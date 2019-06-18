The Worldwide Internet Data Centers Market 2019, Forecast to 2022 - Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet Data Centers: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Internet Data Centers in US$ Million.
The report profiles 87 companies including many key and niche players.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Data Centers Market: Growing Data Storage Needs of Businesses Drive Growth
Sustained Growth in Global Data Center Traffic & Capacity Additions
Internet Data Centers (IDCs) Market: An Overview
Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market - Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to IDC Demand
3. KEY TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES
Data Explosion Results in Increased Buying of Data Center Capacity
An Overview of Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth & Bandwidth Needs
Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
Faster Broadband Speeds
Increasing Penetration of IP-enabled Devices
Increased Consumption of Social Media Tools
Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications
Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Future Growth of IDC
Increasing Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate Market Expansion
Cloud Sprawl on the Course to Stretch IDC Footprint
Explosion of Big Data: Opportunity Indicator for IDC
Demand for Datacenter Space Increases as Big Data Ventures into the Cloud
IDC Market Benefits from Expanding Role of Mobility' in Enterprise Sector
BYOD Leads the Enterprise Mobility' Penetration
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
Mobile App Development to Foster Data Center Growth
Software Defined Data Center Widens the Scope and Span of IDC
Growing Emphasis on Web-Scale IT Puts Focus on Software Defined IDC
Software Defined Data Centers Leverage New Line of SoCs
Colocation IDCs Grow in Popularity
Sustained High Demand for Datacenter Outsourcing Drives Growth
Data Center Managed Services See Increased Adoption
An Overview of Data Center Managed Services
Hosting Services Aid Market Expansion
Greening of Datacenters: IDCs Score the Highest
Shift Towards Carrier-Neutral Data Centers Remains Profound
Virtual Data Centers Grab Market Attention
An Overview of Key Benefits offered by Virtual Data Center
No Need for Dedicated Servers for Each Application
No Vendor Lock-Ins
Convenient Migration to Cloud
Full-Fledged Disaster Recovery Support
Cost Savings
Other Benefits
High Thrust on Consolidation Propels Uptake of Virtual Data Centers
Mega Data Center: The New Mega' Trend
Undersea Cable Networks Improve Connectivity between Data Centers
Data Center Security Gains Prominence Amid Steep Increase in Traffic Volumes and Growth in Connected Devices
IDC Operators Prioritize Security Platforms Offering 360 Degree Visibility
Stringent Regulatory Compliance Requirements Drive the Need for Comprehensive Data Center Security
Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)
Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act
Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)
Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): A Lucrative Market Segment
Large Enterprises' Shift from Captive Model to IDC Augurs Well for Market Growth
IDC Services Assume Critical Importance in the Government Sector
Banking Companies Embrace IDC Amid Rapidly Evolving Role of IT in Daily Operations
Media & Entertainment Companies Lean Towards IDC for Consistent Content Quality
Healthcare: High Potential Market for Data Centers
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
4. INTERNET DATA CENTER (IDC): A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
Introduction
IDC Vs. Conventional Data Center: A Comparative Analysis
Rationale for IDC Deployment
Design
Classification
IDC Types
Shared Facility Centers
Stand-alone Centers
Modular Centers
Pre-Built Centers
Mobile data Centers
Applications of IDCs
Data Center: A Historical Perspective
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
American Companies Dominate the World IDC Market
Equinix and Digital Realty Seek to Widen Footprint
Intense Competition Leads to Exit of CenturyLink, AT&T and Verizon
IDC Marketplace Witnesses Intense M&A Activity
Select IDC M&A Deals Announced in the Recent Past
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
Amazon Web Services to Open AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region
CyrusOne to Build Additional Data Centres in Frankfurt and London
Silent Partner Group to Build Six Data Centres in Finland and Norway
Google to Expand Eemshaven Data Center
Google to Make Additional Investments in Chilean Data Center
EdgeCore Internet to Build New Data Center Campus in Northern Virginia
The Datacenter Group Acquires Rabo Bouwfonds' Data Centers in Amsterdam
QTS Realty Trust to Deploy Multi-Data Center Hybrid Colocation Solution for FAIR Health
Google to Expand Grange Castle Data Center in South Dublin
Google to Build Third Data Center in Singapore
H5 Data Centers Snaps Up Washington Data Center from Intuit
AT&T to Divest Data Center Business to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Infomart Data Centers Expands Ashburn Data Center Capacity
Iron Mountain Acquires EvoSwitch Data Centers in the Netherlands
Equinix Snaps Up Metronode
Zayo Group Holdings Acquires Virginia Data Center
Wipro Divests Data Centre Operations to Ensono
Equinix Agrees to Acquire Infomart Dallas
Mount Elbert Capital Partners Establishes EdgeCore Internet Real Estate to Build Data Center Business
McAllen Data Center Takes Over Verizon Data Center in El Paso
China Unicom and China Telecom to Build New Data Center
Apple Unveils Arizona Data & Global Command Center in Mesa
IBM Launches 18 New Data Centers
Microsoft to Launch Azure Regions in Switzerland, Germany, and the UAE
Telkom Launches New Data Center in Nairobi
NTT Communications Commences New Hyperscale Datacenters in India
Microsoft Inaugurates Project Natick Underwater Data Center
CenturyLink Rolls Out New Data Center in Ecuador
National Informatics Center Commences New Data Center in Bhubaneshwar
Digital Realty to Acquire DuPont Fabros
Equinix Snaps Up Verizon's Data Center Business
Amazon Web Services to Develop Data Centers in Sweden
Apple to Build New Data Center in Denmark
CenturyLink Divests Data Center and Colocation Business to BC Partners
HPE Merges Enterprise Services Business with CSC to Establish DXC Technology
CenturyLink Snaps Up Level 3 Communications
Iron Mountain Takes Over US Business of IO Data Centers
QTS Supports Telia Carrier through Richmond Mega Data Center
Iron Mountain to Acquire Credit Suisse Data Centers in Singapore and London
Amazon Web Services to Develop Data Centers in the Middle East
OVH Snaps Up VMware vCloud Air Business in EMEA
Shaw Communications to Divest ViaWest to Peak 10 Holding
Evocative Acquires Silicon Valley Area Data Centers from 365 Data Centers
Equinix to Acquire ICT-Center's Zurich Data Center Business
OVH Acquires Oregon Data Center
CyrusOne Acquires Sentinel's Data Centers
DataBank Takes Over Data Center Facilities from 365 Data Centers
Axtel Opens New Data Center in Quertaro Innovation Technology Park
Huawei Technologies Commences Data Center in Guizhou
IBM Commences Four New Cloud Data Centers
Internet Solutions of South Africa to Deliver NTT Com's Nexcenter Data Center Service in Africa
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
The United States: Prime Market for IDC
Rapidly Evolving Role of Cloud IT Directs Course of the US IDC Market
Enterprise Thrust towards Colocation Creates Opportunities for IDC
Expanding Role of Multi-Tenant Data Centers to Benefit Market Growth
IDC Operators Focus on Energy Efficiency
Competitive Scenario
Equinix Solidifies its Dominance as Colocation Data Center Leader
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
A Mature yet Growing Market
Resurgence in Enterprise Sector to Drive Demand
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
An Overview of Select Regional Markets
Denmark
Poland
Turkey
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific IDC Market On a Roll
Rapid Growth Projections for IoT Bode Well for Market Growth
Datacenter Colocation & Managed Hosting Services Drive Market Momentum
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Chinese IDC Market to Register Sturdy Growth
High Penetration of Internet Boosts Market Prospects
Key Statistical Data
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
India: A Market Laden with Opportunities
Indian Market Set to Ride Data Center Growth Wave
B. Market Analytics
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
ASEAN Countries Emerge as Potential Markets
An Overview of Select Regional Markets
Australia
Singapore
Thailand
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
7.6.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
7.6.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
7.7 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Africa's Data Center Industry: On Expansion Mode
South Africa: A Niche IDC Market
B. Market Analytics
8. COMPANY PROFILES
