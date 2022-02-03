The Worldwide Industrial Valves Industry is Expected to Reach $90.5 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Valves Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Function (On-off/Isolation, Control), Material, Type, Component, Size, End-User (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial valves market size was valued at USD 73 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 90.5 billion by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The high demand for control valves from oil and gas companies in North America, Latin America, and Africa is a critical factor driving the growth of the control valves segment. Increasing demand for municipal machines such as power sweepers and garbage vehicles from developing countries in APAC and the Middle East is another factor contributing to the growth of this segment.Hence, the market for control valves is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the size, valves sized <1 and 1- 6 to account for the largest share during 2021-2026

Valves sized <1 and 1- 6 together account for a larger share of the overall industrial valves market in 2020. A similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of these valves in various critical and severe service applications in multiple industries, such as oil & gas, energy & power, water & wastewater treatment, chemicals, food & beverages, and pulp & paper.

Actuators to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Actuators are expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid developments in electronics have resulted in the introduction of advanced control systems and state-of-the-art actuator and valve combinations are now installed in new plants. Through connected networks, monitoring of valve conditions and predicting impending valve deterioration is possible. This, in turn, reduces the unplanned/accidental shutdown of plants and leads to the rising adoption of actuators in valves. Various critical/severe service applications use actuators where manual operation is either not safe or requires more effort and time. Hence, the market for actuators is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Energy & power end-use industry to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Energy & power end-use industry is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the energy & power industry, there is a strong need to develop infrastructure to balance future energy demand. This trend is creating an opportunity for manufacturers to design and develop their products as per the requirements and standards of the industry. Valves, specifically with digital capabilities, are in demand for safety applications and critical operations.

North America to record the highest growth rate in industrial valves market during the forecast period

North America is likely to be the highest growing market for the industrial valves market in the coming years. North America is a key market for industrial valves as the region is home to a few of the largest multinational corporations, such Emerson Electric Co. (US), Schlumberger (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), and Crane Co. (US). The increasing R&D activities in the region pertaining to the use of actuators in the valves for automation and the rising demand for safety applications are among the crucial factors driving the market in North America. R&D at industry levels is broadening the application areas of industrial valves in different industries, such as energy & power and chemicals, in the US. Control valves are used in the oil & gas, energy & power, and water & wastewater treatment industries to control media flow through a system, as well as to start, stop, or throttle the flow and ensure safe and efficient process automation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

3.2 Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

3.3 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Industrial Valves Market

4.2 Industrial Valves Market, by Function

4.3 Industrial Valves Market, by Material

4.4 Industrial Valves Market, by Type

4.5 Industrial Valves Market, by Component

4.6 Industrial Valves Market, by Size

4.7 Industrial Valves Market in Apac, by Country and End-User Industry

4.8 Industrial Valves Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Valves from Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Industries due to COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.1.2 Surging Requirement of Establishing New Nuclear Power Plants and Revamping Existing Ones

5.2.1.3 Rising Need for Connected Networks to Maintain and Monitor Industrial Equipment

5.2.1.4 Rising Adoption of Automation Technologies in Process Industries

5.2.1.5 Growing Focus on Development of Smart Cities Globally

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardized Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of IIoT and Industry 4.0 in Industrial Valves

5.2.3.2 Manufacturing of Industrial Valves Through 3D Printing

5.2.3.3 Expansion of Refineries and Petrochemical Plants

5.2.3.4 Focus of Industry Players on Offering Improved Customer Services

5.2.3.5 Need for Replacement of Outdated Valves and Adoption of Smart Valves

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rise in Collaborations Among Industry Players

5.2.4.2 Local Manufacturers Offering Low-Priced Valves

5.2.4.3 Unplanned Downtime due to Malfunctioning or Failure of Valves

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.4.1 Digitalization and Integration of Advanced Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence into Industrial Valves

5.4.2 Impact of IoT on Industrial Valves Market

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem Analysis

5.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.8 Case Studies

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Patents Analysis

5.12 Regulations and Standards

6 Industrial Valves Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ball Valves

6.2.1 Ball Valves Would Continue Accounting for Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

6.2.1.1 Trunnion-Mounted Ball Valves

6.2.1.2 Floating Ball Valves

6.2.1.3 Rising Stem Ball Valves

6.3 Butterfly Valves

6.3.1 Butterfly Valves Account for Major Market Share Owing to Their Reliable Field Operations, Tight Shut-Off, and Precise Control

6.3.1.1 Zero-Offset Butterfly Valves

6.3.1.2 Double-Offset Butterfly Valves

6.3.1.3 Triple-Offset Butterfly Valves

6.4 Check Valves

6.4.1 Check Valves are Adopted for Applications Requiring Unidirectional Flow Control

6.5 Diaphragm Valves

6.5.1 Diaphragm Valves are Highly Adopted in Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Industries to Avoid Contamination

6.6 Gate Valves

6.6.1 Gate Valves are Widely Adopted for On/Off Applications

6.6.1.1 Standard Plate Gate Valves

6.6.1.2 Wedge Type Gate Valves

6.6.1.3 Knife Gate Valves

6.7 Globe Valves

6.7.1 Globe Valves to Hold Second-Largest Market Size by 2026

6.8 Plug Valves

6.8.1 Market for Plug Valves to Witness Substantial Growth in Next Few Years

6.9 Safety Valves

6.9.1 Safety Valves are Highly Adopted in Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, and Chemicals Industries

7 Industrial Valves Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Actuators

7.2.1 Actuators to Dominate Industrial Valves Market for Components During 2021-2026

7.3 Valve Body

7.3.1 Valve Body Acts as Main Control Center

7.4 Others

8 Industrial Valves Market, by Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On/Off Valves

8.2.1 On/Off Valves Accounted for Larger Market Share in 2020

8.3 Control Valves

8.3.1 Control Valves to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period

9 Industrial Valves Market, by Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Steel

9.2.1 Demand for Steel Industrial Valves to Rise During Forecast Period

9.3 Cast Iron

9.3.1 Growing Use of Cast Iron Valves in Water & Wastewater Treatment and Hydroelectric Power Plants Results in Considerable Market Size

9.4 Alloy-Based

9.4.1 Market for Alloy-Based Valves to Grow at Significant Rate in Coming Years

9.5 Cryogenic

9.5.1 Cryogenic Valves to Exhibit High CAGR During Forecast Period

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Bronze

9.6.2 Brass

9.6.3 Plastic

10 Industrial Valve Market, by Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 <1"

10.2.1 Less Than 1" Segment to Continue to Hold a Significant Market Share During Forecast Period

10.3 1-6"

10.3.1 1-6" Valves are Widely Used in Critical Industries, Including Oil & Gas and Chemicals

10.4 7-25"

10.4.1 Market for 7-25" Valves to Grow Significantly During Forecast Period

10.5 26-50"

10.5.1 Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Energy & Power are Key Industries That Use Control Valves Sized 26-50"

10.6 >50"

10.6.1 Oil & Gas, Power, and Petrochemicals Industries to Accelerate Growth of Market for >50" Valves

11 Industrial Valves Market, by End-User Industry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Oil & Gas

11.2.1 Steady Recovery of Oil & Gas Industry to Create Opportunities for Industrial Valves Through Capacity Expansion Projects and Mro Contracts

11.3 Water & Wastewater Treatment

11.3.1 Rise in Demand for Cleaner Water and Modification in Older Water Infrastructure to Augment Demand for Industrial Valves

11.4 Energy & Power

11.4.1 Increasing Need for Energy in Developing Countries to Boost Market Growth by 2026

11.5 Pharmaceuticals

11.5.1 APAC to Lead Industrial Valves Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry During 2021-2026

11.6 Food & Beverages

11.6.1 Implementation of Industrial Valves to Improve Process Efficiency

11.7 Chemicals

11.7.1 Industrial Valves Meet Stringent Protection Requirements and Standards in Chemicals Industry

11.8 Building & Construction

11.8.1 Significant Decrease in Demand for Industrial Valves Owing to Canceled or Postponed Smart Infrastructure Projects in Building & Construction Industry

11.9 Pulp & Paper

11.9.1 Industrial Valves Help in Predictive Maintenance of Equipment Used in Pulp and Paper Manufacturing

11.1 Metals & Mining

11.10.1 Growing Demand for Predictive Maintenance Encouraging Use of Industrial Valves

11.11 Agriculture

11.11.1 Growing Demand for Predictive Maintenance Encourages Use of Industrial Valves in Agriculture

11.12 Others

12 Geographic Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

13.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Companies

13.4 Market Share Analysis, 2020

13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.5.1 Star

13.5.2 Emerging Leader

13.5.3 Pervasive

13.5.4 Participant

13.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

13.6.1 Progressive Company

13.6.2 Responsive Company

13.6.3 Dynamic Company

13.6.4 Starting Block

13.7 Industrial Valve Market: Company Footprint

13.8 Competitive Situations and Trends

13.8.1 Industrial Valve Market: Product Launches, April 2019-March 2021

13.8.2 Industrial Valve Market: Deals, April 2019-March 2021

13.8.3 Industrial Valve Market: Others, April 2019-March 2021

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Emerson Electric Co.

14.1.2 Schlumberger Limited

14.1.3 Flowserve Corporation

14.1.4 Imi plc

14.1.5 Neles Corporation (Metso Corporation)

14.1.6 Spirax Sarco Limited

14.1.7 Crane Co.

14.1.8 Kitz Corporation

14.1.9 Trillium Flow Technologies (Weir Flow Control)

14.1.10 Bray International

14.1.11 Circor International, Inc.

14.1.12 Ebro Armaturen Gebr. Broer GmbH

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Neway Valve Co.

14.2.2 Velan Inc.

14.2.3 Samson Controls

14.2.4 Avk Holding A/S

14.2.5 Avcon Controls Pvt Ltd.

14.2.6 Forbes Marshall

14.2.7 Swagelok Company

14.2.8 Ham-Let Group

14.2.9 Dwyer Instruments LLC.

14.2.10 Apollo Valves

14.2.11 Alfa Laval

14.2.12 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

14.2.13 Klinger Holding

15 Adjacent & Related Markets

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/idrq1x



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets