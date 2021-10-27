The Worldwide Marketing Resource Management Industry is Expected to Reach $7.14 Billion by 2027

Oct 27, 2021, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Marketing Resource Management Market (2021-2027) by Component, Type, Organization Size, Deployment, Vertical and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Marketing Resource Management Market is estimated to be USD 3.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.14 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1%.
Key factors contributing to the growth of the market are a rising number of marketing channels. This has led to a need to integrate these channels to manage the business enterprise's complex marketing activities. Amidst rapid digitalization, there is an enhanced need for providing a good digital experience to the customer. Therefore the marketers are increasing their efforts by utilizing an MRM suite to ensure a positive response from the customer. Also, an increased need for ensuring brand and regulatory compliance has further demanded the need for MRM solutions thus propelling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The initial costs of implementation and risks associated with data security amidst rising data thefts can hamper the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- The Rising Number of Marketing Channels
- The Growing Need for Improvement in Market Response and Digital Customer Experience
- Improved Regulatory Compliance on Digital Asset Licenses
- Surging Demand for Marketing Integration with Different Systems
Restraints
- High Deployment Costs
- Increasing Risks Related to Data Security And Privacy
Opportunities
- Increasing Preferences towards Software-As-A-Service (Saas)-Based Solutions
- Integration of MRM With Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Tools for Data-Driven Marketing
Challenges
- Lack of Comprehensive Integration Strategy and Interoperability Issues
- The dilemma of Choosing The Right and Comprehensive Platform
The global marketing resource management market is segmented based on component, type, organization size, deployment, vertical and geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Adobe Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Bynder, SAP SE, BrandMaker GmbH, Saepio, Workfront, Inc., North Plains Systems Corporation, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Marketing Resource Management Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Marketing Resource Management Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Planning and Budgeting Management
6.2.2 Asset Management
6.2.3 Channel Marketing Management
6.2.4 Performance Management
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Consulting and Implementation
6.3.2 Training, Support, And Maintenance
7 Global Marketing Resource Management Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Financial Management
7.3 Project Management
7.4 Marketing Analytics
7.5 Marketing Asset Management
7.6 Capacity Planning Management
7.7 Brand and Advertising Management
7.8 Others
8 Global Marketing Resource Management Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9 Global Marketing Resource Management Market, By Deployment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 On-Premises
9.3 Cloud -Based
10 Global Marketing Resource Management Market, By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
10.3 Consumer Goods and Retail
10.4 Manufacturing
10.5 Information Technology (IT) and ITeS (Information Technology Enabled Services)
10.6 Telecommunications
10.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.8 Media and Entertainment
10.9 Travel and Hospitality
10.10 Education
10.11 Energy and Utilities
10.12 Others (Mining and Construction)
11 Global Marketing Resource Management Market, By Geography
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrants
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
12.3.4 Investments & Fundings
13 Company Profiles
13.1 IBM Corporation
13.2 SAP SE
13.3 SAS Institute, Inc.
13.4 Teradata Corporation
13.5 Microsoft Corporation
13.6 North Plains Systems Corp.
13.7 Workfront, Inc.
13.8 Adobe Systems, Inc.
13.9 Infor, Inc.
13.10 Oracle, Inc.
13.11 BrandMaker
13.12 BrandSystems
13.13 Elateral
13.14 Adnovate
13.15 Capital ID
13.16 Censhare
13.17 Code Worldwide
13.18 Direxxis
13.19 MarcomCentral
13.20 Saepio
13.21 Aprimo
13.22 HCL Technologies
13.23 Allocadia
13.24 Percolate
13.25 Broadridge
13.26 Sitecore
13.27 Contentserv
13.28 Bynder
13.29 Wedia
13.30 Newscred
13.31 Inmotionnow
13.32 Simple
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3enve2
