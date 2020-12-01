The Worldwide Industry for Digital Asset Management is Expected to Reach $6 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Asset Management Market by Component (Solution and Services), Business Function (HR, Sales & Marketing, and IT), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce, and BFSI) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Digital Asset Management (DAM) market size is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period.

The DAM market is expected to grow at a fast pace, owing to the increasing digitalization of content and the need for effective collaboration of corporate assets, the emergence of cloud-based delivery options, and growing need for controlled access and better security of digital assets to avoid copyright issues.



Solution segment to hold a larger market size in 2020



The solution segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market. This growth of solution segment is supported by the rising digital assets, increasing digitalization, and rising enterprise spending on digital solutions along with the growing need for creating curated digital assets, enabling its centralized storage, and optimizing inter-department and intra-department collaboration. Factors such as rising digital assets, increasing digitalization, and rising enterprise spending on digital solutions have also contributed to the high adoption of the DAM solution.

The services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for hassle-free and proper deployment and integration of the DAM solutions along with need of organizations to understand changing business conditions, client insights, market trends, or service inconveniences.



By vertical, media and entertainment industry to register the largest market size during the forecast period



The media and entertainment vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the DAM market. As media and entertainment companies deal with large number of media assets, such as movies and podcasts, movie clips, interactive images, posters, and e-content that are regularly needed to be stored and delivered to the customers and transferred within the departments for making edits and achieving approvals, the demand for DAM solutions in the industry is the highest.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Steady income growth, dynamic consumer demands, and significant consumer spending have compelled organizations across APAC to improve their business processes with high-technology diffusion. Owing to this, companies in the region are expected to increasingly adopt DAM solutions to manage their ever-increasing media and other digital assets and to gain holistic visibility into brand value.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Digital Asset Management Market

4.2 Market: Major Segments

4.3 North American Market, by Vertical and Country

4.4 Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Digitalization of Content and Need for Effective Collaboration of Corporate Assets

5.2.1.2 Emergence of Cloud-based Delivery Options

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Controlled Access and Better Security of Digital Assets to Avoid Copyright Issues

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Upfront Costs Associated with Implementation and Integration

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of AI to Automate Processes

5.2.3.2 Infusion of Advanced Encryption Technologies to Streamline Digital Trading

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fulfilling Metadata Requirements for Enabling Quick Access to Digitally Stored Assets

5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.6 Regulatory Implications and Industry Standards

5.6.1 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

5.6.2 International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 Quality Management

5.6.3 International Organization for Standardization (ISO)/International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 27000 Standards

5.6.4 Content Management Interoperability Services (CMIS)

5.6.5 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.7.2 Blockchain Technology

5.7.3 Augmented and Virtual Reality

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 Case Study 1: Eliminating Manual Digital Asset Management Tasks for Improved Asset Discovery, Reduced Duplication, and Faster Time to Market

5.9.2 Case Study 2: Simplifying Digital Asset Update and Approval for Achieving Controlled Branding Across Channels

5.9.3 Case Study 3: Achieving Asset Centralization and Consistent Brand Compliance Across Geographies to Improve Marketing Performance



6 Digital Asset Management Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: COVID-19 Impact on the Market

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Solution: Market Drivers

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.2 Integration and Implementation

6.3.3 Training, Support, and Maintenance



7 Digital Asset Management Market, by Business Function

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Business Function: COVID-19 Impact on the Market

7.2 Human Resources

7.2.1 Human Resources: Market Drivers

7.3 Sales and Marketing

7.3.1 Sales and Marketing: Digital Asset Management Market Driver

7.4 Information Technology

7.4.1 Information Technology: Market Driver

7.5 Others



8 Digital Asset Management Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact on the Market

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Driver

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Driver



9 Digital Asset Management Market, by Deployment Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Deployment Type: COVID-19 Impact on the Market

9.2 On-Premises

9.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

9.3 Cloud

9.3.1 Cloud: Digital Asset Management Market Drivers



10 Digital Asset Management Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact on the Market

10.2 Retail and e-Commerce

10.2.1 Retail and e-Commerce: Market Drivers

10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Digital Asset Management Market Driver

10.4 Manufacturing

10.4.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers

10.5 Information Technology and Telecom

10.5.1 IT and Telecom: Market Drivers

10.6 Media and Entertainment

10.6.1 Media and Entertainment: Digital Asset Management Market Driver

10.7 Government and Public Sector

10.7.1 Government and Public Sector: Market Drivers

10.8 Travel and Hospitality

10.8.1 Travel and Hospitality: Market Drivers

10.9 Healthcare

10.9.1 Healthcare: Digital Asset Management Market Drivers

10.10 Other Verticals



11 Digital Asset Management Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Market Share of Top Players

12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

12.5 Key Market Developments

12.5.1 Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements

12.5.2 Acquisitions

12.5.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations



13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

13.2.1 Stars

13.2.2 Emerging Leaders

13.2.3 Pervasive

13.2.4 Others

13.3 Digital Asset Management Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

13.4 Company Profiles

13.4.1 Adobe

13.4.2 OpenText

13.4.3 Cognizant

13.4.4 Aprimo

13.4.5 Bynder

13.4.6 Sitecore

13.4.7 Widen

13.4.8 MediaBeacon

13.4.9 CELUM

13.4.10 Nuxeo

13.4.11 Canto

13.4.12 Wedia

13.4.13 Digizuite

13.4.14 Censhare

13.4.15 Cloudinary

13.4.16 MediaValet

13.4.17 Northplains

13.4.18 BrandMaker

13.4.19 Brandfolder

13.4.20 Bright

13.4.21 MarcomCentral

13.4.22 Extensis

13.5 Startup Evaluation Matrix, 2019

13.5.1 Progressive Companies

13.5.2 Responsive Companies

13.5.3 Dynamic Companies

13.5.4 Starting Blocks

13.6 Startup Profiles

13.6.1 IntelligenceBank

13.6.2 Filecamp



14 Adjacent Market



15 Appendix



