The Worldwide Internet Data Centers Market 2019, Forecast to 2022 - Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Data Centers Market: Growing Data Storage Needs of Businesses Drive Growth

Sustained Growth in Global Data Center Traffic & Capacity Additions

Internet Data Centers (IDCs) Market: An Overview

Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market - Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions

Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to IDC Demand



3. KEY TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES

Data Explosion Results in Increased Buying of Data Center Capacity

An Overview of Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth & Bandwidth Needs

Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers

Faster Broadband Speeds

Increasing Penetration of IP-enabled Devices

Increased Consumption of Social Media Tools

Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications

Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Future Growth of IDC

Increasing Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate Market Expansion

Cloud Sprawl on the Course to Stretch IDC Footprint

Explosion of Big Data: Opportunity Indicator for IDC

Demand for Datacenter Space Increases as Big Data Ventures into the Cloud

IDC Market Benefits from Expanding Role of Mobility' in Enterprise Sector

BYOD Leads the Enterprise Mobility' Penetration

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

Mobile App Development to Foster Data Center Growth

Software Defined Data Center Widens the Scope and Span of IDC

Growing Emphasis on Web-Scale IT Puts Focus on Software Defined IDC

Software Defined Data Centers Leverage New Line of SoCs

Colocation IDCs Grow in Popularity

Sustained High Demand for Datacenter Outsourcing Drives Growth

Data Center Managed Services See Increased Adoption

An Overview of Data Center Managed Services

Hosting Services Aid Market Expansion

Greening of Datacenters: IDCs Score the Highest

Shift Towards Carrier-Neutral Data Centers Remains Profound

Virtual Data Centers Grab Market Attention

An Overview of Key Benefits offered by Virtual Data Center

No Need for Dedicated Servers for Each Application

No Vendor Lock-Ins

Convenient Migration to Cloud

Full-Fledged Disaster Recovery Support

Cost Savings

Other Benefits

High Thrust on Consolidation Propels Uptake of Virtual Data Centers

Mega Data Center: The New Mega' Trend

Undersea Cable Networks Improve Connectivity between Data Centers

Data Center Security Gains Prominence Amid Steep Increase in Traffic Volumes and Growth in Connected Devices

IDC Operators Prioritize Security Platforms Offering 360 Degree Visibility

Stringent Regulatory Compliance Requirements Drive the Need for Comprehensive Data Center Security

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): A Lucrative Market Segment

Large Enterprises' Shift from Captive Model to IDC Augurs Well for Market Growth

IDC Services Assume Critical Importance in the Government Sector

Banking Companies Embrace IDC Amid Rapidly Evolving Role of IT in Daily Operations

Media & Entertainment Companies Lean Towards IDC for Consistent Content Quality

Healthcare: High Potential Market for Data Centers

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success



4. INTERNET DATA CENTER (IDC): A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW

Introduction

IDC Vs. Conventional Data Center: A Comparative Analysis

Rationale for IDC Deployment

Design

Classification

IDC Types

Shared Facility Centers

Stand-alone Centers

Modular Centers

Pre-Built Centers

Mobile data Centers

Applications of IDCs

Data Center: A Historical Perspective



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

American Companies Dominate the World IDC Market

Equinix and Digital Realty Seek to Widen Footprint

Intense Competition Leads to Exit of CenturyLink, AT&T and Verizon

IDC Marketplace Witnesses Intense M&A Activity

Select IDC M&A Deals Announced in the Recent Past



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

Amazon Web Services to Open AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region

CyrusOne to Build Additional Data Centres in Frankfurt and London

Silent Partner Group to Build Six Data Centres in Finland and Norway

Google to Expand Eemshaven Data Center

Google to Make Additional Investments in Chilean Data Center

EdgeCore Internet to Build New Data Center Campus in Northern Virginia

The Datacenter Group Acquires Rabo Bouwfonds' Data Centers in Amsterdam

QTS Realty Trust to Deploy Multi-Data Center Hybrid Colocation Solution for FAIR Health

Google to Expand Grange Castle Data Center in South Dublin

Google to Build Third Data Center in Singapore

H5 Data Centers Snaps Up Washington Data Center from Intuit

AT&T to Divest Data Center Business to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Infomart Data Centers Expands Ashburn Data Center Capacity

Iron Mountain Acquires EvoSwitch Data Centers in the Netherlands

Equinix Snaps Up Metronode

Zayo Group Holdings Acquires Virginia Data Center

Wipro Divests Data Centre Operations to Ensono

Equinix Agrees to Acquire Infomart Dallas

Mount Elbert Capital Partners Establishes EdgeCore Internet Real Estate to Build Data Center Business

McAllen Data Center Takes Over Verizon Data Center in El Paso

China Unicom and China Telecom to Build New Data Center

Apple Unveils Arizona Data & Global Command Center in Mesa

IBM Launches 18 New Data Centers

Microsoft to Launch Azure Regions in Switzerland, Germany, and the UAE

Telkom Launches New Data Center in Nairobi

NTT Communications Commences New Hyperscale Datacenters in India

Microsoft Inaugurates Project Natick Underwater Data Center

CenturyLink Rolls Out New Data Center in Ecuador

National Informatics Center Commences New Data Center in Bhubaneshwar

Digital Realty to Acquire DuPont Fabros

Equinix Snaps Up Verizon's Data Center Business

Amazon Web Services to Develop Data Centers in Sweden

Apple to Build New Data Center in Denmark

CenturyLink Divests Data Center and Colocation Business to BC Partners

HPE Merges Enterprise Services Business with CSC to Establish DXC Technology

CenturyLink Snaps Up Level 3 Communications

Iron Mountain Takes Over US Business of IO Data Centers

QTS Supports Telia Carrier through Richmond Mega Data Center

Iron Mountain to Acquire Credit Suisse Data Centers in Singapore and London

Amazon Web Services to Develop Data Centers in the Middle East

OVH Snaps Up VMware vCloud Air Business in EMEA

Shaw Communications to Divest ViaWest to Peak 10 Holding

Evocative Acquires Silicon Valley Area Data Centers from 365 Data Centers

Equinix to Acquire ICT-Center's Zurich Data Center Business

OVH Acquires Oregon Data Center

CyrusOne Acquires Sentinel's Data Centers

DataBank Takes Over Data Center Facilities from 365 Data Centers

Axtel Opens New Data Center in Quertaro Innovation Technology Park

Huawei Technologies Commences Data Center in Guizhou

IBM Commences Four New Cloud Data Centers

Internet Solutions of South Africa to Deliver NTT Com's Nexcenter Data Center Service in Africa



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

The United States: Prime Market for IDC

Rapidly Evolving Role of Cloud IT Directs Course of the US IDC Market

Enterprise Thrust towards Colocation Creates Opportunities for IDC

Expanding Role of Multi-Tenant Data Centers to Benefit Market Growth

IDC Operators Focus on Energy Efficiency

Competitive Scenario

Equinix Solidifies its Dominance as Colocation Data Center Leader

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis



7.3 Japan

Market Analysis



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

A Mature yet Growing Market

Resurgence in Enterprise Sector to Drive Demand

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis



7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

An Overview of Select Regional Markets

Denmark

Poland

Turkey

B. Market Analytics



7.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific IDC Market On a Roll

Rapid Growth Projections for IoT Bode Well for Market Growth

Datacenter Colocation & Managed Hosting Services Drive Market Momentum

B. Market Analytics



7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Chinese IDC Market to Register Sturdy Growth

High Penetration of Internet Boosts Market Prospects

Key Statistical Data

B. Market Analytics



7.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

India: A Market Laden with Opportunities

Indian Market Set to Ride Data Center Growth Wave

B. Market Analytics



7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

ASEAN Countries Emerge as Potential Markets

An Overview of Select Regional Markets

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



7.6.1 Brazil

Market Analysis



7.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



7.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Africa's Data Center Industry: On Expansion Mode

South Africa: A Niche IDC Market

B. Market Analytics



8. COMPANY PROFILES



