The Worldwide Industrial Cybersecurity Industry is Expected to Reach $49.5 Billion by 2030: Increasing Frequency & Sophistication of Cyberattacks Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Cybersecurity Market by Component, Security Type, End User - Global Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of industrial cybersecurity market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.
The global industrial cybersecurity market is expected to reach $49.53 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.
The growth of the industrial cybersecurity market is driven by the emergence of disruptive digital technologies and the increasing frequency & sophistication of cyberattacks.
However, the shortage of trained professionals restrains the growth of this market. The growing need for cloud-based security solutions among SMEs and the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Blockchain technologies for cyber defense are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the increasing use of mobile devices as an attack vector and the vulnerability issues with IoT devices are major challenges for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Emergence of Disruptive Digital Technologies
- Increasing Frequency & Sophistication of Cyberattacks
Restraints
- Shortage of Trained Professionals
Opportunities
- Growing Need for Cloud-based Security Solutions Among SMEs
- Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence, Machines Learning, and Blockchain Technologies for Cyber Defense
Challenges
- Increasing Use of Mobile Devices as an Attack Vector
- Vulnerability Issues with IoT Devices
Trends
- Industrial Cybersecurity as-a-Services
- Consistent Rising Adoption of Cloud Technologies
Companies Mentioned
- Fortinet Inc. (U.S.)
- Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)
- Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.)
- Palo Alto Networks Inc. (U.S.)
- IBM Corporation (U.S.)
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
- F5 Inc. (U.S.)
- Splunk Inc. (U.S.)
- Mandiant Inc. (U.S.)
- Broadcom Inc. (U.S.)
- Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
- Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
- Intel Corporation (U.S.)
- Imperva Inc. (U.S.)
- Cyberark Software Ltd. (U.S.)
- RSA Security LLC (U.S.)
Key questions answered in the report:
- Which are the high growth market segments in terms of component, security type, deployment mode, end user, and countries?
- What is the historical market for industrial cybersecurity across the globe?
- What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2023-2030?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global industrial cybersecurity market?
- Who are the major players in the global industrial cybersecurity market, and what shares of the market do they hold?
- Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?
- How is the competitive landscape?
- What are the recent developments in the global industrial cybersecurity market?
- What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global industrial cybersecurity market?
- What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?
- Who are the local emerging players in the global industrial cybersecurity market and how do they compete with the other players?
Scope of the Report:
Market by Component
- Solutions
- Encryption
- Data Loss Prevention
- Unified Threat Management
- Firewalls
- Antivirus/Antimalware
- Intrusion Detection/Prevention System
- Security & Vulnerability Management
- Disaster Recovery
- Web Filtering
- Identity & Access Management
- Risk & Compliance Management
- DDS Management
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Market by Security Type
- Network Security
- Application Security
- Cloud Security
- Endpoint Security
- Other Security Types
Market by Deployment Mode
- On-premise Deployment
- Cloud-based Deployment
Market by End User
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Defense
- Electronics & Electrical
- Chemicals
- Heavy Metals & Machinery
- FMCG
- Other Manufacturing Industries
- Energy & Utilities
- Transportation & Logistics
- Other End Users
Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Japan
- Taiwan
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Israel
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
