The Worldwide Intravenous Iron Drugs Industry is Expected to Reach $4 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application, By Products, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intravenous iron drugs market size is expected to reach USD 4.02 billion by 2028 according to a new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Rising number of clinical trials and growing responsiveness regarding intravenous ferrous drugs by the patients is expected to accelerate the market growth. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of cancer, chronic kidney diseases, and inflammatory bowel disease tied with the escalating investments for the product development activities by the key players may create a lucrative growth of the market over the forecasting years.



Based on application, the chronic kidney disease segment is holding the highest shares in the global industry in 2020, owing to the growing incidences of chronic kidney disease coupled with the increasing demand for intravenous ferrous medications for treating diseases such as urinary tract infections, kidney stones, etc. lead to the demand of the segment around the world.



The demand for the market is rising due to the shifting trend from oral ferrous drugs to intravenous ferrous drugs, along with the launch of first-generation drugs such as Dexeferrum and InfeD. These developments in the medication method offer increased hemoglobin levels, enhance functional capacity, and restore iron.



The major shortcoming of the oral ferrous drug is the chances of severe adverse effects like digestive problems such as vomiting, loss of appetite, constipation, stomach aches, and nausea. The overdose of oral ferrous medications also causes low or fast breathing, pale skin, tiredness or weakness, and bluish fingernails or skin. Therefore, adopting intravenous ferrous drugs helps Erythropoiesis-stimulating Agents (ESAs) perform efficiently to lower anemic conditions. Moreover, it also safeguards an individual's heart health, which, in turn, stimulates the industry demand in the upcoming years.



Major market participants include Allergan, AbbVie Inc., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, (American Regent. Inc.), American Regent, Inc., Galenica Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Pharmacosmos A/S, Sanofi, Rockwell Medical, Inc., Vifor Pharma Management Ltd, and SHIELD THERAPEUTICS are some of the key players operating in the global industry.



There are numerous industry competitors are introducing innovative products for expanding their business operations around the world. For instance, in July 2021, Sandoz U.S. approval of Ferumoxytol, an intravenous medicine prescribed to treat ferrous deficiency anemia (IDA).

