The Worldwide Managed Detection and Response Industry is Expected to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market by Security Type (Network, Endpoint, Cloud), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global MDR market is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 2.6 billion in 2022 to USD 5.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16% from 2022 to 2027.

Some of the factors that are driving the market growth includes addressing of shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals and budget constraints, government regulations, and strict compliance for adoption of MDR services across the segments. However, lack of trust in third-party applications and lack of modern IT infrastructure are expected to hinder the market growth.



Endpoint Security segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



Based on security type, the MDR market is segmented into endpoint security, network security, cloud security, and other security types. Endpoint security solutions include antivirus, antispyware/malware, encryption personal firewall, IDS/IPS, patch and configuration management, behavioral blocking software, and virtualization security. These solutions provide continuous real-time threat detection, prevention, and response to the network devices (endpoints). The rapid growth in the number of mobile devices across the globe is one of the driving factors for this market. Due to the increasing number of mobile devices, networks are getting more vulnerable to cyberattacks.



SMEs to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on organization size, the MDR market is segmented into two categories such as large enterprises and SMEs. SMEs are more susceptible to such cyberattacks as robust and comprehensive security solutions are not implemented in SMEs due to financial constraints. SMEs are moving toward the adoption of MDR services as MDR services are one of the best approaches to protect business operations from advanced threats. The MDR market for the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to the increasing instances of cyberattacks and the inability of the traditional security services to prevent such attacks.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Tremendous growth opportunities in Asia Pacific region has been witnessed by MDR market. The region is highly concerned with the increase in security spending due to the ever-growing threat landscape. The region has a large number of established SMEs. The majority of SMEs have a traditional defense mechanism. This has led to the increase in the adoption of MDR services to protect against advanced and sophisticated threats that are hard to be detected. Moreover, increasing operational complexities and organizations lacking cybersecurity talent has paved the way for MDR market in Asia Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Managed Detection and Response Market

4.2 Market Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2022

4.3 Market, Top Three Security Types, 2022-2027

4.4 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2022-2027

4.5 Market, by Organization Size, 2022-2027

4.6 Managed Detection and Response Market Investment Scenario by Region

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Incidents of Business Email Compromise, Ransomware, and Cryptojacking Threats

5.2.1.2 MDR Addresses a Shortage of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals and Budget Constraints

5.2.1.3 Government Regulations and the Need for Compliance Drive the Adoption of MDR Services

5.2.1.4 Technological Proliferation and Increasing Penetration of IoT

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Trust in Third-Party Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Introduction of ML/AI-Powered MDR Services

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of MDR Across SMEs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Modern IT Infrastructure

5.2.4.2 Potential Cyberattacks on MDR Service Provider's Infrastructure

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Top Insurance Annuity Company Benefits from eSentire's 24/7 Threat Detection, Response and Cloud Security Posture Management to Secure Their Multi-Cloud Environment

5.3.2 Alert Logic Helps Iodine Software Secure In-Patient Healthcare Data and Meet Compliance Mandates

5.3.3 GKN Wheels and Structures Were Able to Answer the Question, "What If We Were Attacked?"

5.3.4 Global Investment Firm Uses MDR Services to Protect Proprietary Information and Private Data

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Model Analysis

5.7 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.7.1 Key Stakeholders in the Buying Process

5.8 Pricing Model Analysis

5.8.1 Selling Prices of Key Players, by Team Size and Endpoint

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.9.1 Expansion in API Security Monitoring

5.9.2 Integration with Edge Security

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Trends and Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

6 Managed Detection and Response Market, by Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Protective Monitoring

6.3 Prioritization of Threats and Alerts

6.4 Threat Hunting

6.5 Managed Investigation Services

6.6 Guided Response

6.7 Managed Remediation

7 Managed Detection and Response Market, by Security Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Endpoint Security

7.2.1 Endpoint Security: Market Drivers

7.3 Network Security

7.3.1 Network Security: Market Drivers

7.4 Cloud Security

7.4.1 Cloud Security: Managed Detection and Response Market Drivers

7.5 Other Security Types

8 Managed Detection and Response Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

9 Managed Detection and Response Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

10 Managed Detection and Response Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers

10.3 IT and ITeS

10.3.1 IT and ITeS: Managed Detection and Response Market Drivers

10.4 Government

10.4.1 Government: Market Drivers

10.5 Energy and Utilities

10.5.1 Energy and Utilities: Market Drivers

10.6 Manufacturing

10.6.1 Manufacturing: Managed Detection and Response Market Drivers

10.7 Healthcare

10.7.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers

10.8 Retail

10.8.1 Retail: Market Drivers

10.9 Other Verticals

11 Managed Detection and Response, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players

12.4 Market Share Analysis of the Top Market Players

12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis

12.6 Ranking of Key Players in the Market

12.7 Key Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.7.1 Stars

12.7.2 Emerging Leaders

12.7.3 Pervasive Players

12.7.4 Participants

12.8 Competitive Benchmarking

12.8.1 Key Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.8.2 SME/Startup Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.9 SME/Startup Company SME/Startup Evaluation Quadrant

12.9.1 Progressive Companies

12.9.2 Responsive Companies

12.9.3 Dynamic Companies

12.9.4 Starting Blocks

12.10 Competitive Scenario and Trends

12.10.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

12.10.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 CrowdStrike

13.1.2 Rapid7

13.1.3 Red Canary

13.1.4 Arctic Wolf

13.1.5 Kudelski Security

13.1.6 SentinelOne

13.1.7 Proficio

13.1.8 Expel

13.1.9 Secureworks

13.1.10 Alert Logic

13.1.11 Trustwave

13.1.12 Mandiant

13.1.13 Binary Defense

13.1.14 Sophos

13.1.15 eSentire

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Deepwatch

13.2.2 Netsurion

13.2.3 GoSecure

13.2.4 LMNTRIX

13.2.5 UnderDefense

13.2.6 Ackcent

13.2.7 Cybereason

13.2.8 Critical Start

13.2.9 Cysiv

13.2.10 Critical Insight

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tt85f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets