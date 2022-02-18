The Worldwide Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market is Expected to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Furnaces and Ovens - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the period 2020-2027.

Combustion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.1% CAGR to reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.7% share of the global Industrial Furnaces and Ovens market. Combustion industrial furnaces and ovens include fuel-fired metal melting furnaces such as blast furnaces and treating furnaces.

Fuel-fired furnaces find applications in industries such as brick making, glass, ceramics and others, which use kilns for the generation of heat in their applications. The growing concerns for environmental safety are driving demand for electric furnaces across the world, to replace coal-fired furnaces and ovens. Depleting natural resources of iron ore and increasing prices of iron ore also contribute to the rise in adoption of electric furnace steel production by steel makers.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $909.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

The Industrial Furnaces and Ovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$909.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 11.2% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 1.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Europe is one of the largest markets for industrial furnaces and ovens as the region is a hub for automotive production as well as industrial manufacturing. As the demand for processed products increases across industries, the requirement for industrial furnaces and ovens also increases as they are an integral part of industrial processing.

Rise in manufacturing/processing activity and subsequent rise in demand for industrial equipment, especially is expected to present growth prospects in Asia-Pacific region. Automation of manufacturing units and increased use of production line machinery also bodes well for market growth in the region.



