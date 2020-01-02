The Worldwide IVD Market, 2019-2024
Jan 02, 2020, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Current IVD Market Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an update on the worldwide in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, examining several of the factors that currently contribute to the evolving IVD market picture.
The topics discussed are the following:
- The Worldwide IVD Market, 2019-2024
- Market Developments in Selected Markets - North America, EU15/Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, and China
- Genetic Testing
- New POC Innovations
- Cancer Testing and Personalized Medicine
- Hematology
- Glucose Monitoring Advancements
- HbA1c Testing
- New Developments in Infectious Diseases
- Cytology - Increasing Molecular Dx Options
- Blood Bank Markets
- Synovial Fluid Testing
- Transplant Diagnostics
- Tick-Borne Diseases: Babesiosis
- Parasites
- Industry Partnerships and Collaborations
- Latest Industry Activity
Companies mentioned include:
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Agilent
- BioTek Instruments
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- AroCell AB
- Diapharma Group
- Beckman Coulter
- Cytobank
- BGI Genomics
- Pryzm Health
- CareDx
- Cibiltech
- Exact Sciences
- Genomic Health
- Illumina
- Qiagen Partnership
- Invitae
- Singular Bio
- LabCorp Sells Qiagen's Companion Dx
- NeuMoDx
- SelfScreen
- Meridian Bioscience
- GenePOC
- Qiagen
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- DiaSorin
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- HighChem Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n12a5z
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article