The Worldwide Logistics Industry is Expected to Reach $12 Trillion by 2027

DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Logistics Market (2022-2027) by Mode of Transport, Customer Type, Logistic Type, End-User and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Logistics Market is estimated to be USD 9.1 Tn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.31 Tn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.23%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Logistics Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Logistics Market is segmented based on Mode of Transport, Customer Type, Logistic Type, End-User and Geography.
- Mode of Transport, the market is classified into Roadways, Airways, Waterways, and Railways Oil Cooler.
- Customer Type, the market is classified into B2C and B2B.
- Logistic Type, the market is classified into First Party, Second Party, and Third Party.
- End-User, the market is classified into Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Banking and Financial Services, Aerospace, Healthcare, Technology, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Trade and Transport.
- Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Logistics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses Global Logistics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Logistics Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing E-Commerce and Reverse Logistics Operations
4.1.2 The Rise in Trade-Related Agreements
4.1.3 Increase in Contract Logistics
4.1.4 Rise of Tech-Driven Logistics Services
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Logistics
4.2.2 Lack of Control of Manufacturers on Logistics Service
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Logistics Automation
4.3.2 Emerging pan-Asia Logistics Players
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Advanced Infrastructure in Developing Countries
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Logistics Market, By Mode of Transport
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Roadways
6.3 Airways
6.4 Waterways
6.5 Railways Oil Cooler
7 Global Logistics Market, By Customer Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 B2C
7.3 B2B
8 Global Logistics Market, By Logistic Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 First Party
8.3 Second Party
8.4 Third-Party
9 Global Logistics Market, By End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Manufacturing
9.3 Retail
9.4 Government
9.5 Banking and Financial Services
9.6 Aerospace
9.7 Healthcare
9.8 Technology
9.9 Media and Entertainment
9.10 Telecommunication
9.11 Trade and Transport
10 Americas' Logistics Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas
11 Europe's Logistics Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe
12 Middle East and Africa's Logistics Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA
13 APAC's Logistics Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
15 Company Profiles
15.1 A.P. Moller-Maersk
15.2 Aegis Logistics Ltd
15.3 Allcargo Logistics
15.4 Americold Logistics, LLC
15.5 Apollo LogiSolutions Ltd.
15.6 Blue Dart Express.
15.7 Bollore Group
15.8 Brambles
15.9 C.H. Robinson Worldwide
15.10 Ceva Holdings LLC (CMA CGM Group)
15.11 DB Schenker
15.12 DSV
15.13 Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
15.14 FedEx Corporation (Federal Express Corporation and later FDX Corporation)
15.15 GEODIS
15.16 Granite Logistics
15.17 Hapag-Lloyd
15.18 J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Mass Movement Inc.)
15.19 KENCO
15.20 Kenco Group
15.21 Kuehne+Nagel
15.22 Nippon Express
15.23 United Parcel Service, Inc.
15.24 XPO Logistics Inc.
15.25 Aramex Logistics Company.
15.26 Delhivery eCommerce Logistics
15.27 Coyote Logistics
15.28 Ryder Supply Chain Solutions
15.29 Yusen Logistics
16 Appendix
