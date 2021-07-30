The Worldwide Marine and Marine Management Software Industry is Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine and Marine Management Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Location (Onboard and Onshore), Application (Crew Management, Port Management, and Reservation Management), Deployment Mode, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marine and marine management software market size to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Various factors such as rising need to efficiently manage complex supply chain operations, increase sustainability across marine software industry, and increasing demand for centralized administrative of data to reduce overall shipment costs and enhance shipyard productivity are driving the adoption of the marine and marine management software and services market across the globe.

COVID-19 is disrupting the world, businesses, and economies, thus impacting on the livelihood of people live, their interaction, and the way they manage their businesses. The ability to sustain has become the new normal for enterprises as they shift their focus from growth opportunities and concentrate on implementing drastic measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition among major marine software companies is expected to be furious as most upcoming projects are kept on hold due to the pandemic. Hence, several companies will fight to gain a single project.

Businesses have already started their efforts to return back to normal and are facing multiple challenges on the customer as well as the operational side. In a short time, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused the shipping and maritime industry to face the nastiest circumstances as the workforce in these sectors has been shut down for the safety and prevention of the increase of the pandemic. This impediment has also been affected due to the standstill of all kinds of cargos via water or air during this isolation period as the transportation of such cargos in ships or through the air can be possibly carrying with it the virus from one port to another applicable for crew management and port management applications. All the trade chains, including the major import and export trade, is in the face with a breakdown. Moreover, a ban has also been imposed by various countries on the entry of containers and vessels that are being operated from other ports, especially those that are transported from China. Such obstructed operations have hampered with the logistics and operations of the maritime industry. The maritime, transport and shipping industry is coated with foremost challenges during these pandemic times.

The cloud segment to have the larger market size during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the marine and marine management software market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The market size of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be larger during the forecast period. The cloud-based deployment helps businesses more efficiently process and report data findings, enhance collaboration, and enable decision-makers to get faster access to business intelligence leading to its higher adoption in the marine software across the globe.

The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The marine and marine management software market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period as cloud-based software and services help them improve business performance and enhance productivity. Whereas the large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market share in the marine and marine management software market during the forecast period due to the affordability and the acceptance of new emerging technologies such as AI, Big data and blockchain.

Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period. Opportunities for smaller marine vendors to introduce marine software for numerous shipping companies have also increased. All these factors are responsible for the expeditious growth of the marine and marine management software market in the region. Companies operating in APAC continue to focus on improving shipping operations to drive market competitiveness and revenue growth. China, India, and Singapore have displayed ample growth opportunities in the marine and marine management software market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Marine and Marine Management Software Market

4.2 Market, Top Three Applications

4.3 Market, by Component and Top Three Applications

4.4 Market, by Region

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need to Efficiently Manage Complex Supply Chain Operations and Increase Sustainability Across the Marine Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Centralized Administration of Data to Reduce Overall Shipment Costs and Enhance Shipyard Productivity

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Interoperability Issues and Risk Associated with Cyber Threats

5.2.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations and Compliance Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Marine Management Solutions to Automate the Shipment Operations

5.2.3.2 Exponential Growth of Smartphone Users During Covid-19 to Lead the Increased Proliferation of Mobile-Based Marine Management Software

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Workforce and Halt in the Production Units During the Pandemic to Adversely Affect the Marine Industry

5.2.4.2 Lack of Technical Expertise to Manage Complex Software

5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.3 Marine and Marine Management Software: Ecosystem

5.4 Case Study Analysis

5.5 Marine and Marine Management Software Market: Covid-19 Impact

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.6.1 Methodology

5.6.2 Document Type

5.6.3 Innovation and Patent Applications

5.6.3.1 Top Applicants

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Pricing Model Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Scenario

6 Marine and Marine Management Software Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Components: Covid-19 Impact

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Tracking and Monitoring

6.2.1.1 with the Growing Need to Monitor Crew and Assets Related to Marines to Boost the Demand for Operations Monitoring Solutions in the Market

6.2.2 Supply Chain and Logistics

6.2.2.1 the Need to Optimize Logistics Operations to Reduce Administrative Workloads to Drive the Growth of Supply Chain and Logistics Solutions in the Market

6.2.3 System Testing

6.2.3.1 the Rising Need to Enable End-users to Effectively Handle and Track Errors in the Marine and Marine Management System to Drive the Adoption of System Testing Software Type

6.2.4 Navigation and Routing

6.2.4.1 the Need to Optimize Fuel Consumption and Forecast Weather Condition in Real Time to Boost the Demand for Navigation and Routing Solutions in the Market

6.2.5 Finance and Accounting

6.2.5.1 the Necessity to Handle Shipping Transactions and Payment Processing in Real Time to Drive the Demand for Finance and Accounting Software Type in the Market

6.2.6 Other Software Types

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Training and Consulting

6.3.1.1.1 Training and Consulting Services Enable Companies to Lower Risk, Reduce Complexity, and Increase Roi to Deliver Maximum Product Assurance

6.3.1.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.2.1 Support and Maintenance Services Help Customers in Providing Enhancements to Solutions and Assistance for Solving Solution-Related Issues.

6.3.1.3 System Integration and Implementation

6.3.1.3.1 Companies' Need to Ensure Minimum Risks and Reduced Cost Optimization to Drive the Demand for System Integration and Implementation Services

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 with the Growing Concern of Companies to Lower Labor Costs and Eliminate the Cost of Hiring and Training New It Staff to Drive the Company to Outsource Managed Service Providers

7 Marine and Marine Management Market, by Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Organization Size: Covid-19 Impact

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 the Increased Competition Among Large Enterprises to Track and Improve Shipping Experience to Drive the Demand for Marine and Marine Management Software

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3.1 Concern to Deliver Omnichannel Customer Experiences and Enable Organizations to Handle Shipping Operations to Drive the Demand for Marine and Marine Management Software

8 Marine and Marine Management Software Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Covid-19 Impact

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Enhanced Control Over Data Accessibility Across the Network of On-Premises to Drive the Adoption of Marine and Marine Management Software

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness, Easy Access, and Scalability to Boost the Adoption of Cloud Marine and Marine Management Software

9 Marine and Marine Management Software Market, by Location

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Location: Covid-19 Impact

9.2 Onboard

9.2.1 Growing Need to Track the Performance of Different Departments to Drive the Adoption of Marine and Marine Management Software in Onboard Location

9.3 Onshore

9.3.1 Need to Handle Vessel Operations and Crew Performance to Boost the Adoption of Onshore Marine and Marine Management Software

10 Marine and Marine Management Software Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Applications: Covid-19 Impact

10.2 Crew Management

10.2.1 Growing Concern of Marine Companies to Track Performance of the Crew to Drive the Adoption of Crew Management in the Market

10.3 Port Management

10.3.1 Growing Need to Monitor the Arrival and Departure of Ships, Boats, and Vessels to Boost the Demand for Port Management Applications in the Market

10.4 Harbor Management

10.4.1 the Rising Focus of Shipping Companies to Manage High Volume Arrivals and Departures to Drive the Demand for Harbor Management

10.5 Reservation Management

10.5.1 the Rising Focus of Shipping Companies to Streamline Transient Reservation Process to Drive the Demand for Reservation Management

10.6 Cruise and Yacht Management

10.6.1 the Increasing Need to Provide Enhanced Travelling Experience to the Passengers Via Cruise and Yacht to Drive the Demand for Cruise and Yacht Management

11 Marine and Marine Management Software Market, by End-user

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 End-users: Covid-19 Impact

11.2 Commercial

11.2.1 the Ever-Increasing Need to Provide Seamless Experience to Passengers to Boost the Adoption of Marine and Marine Management Software Among Commercial End-users

11.3 Defense

11.3.1 the Ever-Increasing Cyberattack and Enhanced Performance to Boost the Adoption of Marine and Marine Management Software Amid Defense End-users

12 Marine and Marine Management Software Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Major Players

14.2.1 Oracle

14.2.2 Abb

14.2.3 Dockmaster

14.2.4 Marina Master

14.2.5 Marina Cloud

14.2.6 Lloyd's Register

14.2.7 Timezero

14.2.8 Scribble Software

14.2.9 Marinecfo

14.2.10 Chetu

14.2.11 Mespas

14.2.12 Raymarine

14.2.13 Ayden Marine

14.2.14 Oceanmanager

14.2.15 Innovez One

14.2.16 Rms

14.2.17 Nautical Software

14.2.18 Corvant

14.3 Startup/Sme Profiles

14.3.1 Dockwa

14.3.2 Swell Advantage

14.3.3 Marina Ahoy

14.3.4 Harba

14.3.5 Harbour Assist

14.3.6 Havenstar

14.3.7 Gestalt Systems

14.3.8 Seahub

14.3.9 Blueshell

15 Adjacent and Related Markets

16 Appendix

