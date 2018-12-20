The Worldwide Market for Cervical Dilators (2019-2023): Led by Cook Group, Medgyn Products, Novo Surgical, Shanghai Medical Instruments, Sklar Surgical Instruments, and The Cooper Companies

The "Global Cervical Dilators Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cervical dilators market will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing marketing strategies of vendors. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the continuously rising demand for cervical dilation during gynaecological procedures. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of gynaecological procedures.

Key Players

  • Cook Group
  • Medgyn Products
  • Novo Surgical
  • Shanghai Medical Instruments
  • Sklar Surgical Instruments
  • The Cooper Companies

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Metal cervical dilators - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Non-metal cervical dilators - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Increasing marketing strategies of vendors
  • Adoption of D&E procedure for second-trimester abortion
  • Increasing focus on novel techniques for monitoring cervical dilation in labor progression

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cook Group
  • Medgyn Products
  • Novo Surgical
  • Shanghai Medical Instruments
  • Sklar Surgical Instruments
  • The Cooper Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gcrn62/the_worldwide?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

