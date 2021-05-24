The Worldwide Infection Control Industry is Expected to Reach $52.7 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infection Control Market by Product [Sterilization (Steam, Hydrogen Peroxide, EtO), Disinfection (Wipes, Liquids, Disinfectors), Services, E-Beam, Face Masks], End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infection control market is projected to reach USD 52.7 billion by 2026 from USD 44.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Growth in the infection control market can largely be attributed to factors such as the high incidence of hospital-acquired infections; the increasing number of surgical procedures; the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases; the growing focus on food sterilization and disinfection; technological advancements in sterilization equipment; and the increasing outsourcing of sterilization services among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers. Currently, with the surge in cases of COVID-19, there is an increasing focus on personal hygiene and increasing production of medical nonwovens and single-use products, such as face masks and gloves. This, in turn, is expected to propel market growth in the next two years.

On the other hand, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to limit market growth to some extent in the coming years. This, along with factors such as the high cost of endoscope reprocessing, limited reimbursement in developing countries, and end-user non-compliance with sterilization standards, may hamper the growth of the market.

Based on product & service, the protective barriers segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on products & services, the market is further classified into cleaning & disinfection products, sterilization products & services, endoscope reprocessing products, protective barriers, and other infection control products. The protective barriers market accounted for the largest share of the infection control market in 2020. The large share of the protective barriers market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of medical nonwovens, such as face masks and surgical drapes & gowns, due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases.

Based on type, the sterilization equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the infection control market is segmented into sterilization equipment, contract sterilization services, and consumables & accessories. In 2020, the sterilization equipment segment accounted for the largest share and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing emphasis on infection control measures and the increasing demand for sterilization technologies, such as radiation sterilization and low-temperature sterilization, in the healthcare industry.

Based on type, the endoscope reprocessing consumables segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on type, the infection control market is segmented into endoscope reprocessing consumables, endoscope reprocessing equipment, and other endoscope reprocessing products. In 2020, the endoscope reprocessing consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing products market. Endoscope reprocessing consumables are used in large quantities and have a short shelf life. This, coupled with the growing number of endoscopic surgeries due to the increasing burden of chronic diseases, contributes to the large share of this market...

Based on end-user, the hospitals' segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the infection control market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, life science industry, food industry, and other end users (cosmetic industry, dietary supplement manufacturers, the veterinary industry, and other healthcare providers such as long-term care facilities and diagnostic & imaging centers). The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The overall demand for infection control in hospitals is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of HAIs, the increasing number of hospitals and clinics worldwide, and the rising geriatric population (as this population segment is more susceptible to various chronic diseases). The growing volume of surgical procedures performed is also expected to propel market growth.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the infection control market in 2020.

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the infection control market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The region's large share can be attributed to the growing demand for and adoption of sterilization and disinfection products along with services as a result of the rising focus on healthy lifestyles and disease prevention among consumers. The surge in the geriatric population in the coming years and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for infection control to minimize the prevalence of HAIs, and implementation of favorable government initiatives and stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection are also propelling the infection control market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Infection Control Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Infection Control Market, by Product & Service and Country

4.3 Infection Control Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Infection Control Market, by Region (2019-2026)

4.5 Infection Control Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (Hais)

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

5.2.1.3 Growing Geriatric Population and the Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.4 Growing Focus on Food Sterilization and Disinfection

5.2.1.5 Technological Advancements in Sterilization Equipment

5.2.1.6 Increasing Outsourcing of Sterilization Services Among Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, and Medical Device Manufacturers

5.2.1.7 Growing Awareness of Environmental & Personal Hygiene due to COVID-19

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Regarding the Safety of Reprocessed Instruments

5.2.2.2 Adverse Effects of Chemical Disinfectants

5.2.2.3 High Cost of Endoscopy Reprocessing and Limited Reimbursement in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Companies in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of E-Beam Sterilization

5.2.3.3 Reintroduction of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

5.2.3.4 Rising Adoption of Single-Use Medical Nonwovens and Devices

5.2.3.5 Growing Healthcare Industry and Outsourcing of Operations to Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Sterilization and Disinfection of Advanced Medical Instruments

5.2.4.2 End-User Noncompliance with Sterilization Standards

5.2.4.3 Development of Alternative Technologies for Surface Disinfection

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Layering/Bundling in Infection Prevention

6.2.2 Robotics Utilization for Disinfection

6.2.3 Growing Popularity of Single-Use Products

6.3 Regulatory Analysis

6.3.1 Regulatory Jurisdiction

6.3.2 By Region

6.3.2.1 North America

6.3.2.1.1 US

6.3.2.1.2 Canada

6.3.2.2 Europe

6.3.2.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.2.3.1 Japan

6.3.2.3.2 China

6.3.2.3.3 Australia

6.3.3 Enforcement Policy for Sterilizers and Disinfectant Devices During COVID-19

6.3.3.1 Sterilizers

6.3.3.2 Disinfectant Devices

6.3.3.3 Policies

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.4.1 Supercritical Co2 Technology

6.4.2 Ultra-High-Pressure Sterilization

6.4.3 Nitrogen Dioxide (No2)

6.4.4 Pulsed Electric Field (Pef) Sterilization

6.4.5 Plasma Sterilization

6.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.6 Ecosystem Analysis

6.7 Value Chain Analysis

6.8 Trade Data

6.8.1 Export Data (USD)

6.8.2 Import Data (USD)

6.9 Patent Analysis

6.9.1 Patent Publication Trends for Infection Control

6.9.2 Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

6.10 Impact of COVID-19 on the Infection Control Market

7 Infection Control Market, by Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sterilization Products & Services

7.3 Cleaning & Disinfection Products

7.4 Protective Barriers

7.5 Endoscope Reprocessing Products

8 Infection Control Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the End-users of the Infection Control Market

8.3 Hospitals & Clinics

8.3.1 High Prevalence of Hais Has Driven the Demand for Sterilization and Disinfection Products & Services

8.4 Medical Device Companies

8.4.1 Growing Outsourcing of Sterilization Services by this End-User Segment to Propel Market Growth

8.5 Pharmaceutical Companies

8.5.1 Growing Need to Ensure the Safety of Manufactured Products is Driving the Adoption of Infection Control Products

8.6 Life Sciences Industry

8.6.1 Need for a Clean and Sterile Research Environment is Driving the Adoption of Infection Control Products

8.7 Food Industry

8.7.1 Increasing Incidence of Food- & Water-Borne Diseases to Aid Market Growth

8.8 Other End-users

9 Infection Control Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Infection Control Market

9.3 North America

9.4 Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.6 Latin America

9.7 Middle East & Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies

10.3 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.4.1 Sterilization Products & Services Market Share

10.4.2 Surface Disinfectants Market Share

10.4.3 Endoscope Reprocessing Market Share

10.5 Company Product Footprint

10.6 Geographic Footprint of Major Players in the Infection Control Market

10.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.7.1 Stars

10.7.2 Emerging Leaders

10.7.3 Pervasive Players

10.7.4 Participants

10.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups

10.8.1 Progressive Companies

10.8.2 Dynamic Companies

10.8.3 Starting Blocks

10.8.4 Responsive Companies

10.9 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Steris plc

11.1.2 Getinge Ab

11.1.3 Cantel Medical

11.1.4 Ecolab Inc.

11.1.5 Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

11.1.6 3M Company

11.1.7 Sotera Health Company

11.1.8 Matachana Group

11.1.9 Mmm Group

11.1.10 Belimed AG (A Subsidiary of Metall Zug Group)

11.1.11 Metrex Research LLC (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

11.1.11.1 Business Overview

11.1.12 Reckitt Benckiser

11.1.13 The Miele Group

11.1.14 Pal International

11.1.15 Melag Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. Kg

11.2 Other Emerging Companies

11.2.1 Contec, Inc.

11.2.2 Medalkan

11.2.3 Systec GmbH

11.2.4 C.B.M. S.R.L. Medical Equipment

11.2.5 Continental Equipment Company

12 Appendix

12.1 Insights of Industry Experts

12.2 Discussion Guide

12.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

12.4 Available Customizations

