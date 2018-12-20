The Worldwide Market for Cervical Dilators (2019-2023): Led by Cook Group, Medgyn Products, Novo Surgical, Shanghai Medical Instruments, Sklar Surgical Instruments, and The Cooper Companies
The "Global Cervical Dilators Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cervical dilators market will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing marketing strategies of vendors. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the continuously rising demand for cervical dilation during gynaecological procedures. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of gynaecological procedures.
Key Players
- Cook Group
- Medgyn Products
- Novo Surgical
- Shanghai Medical Instruments
- Sklar Surgical Instruments
- The Cooper Companies
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Metal cervical dilators - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Non-metal cervical dilators - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Increasing marketing strategies of vendors
- Adoption of D&E procedure for second-trimester abortion
- Increasing focus on novel techniques for monitoring cervical dilation in labor progression
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cook Group
- Medgyn Products
- Novo Surgical
- Shanghai Medical Instruments
- Sklar Surgical Instruments
- The Cooper Companies
