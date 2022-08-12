The Worldwide Location Intelligence Industry is Expected to Reach $36 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Location Intelligence Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Offering (Solution and Services (System Integration, Consulting, and Others)), By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Location Intelligence Market size is expected to reach $36 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



The approach of generating insights through location data to address spatial issues is known as location intelligence. LI analyzes location data as an integrated aspect of a business and societal problem, extending over simple data presentation on maps. Executives and decision-makers now have access to unprecedented volumes of corporate data, including a variety of geographic data due to a significant number of devices connected to the Internet of Things (IoT).

Location intelligence is derived through visualizing and analyzing large amounts of data in relation to a specific location, and it is used to facilitate prediction, holistic planning, and problem-solving. Seeing all pertinent data in the context of a location on a smart map, application, or dashboard provides new perspectives. competitive edge.



The presentation and analysis of geographical data are used to achieve location intelligence (LI). Businesses can use location intelligence technologies to detect where an event has occurred, analyze why it is occurring, and gain insight into what caused it by layering geographic data, such as traffic, demographics, and weather, to a smart map or dashboard. Many businesses are using geographic information system (GIS) technology to build location intelligence as part of their digital transformation.



The majority of data points have a physical location and time associated with them. However, geography is not only a common thread that connects various data sources and helps to break down silos. It may also deliver the most profound insights. Location data analytics is used by major organizations to address business problems and identify new opportunities. Business intelligence (BI) technologies benefit greatly from location intelligence solutions.

GIS technology is a software framework for managing, visualizing, analyzing, and finally determining the significance of geographical data. GIS, which is based on science, assists businesses in gaining valuable insight by combining various sorts of data. GIS-powered location intelligence transforms businesses as well as organizations in a variety of industries.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In addition, to carry out efficient COVID-19 public health measures, healthcare and government institutions utilized location-based solutions for vaccination efforts. In addition, the utilization of location analytics also aided in boosting businesses in dealing with the pandemic's uncertainty.

Moreover, during the pandemic, location data was crucial in the administration of local emergency services. Overcrowding in hospitals, as well as a scarcity of ventilators, equipment, and other vital supplies, have all plagued the health infrastructure sector. In the healthcare sector, location data has become a significant tool for overcoming these obstacles and providing valuable information on resource planning and optimization.



Market Growth Factors:

Robust Cybersecurity

Infrastructure data, like a digital twin of an electrical grid, can show where connections are made and offer a map of the digital network. Security experts may be able to use this information to predict where assaults are likely to occur. Decentralized data is also possible due to blockchain technology. This technology can update and distribute a specific block of data in a safe encrypted environment at the same time. With use applications, such as bitcoin, blockchain applications have grown in popularity. Blockchain has also been used in the field of spatial technology to track Earth observation as well as satellite communications.



Increasing Adoption Of Location Intelligence In Various Applications

Businesses are increasingly relying on data to give the finest customer service and hence boost their business revenues in an era of rapidly developing digitization. Companies can utilize geographic data visualization to better manage their company plans, such as defining regional priorities, pricing models, and peak sales seasons. Moreover, by merging geographic data with GIS, enterprises can tap into the location of customers to provide relevant product information and store recommendations on the basis of their requirements.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Stringent Government Regulations

The advancements in various technologies along with the skills in order to leverage these technologies have significantly increased. Due to the advanced technical knowledge, the risk of cybercrimes is becoming a major concern across administrations. In order to eliminate this risk, governments and other local authorities are increasing their efforts to address this problem. As a result, various governments have imposed strict guidelines to protect the privacy of people.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements 2018, Jan - 2022, Apr) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Location Intelligence Market by Application

4.1 Global Sales & Marketing Optimization Market by Region

4.2 Global Asset Management Market by Region

4.3 Global Remote Management Market by Region

4.4 Global Customer Management Market by Region

4.5 Global Risk Management Market by Region

4.6 Global Facility Management Market by Region

4.7 Global Workforce Management Market by Region

4.8 Global Other Application Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Location Intelligence Market by Offering

5.1 Global Solution Market by Region

5.2 Global Services Market by Region

5.3 Global Location Intelligence Market by Services Type

5.3.1 Global System Integration Market by Region

5.3.2 Global Consulting Market by Region

5.3.3 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Location Intelligence Market by End User

6.1 Global Transportation & Logistics Market by Region

6.2 Global BFSI Market by Region

6.3 Global IT & Telecom Market by Region

6.4 Global Retail & Consumer Goods Market by Region

6.5 Global Government & Defense Market by Region

6.6 Global Media & Entertainment Market by Region

6.7 Global Manufacturing & Industrial Market by Region

6.8 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Location Intelligence Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Software Innovations GmbH)

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Autodesk, Inc.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.2.6 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Qualcomm, Inc.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.4 Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.5 Trimble, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.6 Esri, Inc.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Recent strategies and developments

8.6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.6.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.6.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

8.7 Navizon, Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.8 SuperMap Software Co., ltd.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.9 MDA Corporation

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research & Development Expense

8.10. Cuebiq, Inc.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments

8.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76t9hv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets