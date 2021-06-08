The Worldwide Logistics Automation Industry is Expected to Reach $82.3 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Logistics Automation Market By Function, By Component, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Logistics Automation Market size is expected to reach $82.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 12.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Logistics Automation is considered as the application of machinery and automation software to enhance the effectiveness of logistics operations. The Logistics Automation system consists of tools such as software (integration software, business control software and operation control software, etc.) and tools such as automated guided vehicles, automated storage, and retrieval systems, conveyors, vertical lift modules, robots, and related services.



The thriving e-commerce sector has influenced the retail, manufacturing, and logistics sectors substantially. In the past few years, the retail sector has switched from conventional physical stores to online stores. Such a change is placing a massive burden on the supply chains and warehousing systems, which is further expanded by the labor limitations. Logistics Automation is considered as the solution for these limitations and is being deployed around the world to streamline the operating processes. Therefore, the booming e-commerce industry is boosting the Logistics Automation Market. Developments in technologies like robotics and automation is expected to support the growth of the Logistics Automation market in the next few years. Though, the global logistics automation market faces some obstacles such as huge installation costs, and safety & security concerns.



As the world continues to face the severe effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, logistics and supply chain operations are influenced majorly, particularly in the North American region. Few major sectors that are majorly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are consumer goods, retail and industrial goods. Supportive government initiatives and lockdown restrictions could it tedious for freight service vendors to keep running their services in a smooth manner for the near future. This has forced organizations in the logistics sector to realize the particular demand effects of their business, develop a brief demand synchronization strategy, and being flexible for probable channel shifts.



Function Outlook



Based on Function, the market is segmented into Warehouse & Storage Management and Transportation Management. The warehouse & storage management segment procured the maximum revenue share of the logistics automation market in 2019. The massive share of the warehouse & storage management segment is due to smart technology like IoT and robotics, to fuel warehouse activities. Warehouse activities are responsible for the major resource consumption. As several companies want new solutions to enhance the productivity of warehouses and cut-down the price, the adoption of warehouse robots is expected to surely increase in the next few years.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. Software segment is further categorized across Warehouse Management System (WMS) Software and Transportation Management System (TMS) Software. The warehouse management and transport management are actively deploying logistics automation robots, which bring automation in the process of transferring goods and storing them across the supply chain procedures. The logistics automation robots are incorporated across storage and warehouse units for the purpose of arranging and transporting the products. These robots also provide a superior degree of uptime in comparison to manual labor, which contributes to the development of profitability and productivity of the industry.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. small & medium enterprises is expected to exhibit a higher growth rate during the forecast years owing to various technological developments and massive competition among the leading payers, and decreases the price of automated warehouses. These aspects are hence motivating small and medium enterprises to deploy these systems, which as a result, is driving the growth of the market around the world.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Third Party Logistics (3PL), FMCG, Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas & Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals and Others. Massive competition in the automotive sector has boosted the demand for automated production systems and flexible logistics systems to improve the design and supply of vehicles. The automotive industry utilizes logistics & fleet management solutions to handle, monitor, and track the shipment of goods and vehicle fleet.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. On the basis of region, North America procured the maximum revenue share of the logistics automation market in 2019. Logistics automation technologies are being adopted by companies in the North American region to facilitate the supply chain processes, such as producing, packaging, and transporting goods. In North American, the US, Canada, and Mexico are the major economies for the regional market. The economic developments of these countries have brought massive funding for logistics automation.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Honeywell International, Inc. and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Logistics Automation Market. Companies such as Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., BEUMER Group GmbH &Co. KG, Daifuku Co., Limited, and Kion Group are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kion Group, Honeywell International, Inc., Daifuku Co., Limited, Knapp AG, Kuka AG, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Oracle Corporation, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Manhattan Associates, Inc., and SSI Schaefer Group.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Apr - 2020, Sep) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Logistics Automation Market by Function

4.1 Global Logistics Automation Warehouse & Storage Management Market by Region

4.2 Global Logistics Automation Transportation Management Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Logistics Automation Market by Component

5.1 Global Logistics Automation Hardware Market by Region

5.2 Global Logistics Automation Software Market by Region

5.3 Global Logistics Automation Market by Software Type

5.3.1 Global Warehouse Management System (WMS) Software Logistics Automation Market by Region

5.3.2 Global Transportation Management System (TMS) Software Logistics Automation Market by Region

5.4 Global Logistics Automation Services Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Logistics Automation Market by Enterprise Size

6.1 Global Large Enterprises Logistics Automation Market by Region

6.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Logistics Automation Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Logistics Automation Market by End User

7.1 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Logistics Automation Market by Region

7.2 Global FMCG, Retail & eCommerce Logistics Automation Market by Region

7.3 Global Manufacturing Logistics Automation Market by Region

7.4 Global Oil, Gas & Energy Logistics Automation Market by Region

7.5 Global Aerospace & Defense Logistics Automation Market by Region

7.6 Global Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Logistics Automation Market by Region

7.7 Global Others Logistics Automation Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Logistics Automation Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Kion Group

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expense

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers

9.1.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.1.5.4 Geographical Expansions

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Honeywell International, Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.2.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers

9.2.5.3 Geographical Expansions

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Daifuku Co., Limited

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers

9.4 Knapp AG

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Recent strategies and developments

9.4.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.4.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.5 Kuka AG

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.6 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expense

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.6.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers

9.7 Oracle Corporation

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expense

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.7.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers

9.7.6 SWOT Analysis

9.8 BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments

9.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.8.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.9 Manhattan Associates, Inc.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.9.4 Research & Development Expense

9.9.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.9.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.10. SSI Schaefer Group

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments

9.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.10.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers

9.10.2.3 Geographical Expansions

