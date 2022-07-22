The Worldwide In-vehicle Infotainment Industry is Expected to Reach $48.6 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-vehicle Infotainment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component, By Installation, By Location, By Vehicle, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global In-vehicle Infotainment market size is expected to reach USD 48.62 billion by 2030. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Increased demand for gadgets that provide in-vehicle comfort, entertainment, and conveniences, such as on-demand music, live audio streaming, internet connectivity, and other entertainment avenue expected to favor industry growth. Automobile manufacturers are becoming more aware that these technologies have the potential to influence a customer's purchase choice.



Because of the increasing rates of disposable income in developing economies, particularly in the Asia Pacific, customers can spend on high-end and luxury cars outfitted with such systems. User interfaces, interactive touch screens, and other elements of these apps have also emerged from engineering advancements.



Further, mobile networking via Bluetooth or wireless internet, which provides users with access to and functionality of messages and other content, is one element that contributes to the success of these systems. Consumers can tailor these systems to their interests and desires, contributing to their widespread adoption. The ability to access cloud infrastructure and enable secure storage, direct access to playlists, and video sharing fuels the demand for these devices.



Based on the component, the head-up display in the hardware segment accounted for the leading share in the industry. AR technology, which employs cameras, sensor networks, Wi-Fi, and GPS to offer dynamic driving information, is expected to be built into (HUD) gadgets. Although such an arrangement can assist the driver in making informed judgments, there are growing fears that the system's surplus information will distract the driver, jeopardizing the safety of both the driver and the passengers. As a result, the industry product is in high demand.



Industry players such as Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Pioneer Corporation, Harman International, Clarion Corporation, JVC KENWOOD Corporation, Alpine Electronics, and Denso Corporation are key players operating in the industry.



In December 2021, Continental invested as a strategic investor in Apex.AI, a German-American software company. As a result, the technology firm emphasized the critical need for sophisticated software applications for future vehicle generations. Continental and Apex.AI have been working together on the industrialization of a revolutionary vehicle operating system since 2020.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. In-vehicle Infotainment Market Insights

4.1. In-vehicle Infotainment - Industry Snapshot

4.2. In-vehicle Infotainment Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Ever-growing smartphone industry

4.2.1.2. Growing adoption of cloud technology

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Lack of uninterrupted & seamless connectivity

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. In-vehicle Infotainment Industry Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Component

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Component, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Hardware

5.3.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Hardware, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.1. Infotainment/Display Unit

5.3.1.1.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Infotainment/Display Unit, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Control Panel

5.3.1.2.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Control Panel, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.3. Telematics Control Unit

5.3.1.3.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Telematics Control Unit, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.4. Head-Up Display

5.3.1.4.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Head-Up Display, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Software

5.4.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Software, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.1. Android

5.4.1.1.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Android, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Linux

5.4.1.2.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Linux, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.3. QNX

5.4.1.3.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by QNX, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.4. Microsoft

5.4.1.4.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Microsoft, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.5. Others

5.4.1.5.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5. Services

5.5.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Services, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5.1.1. Entertainment Service

5.5.1.1.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Entertainment Service, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5.1.2. Navigation Services

5.5.1.2.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Navigation Services, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5.1.3. E-call

5.5.1.3.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by E-call, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5.1.4. Vehicle Diagnostics

5.5.1.4.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Vehicle Diagnostics, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5.1.5. Others

5.5.1.5.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



6. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Installation

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Installation , 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. OEM

6.3.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by OEM, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Aftermarket

6.4.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Aftermarket, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



7. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Vehicle

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Vehicle , 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Passenger Car

7.3.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Passenger Car, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

7.4.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.5. Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

7.5.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



8. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Location

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by By Location, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.3. Front Row

8.3.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Front Row, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.4. Rear Row

8.4.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Rear Row, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



9. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

10.1.1. Expansion

10.1.2. Acquisitions

10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Alpine Electronics

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Product Benchmarking

11.1.4. Recent Development

11.2. Clarion Corporation

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Product Benchmarking

11.2.4. Recent Development

11.3. Continental AG

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.4. Recent Development

11.4. Delphi Automotive PLC,

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.4. Recent Development

11.5. Denso Corporation

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Product Benchmarking

11.5.4. Recent Development

11.6. Harman International

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Product Benchmarking

11.6.4. Recent Development

11.7. JVC KENWOOD Corporation

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Product Benchmarking

11.7.4. Recent Development

11.8. Panasonic Corporation

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Product Benchmarking

11.8.4. Recent Development

11.9. Pioneer Corporation

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Performance

11.9.3. Product Benchmarking

11.9.4. Recent Development

11.10. Visteon Corporation

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Product Benchmarking

11.10.4. Recent Development



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrj0o8

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets