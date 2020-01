DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Current IVD Market Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is an update on the worldwide in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, examining several of the factors that currently contribute to the evolving IVD market picture.

The topics discussed are the following:

The Worldwide IVD Market, 2019-2024

Market Developments in Selected Markets - North America , EU15/ Western Europe , Eastern Europe , Japan , and China

, EU15/ , , , and Genetic Testing

New POC Innovations

Cancer Testing and Personalized Medicine

Hematology

Glucose Monitoring Advancements

HbA1c Testing

New Developments in Infectious Diseases

Cytology - Increasing Molecular Dx Options

Blood Bank Markets

Synovial Fluid Testing

Transplant Diagnostics

Tick-Borne Diseases: Babesiosis

Parasites

Industry Partnerships and Collaborations

Latest Industry Activity

Companies mentioned include:

Abbott Diagnostics



Agilent



BioTek Instruments

Adaptive Biotechnologies



AroCell AB



Diapharma Group

Beckman Coulter



Cytobank

BGI Genomics



Pryzm Health

CareDx



Cibiltech

Exact Sciences



Genomic Health

Illumina



Qiagen Partnership

Invitae



Singular Bio

LabCorp Sells Qiagen's Companion Dx

NeuMoDx



SelfScreen

Meridian Bioscience



GenePOC

Qiagen



Inovio Pharmaceuticals

DiaSorin

Thermo Fisher Scientific



HighChem Ltd.



