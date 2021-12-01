The Worldwide Laboratory Filtration Industry is Expected to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Filtration Market by Product (Filter Media, Filtration Assembly, Accessories), Technology (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis), End User (Pharma, Biopharma, F&B, Academic institutes) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laboratory filtration market is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2026 from USD 3.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is majorly driven by the growing demand for membrane filtration technology, increasing manufacturing of biosimilars, and the growing focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceuticals.

The filtration media segment will register the highest growth in the market, by product

Based on product, the market is segmented into filtration media (filter papers, membrane filters, syringe and syringeless filters, filtration microplates, and other filtration media), filtration assemblies (microfiltration assemblies, reverse osmosis assemblies, ultrafiltration assemblies, vacuum filtration assemblies, and other filtration assemblies), and filtration accessories (filter holders, filter funnels, filter flasks, membrane dispensers, filter housings, cartridges, vacuum pumps, seals, and other filtration accessories). The filtration media segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the laboratory filtration market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high usage of filtration media in different industries like the food & beverage industry. Their high usage and the need for repeat purchases equate to a larger market share and higher growth rate.

Microfiltration testing is the largest technique segment of the laboratory filtration industry

Based on technique, the market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, vacuum filtration, and nanofiltration. In 2020, the microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory filtration market. This can be attributed to the increasing use of microfiltration membranes as a prefilter to ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis and rising pharmaceutical and biologics R&D.

North America will continue to dominate the laboratory filtration market during the forecast period

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the laboratory filtration market. The large share of North America can be attributed to increasing health and environment concerns, which, in turn, has led to the formulation of stringent legislation regarding the quality of culture media and reagent grade. Moreover, increasing research on the development of drugs will also boost demand, thereby driving regional growth over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Laboratory Filtration Market Overview

4.2 North America: Laboratory Filtration Market, by Product & Country (2020)

4.3 Laboratory Filtration Market, by Product, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)

4.4 Laboratory Filtration Market Share, by End-user, 2020

4.5 Laboratory Filtration Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising R&D Spending in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Membrane Filtration

5.2.1.3 Increasing Purity Requirements in End-User Segments

5.2.1.4 Increasing Focus on Developing Large-Molecule Biopharmaceuticals

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Untapped Market Potential of Emerging Regions

5.2.2.2 Advances in Nanofiber Technology

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 High Price Sensitivity Among End-users

5.2.3.2 Technological Developments and Alternative Technologies

5.2.3.3 High Capital Investments for Setting Up Production Facilities

5.3 Ranges/Scenarios

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Laboratory Filtration Market

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Supply Chain Analysis

5.9 Ecosystem Analysis

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Analysis

5.12.1 United States Pharmacopoeia (Usp) Class Vi

5.12.2 Current Good Manufacturing Practice

5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Laboratory Filtration Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Filtration Media

6.2.1 Membrane Filters

6.2.1.1 Higher Adoption of Membrane Filters in Manufacturing and Research to Drive the Growth of this Segment

6.2.2 Filter Papers

6.2.2.1 Cellulose Filter Papers

6.2.2.1.1 Wide Usage in Laboratory Sample Preparation and Compound Classification Have Driven Market Growth

6.2.2.2 Glass Microfiber Filter Papers

6.2.2.2.1 Chemical Resistance Properties Have Driven the Demand for Glass Microfiber Filter Papers

6.2.2.3 Quartz Filter Papers

6.2.2.3.1 Quartz Filter Papers Are Preferred for Baking and Autoclaving Solutions

6.2.3 Filtration Microplates

6.2.3.1 Filtration Microplates Are Economical and Allow Control Over Flow Rates and Retention Characteristics

6.2.4 Syringeless Filters

6.2.4.1 Syringeless Filters Offer a Wide Range of Membrane Choices, Which is a Key Advantage in Hplc

6.2.5 Syringe Filters

6.2.5.1 Growth in R&D Activity is a Key Factor Driving the Syringe Filters Market

6.2.6 Capsule Filters

6.2.6.1 Growth in the Production of Biologics and Large Molecules is Expected to Drive the Capsule Filters Market

6.2.7 Other Filtration Media

6.3 Filtration Assemblies

6.3.1 Microfiltration Assemblies

6.3.1.1 Microfiltration Assemblies Are the Most Widely Used Assembly Type in the Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries

6.3.2 Ultrafiltration Assemblies

6.3.2.1 Ultrafiltration Assemblies Are Recommended for Applications Where High Efficiency and Consistent Quality Are Required

6.3.3 Reverse Osmosis Assemblies

6.3.3.1 The Major Advantages Offered by These Systems Include Cost-Effectiveness and Reliability

6.3.4 Vacuum Filtration Assemblies

6.3.4.1 Rising Research Activity Has Contributed to the Demand for Vacuum Filtration Assemblies

6.3.5 Other Filtration Assemblies

6.4 Filtration Accessories

6.4.1 Filter Holders

6.4.1.1 Holders Prevent the Displacement and Distortion of Filters During Filtration

6.4.2 Filter Flasks

6.4.2.1 Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Sterlitech Corporation Are Some of the Key Players Providing Filter Flasks

6.4.3 Filter Funnels

6.4.3.1 High Efficiency of Disposable Filter Funnels Has Driven Market Growth

6.4.4 Filter Dispensers

6.4.4.1 The Market for Filter Dispensers is Driven by the Growing Importance of Microbiological Analysis in the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Food & Beverage Industries

6.4.5 Cartridge Filters

6.4.5.1 One Major Disadvantage of Cartridge Filters is That Other Prefilter Treatment Methods Are Required for Filtering a Large Number of Solids at High-Flow Rates

6.4.6 Filter Housings

6.4.6.1 Growing Use of Filter Housings in Clarification, Sterilization, and High-Purity Filtration of Fluids Will Stimulate Segmental Growth

6.4.7 Vacuum Pumps

6.4.7.1 Applications of Vacuum Pumps in Healthcare Verticals Have Driven Market Demand

6.4.8 Seals

6.4.8.1 Seals Play a Crucial Role in Maintaining the Sterility of Samples and Preventing Leakages

6.4.9 Other Laboratory Filtration Accessories

7 Laboratory Filtration Market, by Technique

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Microfiltration

7.2.1 Rising R&D Activity in the Pharma Industry and Wide Applications in Food & Beverage Drive Market Growth

7.3 Ultrafiltration

7.3.1 Growing Production of Biotherapeutic Molecules is Expected to Drive the Demand for Ultrafiltration

7.4 Reverse Osmosis

7.4.1 Low Operating Costs and the Ability to Avoid Heat Treatment Processes Have Driven the Demand for Reverse Osmosis

7.5 Vacuum Filtration

7.5.1 Vacuum Filtration is Widely Used in Pharmaceutical Laboratories for the Microbial Testing of Samples

7.6 Nanofiltration

7.6.1 Market Growth is Attributed to the Rising Demand for Nanofiltration in the Biotechnology Industry

8 Laboratory Filtration Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

8.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Are the Largest End-users of Laboratory Filtration Equipment

8.3 Academic & Research Institutes

8.3.1 Increasing R&D Expenditure is Supporting the Growth of this End-User Segment

8.4 Food & Beverage Companies

8.4.1 Growing Health Concerns Are Supporting the Increased Adoption of Lab Filtration Products in Food & Beverage Companies

8.5 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

8.5.1 Developing Healthcare Infrastructure is a Key Factor Driving the Growth of this End-User Segment

9 Laboratory Filtration Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Players

10.3 Revenue Analysis

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant: SME/Start-Up Matrix

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Starting Blocks

10.6.3 Responsive Companies

10.6.4 Dynamic Companies

10.7 Competitive Benchmarking

10.7.1 Company Footprint

10.7.2 Company Product Footprint

10.7.3 Company Technique Footprint

10.7.4 Company Regional Footprint

10.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends

10.8.1 Product Launches

10.8.2 Deals

10.8.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Merck Millipore

11.1.2 Danaher Corporation

11.1.3 Sartorius Ag

11.1.4 3M Company

11.1.5 Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft

11.1.6 Steris plc

11.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.1.8 Veolia Water Technologies (A Part of Veolia Environment S.A.)

11.1.9 Avantor, Inc.

11.1.10 Gvs S.P.A.

11.1.11 Mann+Hummel

11.1.12 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.1.13 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. Kg

11.2.2 Amd Manufacturing Inc.

11.2.3 Koch Separation Solutions, Inc.

11.2.4 Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.

11.2.5 Advantec Toyo Roshi Kaisha, Ltd.

11.2.6 Sterlitech Corporation

11.2.7 Ns Filtration Aps

11.2.8 Synder Filtration

11.2.9 Prosperity Biotech (Shandong) Co. Ltd.

11.2.10 Membracon

11.2.11 Hawach Scientific Co. Ltd.

11.2.12 Filtros Anoia

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nd57nd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

