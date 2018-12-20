The Worldwide Market for Cervical Dilators (2019-2023): Led by Cook Group, Medgyn Products, Novo Surgical, Shanghai Medical Instruments, Sklar Surgical Instruments, and The Cooper Companies

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The cervical dilators market will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing marketing strategies of vendors. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the continuously rising demand for cervical dilation during gynaecological procedures. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of gynaecological procedures.



Key Players



Cook Group

Medgyn Products

Novo Surgical

Shanghai Medical Instruments

Sklar Surgical Instruments

The Cooper Companies

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Metal cervical dilators - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Non-metal cervical dilators - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Increasing marketing strategies of vendors

Adoption of D&E procedure for second-trimester abortion

Increasing focus on novel techniques for monitoring cervical dilation in labor progression

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

