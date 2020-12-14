The Worldwide In-Memory Computing Industry is Expected Grow at a CAGR of 16.5% Between 2020 to 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Memory Computing Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Solution (IMDB (OLTP & OLAP), IMDG, and Data Stream Processing), Service, Application (Risk Management & Fraud Detection, Predictive Analysis), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IMC market is expected to grow from USD 11,404 million in 2020 to USD 24,522 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

In-Memory Computing (IMC) is a type of middleware software that enables users to store data in RAM, across a cluster of computers, and process it in parallel. It primarily relies on keeping data in servers' RAM for processing it at faster speeds. It especially relates to processing problems that require extensive access to data analytics, reporting, or warehousing and big data applications. The explosion of big data has prompted much research to develop systems to support ultra-low latency services and real-time data analytics. IMC offers one or multiple strategies for in-memory backups, durable storage backups, and disk-based swap space overflow to end-users. It provides a comprehensive tiered storage approach, wherein users can decide what portion of the overall data set is stored in RAM and is a local disk swap space.

COVID-19 is disrupting the world, businesses, and economies, thus impacting the livelihood of people, their interaction, and the way they manage their businesses. The ability to sustain is becoming the new normal for enterprises as they are shifting their focus from growth opportunities to the implementation of drastic measures for mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition among major IMC companies is expected to be furious as most upcoming AI and analytics projects are kept on hold due to the pandemic.



Among Solutions, the IMDB segment to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

By solution, the IMDB segment is expected to account for a higher market share during the forecast period. The highest market share of the IMDB segment is attributed to the increasing demand for boosting performance and scalability and building real-time applications, which are the major factors for the fast growth of the IMC market across the globe. IMDB solutions also help reduce development and operational costs through standardization on an IMC system. IMC solutions comprise In-Memory Data Grid (IMDG), In-Memory Database (IMDB), and Streaming Data Analysis. These solutions are a type of middleware software that enables businesses to store data in RAM, across a cluster of computers, and process it in parallel. Most of these solutions offered are claimed to be easy to deploy and are feature-rich to address complex computing rigors and requirements.



Among services, the managed services segment to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The services segment in the IMC market has been further divided into professional services and managed services. These services play a vital role in the functioning of IMC solutions. IMC vendors require technical support services and consulting services to quickly and smoothly deploy their solutions in the market. These services help maximize the value of enterprise investments. Service providers ensure end-to-end deployment and maintenance of IMC solutions and address pre-and post-deployment queries.

Among applications, the predictive analysis segment to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

IMC solutions have emerged as an important requirement for enterprises to conduct an accurate analysis of data stored in the RAM of servers and storage. Even enterprises with limited financial resources and IT expertise have started implementing IMC-enabled applications to help non-technical users quickly perform complex data analysis. IMC product capabilities are integrated with diverse business applications scattered through different verticals and designed to replenish the unique demands of business segments. Apart from established players in the IMC industry, the new entrants in the market are introducing new solutions to lure customers. The market players are focusing on meeting the demands of customers with unique product features.



Among deployment mode, the cloud deployment segment to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The IMC market by deployment mode includes the on-premises and cloud segments. Deployment refers to the setting-up of the hardware, operating systems, and applications required to manage the IT ecosystem. IMC solutions can be deployed through either mode based on security, availability, and scalability. Cloud deployment offers advantages such as pay-per-use, and low installation and maintenance costs. This deployment mode is expected to show high growth in the near future.

Among verticals, the healthcare and life sciences vertical to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

IMC is gaining traction across verticals, owing to the proliferation of data and demand for operational efficiency by organizations. Enterprises are harnessing the value of IMC as it promises to facilitate business users with the in-memory processing of data, enabling swift decision-making through faster business insights. The market is segmented by vertical which includes BFSI, retail and eCommerce, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, IT and telecom, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, and others. The others vertical comprises education, manufacturing, and travel and hospitality. The BFSI vertical is the major revenue contributor to the IMC market due to the early adoption of IMC solutions in the vertical.

Among regions, North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global IMC market during the forecast period. The key factor favoring the growth of the IMC market in North America is the increasing demand for analytics and advanced analytics platforms by small and medium businesses and government agencies would fuel the demand for IMC products in North America. Europe is expected to be in second position in terms of market size and market share during the forecast period. ? The rising adoption of cloud and IoT, and increasing use of the web are some of the factors driving the IMC market growth in Europe. APAC is expected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The IMC market is expected to witness considerable developments and adoption of solutions across APAC during the forecast period. The increasing number of players across different regions is further expected to drive the IMC market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in In-Memory Computing Market

4.2 Market: Top Three Applications

4.3 North America Market: by Component and Top Three Verticals

4.4 Market: by Region



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Exponential Growth of Big Data to Improve Machine-Driven Decision-Making

5.2.1.2 Decrease in the Overall Cost of Ram and Tco

5.2.1.3 Increase in Production with Real-Time and Low-Latency Transaction Processing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standards

5.2.2.2 Increase in Volatility of Data

5.2.2.3 Lack of Skilled Workforce and Complexity Involved in Data Extraction

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Real-Time Analysis of Data

5.2.3.2 Growth in the Need for Parallel Processing and Columnar Databases

5.2.3.3 Emergence of Ai- and Ml-Based Technologies to Gain Real-Time Actionable Customer Insights

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Security Concerns

5.2.4.2 Incompetence to Develop Bi Applications

5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.3 Market Evolution

5.4 Case Study Analysis

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Regulatory Implications

5.9 Pricing Analysis



6 In-Memory Computing Market: COVID-19 Impact



7 In-Memory Computing Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Components: COVID-19 Impact

7.1.2 Components: Market Drivers

7.2 Solutions

7.2.1 In-Memory Database

7.2.1.1 Online Analytical Processing

7.2.1.2 Online Transaction Processing

7.2.2 In-Memory Data Grid

7.2.3 Data Stream Processing

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Professional Services

7.3.1.1 Consulting

7.3.1.2 System Integration and Implementation

7.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance

7.3.2 Managed Services



8 In-Memory Computing Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Applications: COVID-19 Impact

8.1.2 Applications: Market Drivers

8.2 Risk Management and Fraud Detection

8.3 Sentiment Analysis

8.4 Geospatial/Gis Processing

8.5 Sales and Marketing Optimization

8.6 Predictive Analysis

8.7 Supply Chain Management

8.8 Others



9 In-Memory Computing Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Deployment Modes: COVID-19 Impact

9.1.2 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers

9.2 Cloud

9.3 On-Premises



10 In-Memory Computing Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

10.1.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.3 Large Enterprises



11 In-Memory Computing Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact

11.1.2 Verticals: Market Drivers

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.3 It and Telecom

11.4 Retail and Ecommerce

11.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.6 Transportation and Logistics

11.7 Government and Defense

11.8 Energy and Utilities

11.9 Media and Entertainment

11.10 Others



12 In-Memory Computing Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Share of Key Players in In-Memory Computing Market, 2019

13.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players

13.4.1 Introduction

13.5 Key Market Developments

13.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

13.5.2 Business Expansions

13.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.5.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations



14 Company Evaluation Quadrant and Company Profiles

14.1 Overview

14.2 Company Evaluation Quadrant Definitions and Methodology

14.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis, by Company

14.2.2 Star

14.2.3 Emerging Leaders

14.2.4 Pervasive

14.2.5 Participant

14.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

14.4 Company Profiles

14.4.1 IBM

14.4.2 Sap

14.4.3 Oracle

14.4.4 Sas Institute

14.4.5 Microsoft

14.4.6 Tibco

14.4.7 Altibase

14.4.8 Gigaspaces

14.4.9 Software Ag

14.4.10 Red Hat

14.4.11 Hazelcast

14.4.12 Mongodb

14.4.13 Exasol

14.4.14 Intel

14.4.15 Qlik

14.4.16 Salesforce

14.4.17 Teradata

14.4.18 Workday

14.4.19 Kognitio

14.4.20 Enea

14.4.21 Voltdb

14.4.22 Mcobject

14.4.23 Memsql

14.4.24 Fujitsu



15 Appendix

15.1 Adjacent/Related Markets

15.1.1 Big Data Market

15.1.2 Stream Analytics Market

15.2 Discussion Guide

15.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

15.4 Available Customizations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wuxatj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

