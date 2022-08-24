The Worldwide Low-code Development Platform Industry is Expected to Reach $35.2 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Low-code Development Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application Type (Web-based, Mobile-based), by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premise), by Organization Size , by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low-code development platform market size is expected to reach USD 35.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth can be majorly attributed to the growing interest of organizations, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, toward the digital transformation of their business processes.

The growing demand for solutions that can expedite the application development and automation of business processes has created wider scope for the adoption of low-code development platforms, thereby favoring the market expansion.



The market growth is being further driven by the continuous technological developments introduced by the industry players.

For instance, in September 2021, Mendix Technology BV introduced artificial intelligence and other advanced features to its low-code development platform to allow companies to develop software more efficiently.

The company has named the AI feature Page Bot which provides recommendations to the software teams about how to design a new application's user interface.



Low-Code Development Platform Market Report Highlights

Web-based application segment is expected to witness a CAGR of over 22.0% from 2022 to 2030 owing to increasing demand for low-code development platforms as they help in developing applications using the similar resources as the traditional development process.

The SMEs segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate of nearly 24.0% from 2022 to 2030 with the growing need to develop software applications with minimum operational cost and workforce.

The IT and Telecom segment accounted for a revenue share of close to 21.0% in 2021 with the increasing need among these sectors to automate their operations and expedite the application development process.

In North America , the market was valued at nearly USD 1.7 billion in 2021 owing to the strong presence of various major market players in the region and the introduction of innovative low-code development platform offerings by these players .

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1 Growing to Need to Accelerate Digital Transformation

3.4.1.2 Increasing Need to Improve Software Development Process

3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1 Lack of Customization

3.4.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.3.1 Lucrative Opportunities in Several Industries

3.5 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.5.1 PEST Analysis

3.5.2 PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

3.6 Use Cases by End-use Industry

3.7 COVID-19 Impact on the Market

3.7.1 COVID19 Impact: Overview

3.7.2 Measures Taken by the Market Players

3.7.3 A Way Forward

3.8 COVID-19 Regional Analysis

3.8.1 North America

3.8.2 Europe

3.8.3 Asia Pacific

3.8.4 Latin America

3.8.5 Middle East & Africa

3.9 Low-Code Development Platform Market-Market Share Analysis, 2021

3.9.1 Key company market share analysis, 2021

3.9.2 Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

3.9.3 Key company product comparison



Chapter 4 Low-Code Development Platform Market Application Outlook

4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.3 Web-Based Low-Code Development Platform

4.4 Mobile-Based Low-Code Development Platform



Chapter 5 Low-Code Development Platform Market Deployment Outlook

5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.2 Cloud-based Low-Code Development Platform

5.3 On-Premise Low-Code Development Platform



Chapter 6 Low-Code Development Platform Market Organization Size Outlook

6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.2 Organization Size Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.3 SME Low-Code Development Platform Market

6.4 Large Enterprises Low-Code Development Platform Market



Chapter 7 Low-Code Development Platform Market End-Use Outlook

7.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.2 End-Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

7.3 BFSI

7.4 Automotive & Manufacturing

7.5 Retail

7.6 Education

7.7 IT & Telecom

7.8 Transportation & Logistics

7.9 Others



Chapter 8 Low-Code Development Platform Market Regional Outlook

8.1 Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Region, 2021 & 2030

8.2 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

8.3 North America

8.3.1 U.S.

8.3.2 Canada

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.2 U.K.

8.5 Asia Pacific

8.5.1 China

8.5.2 Japan

8.5.3 India

8.6 Latin America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.2 Mexico

8.7 MEA



