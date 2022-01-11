The Worldwide Insulated Water Bottles Industry is Expected to Reach $3.37 billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insulated Water Bottles Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Material Type & Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Insulated Water Bottles Market is estimated to be USD 2.51 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.37 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.10%.

Changing consumers' preferences for the choice of drinking insulated water bottles and growing consciousness about health and hygiene has propelled the use of Insulated Water Bottles Market. Additionally, consumers are opting to use insulated water bottles to carry the beverages or juices during trips, treks, and long journeys. This rising demand is also boosting the growth of the Global Insulated Water Bottles Market.



However, some studies claim the toxicity of materials involved in insulated water bottles restraining the market growth. Furthermore, a lack of awareness regarding insulated water bottles in developing economies may hamper market growth.



The Global Insulated Water Bottles Market is segmented further by Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Material Type & Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Thermos, Ice Shaker, Geysa, Fnova, Rehydrate-Pro, MIRA Brands, Cayman Fitness, Hydro Flask, Tupperware Brands Corporation, Camelbak Products LLC, Nalge Nunc International Corp., Klean Kanteen Inc., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., S'well, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/agpkk0

