The Worldwide Large Format Display Industry is Expected to Reach $18.6 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Large Format Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Type, Technology (Direct-View LED, LED-backlit LCD), Size, Brightness, Installation Location, Application (Retail, Hospitality, Sports, Education), Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global large format display market size is estimated to be USD 13.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 18.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the high adoption of signage and interactive displays by end users from the commercial sector, technological innovations and advancements related to large format displays, surged demand for 4K and 8K high-resolution commercial-grade large-screen displays from the education, healthcare, and sports & entertainment verticals, and increased investments by emerging economies in real estate and public infrastructure development projects.

Service segment to project highest market growth during the forecast period

The services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026 for the large format display market, by offering. The high market growth can be attributed to the rising need for display consulting and maintenance services for hardware devices and other services that are repeatedly required by customers throughout the operational life of digital display systems as these displays get adopted in several industries for multiple applications. Moreover, as more businesses understand the importance of large format displays as ideal digital solutions which could positively impact their business growth, the need for consulting services is expected to increase in the coming years.

Commercial segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2026

The commercial segment for the large format display market is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2026, by application. The growing adoption of large format display products for information broadcast, advertising, and promotions, and content delivery to increase the customer base and enhance consumer satisfaction in the retail, hospitality, corporate, healthcare, and government sectors is expected to fuel the demand for large format displays in commercial applications. Also, the growing use of digital technologies in retail outlets and command and control centers is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to become the largest geographical market by 2026

APAC is projected to register the largest market size of the large format display market by 2026. The speedy deployment of several macroeconomic policies; rising consumerism; rapid digital revolution, advancing wireless infrastructure; trade and economic integration, and increasing disposable income have accelerated the region's economic and social growth. All these factors are expected to create a high-growth potential of digital displays in retail, transportation, public infrastructure, and corporate sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Large Format Display Market

4.2 Large Format Display Market, by Display Size

4.3 Large Format Display Market, by Type

4.4 Large Format Display Market, by Offering

4.5 Large Format Display Market in Apac, by Technology and Country

4.6 Large Format Display Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Adoption of Signage and Interactive Displays by End-users from Commercial Sector

5.2.1.2 Technological Innovations and Advancements Related to Large Format Displays

5.2.1.3 Surged Demand for 4K and 8K High-Resolution Commercial-Grade Large-Screen Displays from Education, Healthcare, and Sports & Entertainment Verticals

5.2.1.4 Increased Investments by Emerging Economies in Real Estate and Public Infrastructure Development Projects

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Preference for Online Advertising and Digital Broadcasting Triggered by COVID-19

5.2.2.2 Availability of Low-Cost and Highly Reliable Substitute Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Adoption of Smart Signage Products Triggered by Spread of Coronavirus

5.2.3.2 Rapid Transformation of Retail Stores into Smart Digital Stores

5.2.3.3 Increased Deployment of Displays That Enable Contactless Engagement to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Designing Robust Large Format Displays Suitable for Outdoor Environments

5.2.4.2 Prevailing Security Issues Associated with Commercial Signage Displays

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Average Selling Price Trend

5.5 Market Map

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.7 Regulations Landscape

5.8 Patents Landscape

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

6 Large Format Display Market, by Offering

7 Large Format Display Market, by Type and Technology

8 Large Format Display Market, by Display Size

9 Large Format Display Market, by Brightness

10 Large Format Display Market, by Installation Location

11 Large Format Display Market, by Application

12 Geographic Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share and Ranking Analysis

13.3 Company Revenue Analysis, 2015-2019

13.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

13.4.1 Star

13.4.2 Pervasive

13.4.3 Emerging Leader

13.4.4 Participant

13.5 Competitive Benchmarking

13.5.1 Product Footprint (25 Companies)

13.5.2 Market Share/Rank (25 Companies)

13.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

13.6.1 Progressive Company

13.6.2 Responsive Company

13.6.3 Dynamic Company

13.6.4 Starting Block

13.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends

13.7.1 Product Launches and Developments

13.7.2 Deals

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 Samsung Electronics

14.2.2 Lg Electronics

14.2.3 Sharp Corporation

14.2.4 Leyard Optoelectronic

14.2.5 Sony Corporation

14.2.6 Barco Nv

14.2.7 Panasonic Corporation

14.2.8 Shanghai Goodview Electronics

14.2.9 Au Optronics

14.2.10 Viewsonic Corporation

14.3 Other Players

14.3.1 Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

14.3.2 Shenzhen Unilumin Group Co., Ltd.

14.3.3 E Ink Holdings

14.3.4 Benq Corporation

14.3.5 Daktronics

14.3.6 Christie Digital Systems

14.3.7 Deepsky Corporation

14.3.8 Tpv Technology

14.3.9 Delta Electronics

14.3.10 Mitsubishi Electric

14.3.11 AG Neovo

14.3.12 Prysm Systems

14.3.13 Vtron Group Co., Ltd.

14.3.14 Aoto Electronics

14.3.15 Shenzhen Liantronics Co., Ltd.

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i4m4a0

