expected to Reach $585 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyperscale Data Center Market By Component, By User Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the hyperscale data center market was valued at $59.0 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $585.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030.



Hyperscale computing is an architecture that expands and shrinks its response in accordance with the dynamic demands from its customers. Moreover, hyperscale data centers ensure that such dynamic scaling is smooth, and is enabled by a robust system with flexible memory, networking, and storage capabilities. The infrastructure and distributed systems of a hyperscale data center are capable of supporting data center operations with the highest degree of optimization while assuring maximum performance output.



Rise in cloud application and services maturity in the modern business enterprises and everyday lifestyle of people drive significant growth opportunities for the future of global hyperscale data center market. In addition, growing digital and internet penetration globally positively impacts the growth of the hyperscale data center market. However, environmental impact and consequences of large data centers limit the market growth. On the contrary, increase in government initiatives and automation trends are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the hyperscale data center market during the forecast period.



The hyperscale data center market is segmented on the basis of component, user type, enterprise size, end user, and region. By component, the market is segmented into solution and service. On the basis of user type, the market is fragmented into cloud providers, colocation providers, and enterprises. By enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into, large enterprise and SMEs. By end user, the market is classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, government, energy and utilities, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global hyperscale data center market is dominated by key players such as Avago Technologies, Cavium, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Hewlett-Packard, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Mellanox Technologies, Inc., Nlyte Software, and SanDisk Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hyperscale data center market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global hyperscale data center market trends is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

Quantitative hyperscale data center market analysis from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Solution

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Service

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET, BY USER TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Cloud Providers

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Colocation Providers

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Enterprises

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Large Enterprises

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 SMEs

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET, BY END USER

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 BFSI

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 IT and Telecom

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Government

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Energy and Utilities

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Nlyte Software

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 SanDisk Corporation

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Avago Technologies

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Cavium, Inc.

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Ericsson

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Hewlett-Packard Company

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Intel Corporation

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 International Business Machines Corporation

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q43kwd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets