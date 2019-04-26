The Worldwide Market for Radar Level Transmitters to 2023 - Stringent Government Regulations Bodes Well for Growth
LONDON, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Radar Level Transmitters Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The radar level transmitters market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.
In the oil and gas industry, the quality of the final products mainly depends on the raw material separation process. The separation process recovers solvents and additives and extracts impurities. Interfaces are commonly present during the separation process, and reliable data regarding the actual interface level becomes crucial during hydrocarbon processing.
The increase in the rig count is mainly attributed to the gradual rise in offshore drilling projects, especially in the Gulf of Mexico. The rise in the number of projects is due to the stabilization of the crude oil price, which increased the profit margin for drilling and production companies.
Stringent government regulations
Implementation of these regulations aids in the use of high-quality radar level transmitters in the process industries to reduce the risk of overflow of hazardous substances. Industry standards that monitor potentially explosive environments, toxic gas performance, open path performance, and flame and gas system are expected to play a significant role as growth drivers. Therefore, strict emission standards will lead to the demand for high-quality and technologically advanced radar level transmitters in the process industries.
Availability of alternatives
Ultrasonic level transmitters due to their low cost, pose a major challenge to radar level transmitters. In addition, ultrasonic level transmitters are a type of NC transmitters, they have limited moving parts and require low maintenance. Thus, the availability of cost-efficient ultrasonic level transmitters is impacting the growth of the global radar level transmitters market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- ABB
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Endress+Hauser Management AG
- Siemens
- VEGA Grieshaber KG
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Chemical and petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Power - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising PPPs in water and wastewater treatment industry
- Growing demand for wireless radar level transmitters
- Technological advances in radar level transmitters
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Endress+Hauser Management AG
- Siemens
- VEGA Grieshaber KG
