The Worldwide Industry for Digital Asset Management is Expected to Reach $6 Billion by 2025
Dec 01, 2020, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Asset Management Market by Component (Solution and Services), Business Function (HR, Sales & Marketing, and IT), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce, and BFSI) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Digital Asset Management (DAM) market size is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period.
The DAM market is expected to grow at a fast pace, owing to the increasing digitalization of content and the need for effective collaboration of corporate assets, the emergence of cloud-based delivery options, and growing need for controlled access and better security of digital assets to avoid copyright issues.
Solution segment to hold a larger market size in 2020
The solution segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market. This growth of solution segment is supported by the rising digital assets, increasing digitalization, and rising enterprise spending on digital solutions along with the growing need for creating curated digital assets, enabling its centralized storage, and optimizing inter-department and intra-department collaboration. Factors such as rising digital assets, increasing digitalization, and rising enterprise spending on digital solutions have also contributed to the high adoption of the DAM solution.
The services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for hassle-free and proper deployment and integration of the DAM solutions along with need of organizations to understand changing business conditions, client insights, market trends, or service inconveniences.
By vertical, media and entertainment industry to register the largest market size during the forecast period
The media and entertainment vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the DAM market. As media and entertainment companies deal with large number of media assets, such as movies and podcasts, movie clips, interactive images, posters, and e-content that are regularly needed to be stored and delivered to the customers and transferred within the departments for making edits and achieving approvals, the demand for DAM solutions in the industry is the highest.
Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Steady income growth, dynamic consumer demands, and significant consumer spending have compelled organizations across APAC to improve their business processes with high-technology diffusion. Owing to this, companies in the region are expected to increasingly adopt DAM solutions to manage their ever-increasing media and other digital assets and to gain holistic visibility into brand value.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Digital Asset Management Market
4.2 Market: Major Segments
4.3 North American Market, by Vertical and Country
4.4 Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Digitalization of Content and Need for Effective Collaboration of Corporate Assets
5.2.1.2 Emergence of Cloud-based Delivery Options
5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Controlled Access and Better Security of Digital Assets to Avoid Copyright Issues
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Upfront Costs Associated with Implementation and Integration
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emergence of AI to Automate Processes
5.2.3.2 Infusion of Advanced Encryption Technologies to Streamline Digital Trading
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Fulfilling Metadata Requirements for Enabling Quick Access to Digitally Stored Assets
5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.6 Regulatory Implications and Industry Standards
5.6.1 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
5.6.2 International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 Quality Management
5.6.3 International Organization for Standardization (ISO)/International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 27000 Standards
5.6.4 Content Management Interoperability Services (CMIS)
5.6.5 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Artificial Intelligence
5.7.2 Blockchain Technology
5.7.3 Augmented and Virtual Reality
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.9.1 Case Study 1: Eliminating Manual Digital Asset Management Tasks for Improved Asset Discovery, Reduced Duplication, and Faster Time to Market
5.9.2 Case Study 2: Simplifying Digital Asset Update and Approval for Achieving Controlled Branding Across Channels
5.9.3 Case Study 3: Achieving Asset Centralization and Consistent Brand Compliance Across Geographies to Improve Marketing Performance
6 Digital Asset Management Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: COVID-19 Impact on the Market
6.2 Solution
6.2.1 Solution: Market Drivers
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Consulting
6.3.2 Integration and Implementation
6.3.3 Training, Support, and Maintenance
7 Digital Asset Management Market, by Business Function
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Business Function: COVID-19 Impact on the Market
7.2 Human Resources
7.2.1 Human Resources: Market Drivers
7.3 Sales and Marketing
7.3.1 Sales and Marketing: Digital Asset Management Market Driver
7.4 Information Technology
7.4.1 Information Technology: Market Driver
7.5 Others
8 Digital Asset Management Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact on the Market
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Driver
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Driver
9 Digital Asset Management Market, by Deployment Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Deployment Type: COVID-19 Impact on the Market
9.2 On-Premises
9.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
9.3 Cloud
9.3.1 Cloud: Digital Asset Management Market Drivers
10 Digital Asset Management Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact on the Market
10.2 Retail and e-Commerce
10.2.1 Retail and e-Commerce: Market Drivers
10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Digital Asset Management Market Driver
10.4 Manufacturing
10.4.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers
10.5 Information Technology and Telecom
10.5.1 IT and Telecom: Market Drivers
10.6 Media and Entertainment
10.6.1 Media and Entertainment: Digital Asset Management Market Driver
10.7 Government and Public Sector
10.7.1 Government and Public Sector: Market Drivers
10.8 Travel and Hospitality
10.8.1 Travel and Hospitality: Market Drivers
10.9 Healthcare
10.9.1 Healthcare: Digital Asset Management Market Drivers
10.10 Other Verticals
11 Digital Asset Management Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Market Share of Top Players
12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players
12.5 Key Market Developments
12.5.1 Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements
12.5.2 Acquisitions
12.5.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
13.2.1 Stars
13.2.2 Emerging Leaders
13.2.3 Pervasive
13.2.4 Others
13.3 Digital Asset Management Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020
13.4 Company Profiles
13.4.1 Adobe
13.4.2 OpenText
13.4.3 Cognizant
13.4.4 Aprimo
13.4.5 Bynder
13.4.6 Sitecore
13.4.7 Widen
13.4.8 MediaBeacon
13.4.9 CELUM
13.4.10 Nuxeo
13.4.11 Canto
13.4.12 Wedia
13.4.13 Digizuite
13.4.14 Censhare
13.4.15 Cloudinary
13.4.16 MediaValet
13.4.17 Northplains
13.4.18 BrandMaker
13.4.19 Brandfolder
13.4.20 Bright
13.4.21 MarcomCentral
13.4.22 Extensis
13.5 Startup Evaluation Matrix, 2019
13.5.1 Progressive Companies
13.5.2 Responsive Companies
13.5.3 Dynamic Companies
13.5.4 Starting Blocks
13.6 Startup Profiles
13.6.1 IntelligenceBank
13.6.2 Filecamp
14 Adjacent Market
15 Appendix
