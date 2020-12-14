The Worldwide Medical Robots Industry is Expected to Reach $12.7 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Robots Market by Solution (OR Supply, Data Management, Communication, Anesthesia Information Management, Performance Management), Delivery Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical robots market is expected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 5.9 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

The key factors propelling the growth of this market are the advantages offered by robotic-assisted surgery and robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy, technological advancements in robotic systems, Improving reimbursement scenario, the increasing adoption of surgical robots, and the increase in funding for medical robot research. However, the high cost of robotic systems is a key factor limiting market growth in the coming years.

The instrument and accessories product segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period





On the basis of product & service, the medical robots market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments & accessories, and services. The instruments & accessories segment commanded the largest share of the of the market in 2019. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of this segment are mainly driven by the recurrent purchase of instruments & accessories as opposed to robotic systems, which are a one-time investment.

The orthopedic surgery application is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period





Based on the applications, the medical robots market is segmented into laparoscopy, orthopedic surgery, pharmacy applications, physical rehabilitation, external beam radiation therapy, neurosurgery and other applications. The orthopedic surgery application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the benefits like high implantation and placement accuracy of robots during orthopedic surgeries.

The Ambulatory Surgery Centers to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period





Based on end users, the market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation centers and other end users (retail pharmacies and external radiotherapy centers). Hospitals are expected to account for the largest share of the global medical robots market in 2020, while ASCs are expected to account for the highest growth rate. The high growth of this segment is due to the increasing number of surgical procedures conducted in ASCs, rising interest in ambulatory care due to the potential for cost-reduction, and the demand for efficient care among patients.

Asia Pacific to witness significant growth from 2020 to 2025





Geographically, the medical robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years. Increasing demand from key markets such as Japan and China and the rising cases of acute and chronic diseases in APAC region to drive market growth in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Medical Robots Market Overview

4.2 North America: Medical Robots Market, 2019

4.3 Medical Robots Market, by Product & Service

4.4 Medical Robots Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advantages of Robot-Assisted Surgery & Training in Rehabilitation Therapy

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.3 Improving Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Surgical Robots

5.2.1.5 Increase in Funding for Medical Robot Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Robotic Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Penetration of Surgical Robots in ASCs

5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Robots Market

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Technology Analysis



6 Medical Robots Market, by Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Instruments & Accessories

6.2.1 Recurrent Purchase of Instruments & Accessories for Each Surgical Procedure to Drive Growth in this Segment

6.3 Robotic Systems

6.3.1 Surgical Robotic Systems

6.3.1.1 Increasing Number of Laparoscopic Surgeries Globally to Drive the Growth of this Market

6.3.1.2 Laparoscopy Robotic Systems

6.3.1.3 Orthopedic Robotic Systems

6.3.1.4 Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

6.3.2 Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems

6.3.2.1 Reduced Error Rate and Increased Efficiency Provided by Robots Drive Their Adoption

6.3.3 Rehabilitation Robotic Systems

6.3.3.1 Increasing Number of Market Players Offering Rehabilitation Robots to Drive the Growth of this Market

6.3.3.2 Therapeutic Robotic Systems

6.3.3.3 Assistive Robotic Systems

6.3.3.4 Exoskeleton Robotic Systems

6.3.3.5 Other Rehabilitation Robotic Systems

6.3.4 Non-invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

6.3.4.1 Growing Focus on Adopting Advanced Systems and Instruments is a Key Driver of Market Growth

6.3.5 Other Robotic Systems

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Recurring Revenue Per Installation and Per Procedure to Offer Growth Opportunities



7 Medical Robots Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Laparoscopy

7.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Conducted to Drive the Market Growth

7.3 Orthopedic Surgery

7.3.1 High Implantation and Placement Accuracy of Surgical Robots in Orthopedic Procedures Supports Market Growth

7.4 Pharmacy Applications

7.4.1 Focus of Hospitals and Pharmacies to Reduce Medication Errors and Increase Efficiency Drive the Market Growth

7.5 Physical Rehabilitation

7.5.1 Increasing Incidence of Strokes & Spinal Cord Injury Will Favor Demand for Robots

7.6 External Beam Radiation Therapy

7.6.1 Early Detection of Cancer Cases in Developed Economies to Drive the Demand for EBRT

7.7 Neurosurgery

7.7.1 Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders to Fuel Market Growth

7.8 Other Applications



8 Medical Robots Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Robot-Assisted Surgeries Enable Hospitals to Lower Pre- and Post-Operative Care Costs

8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.3.1 Rise in the Number of Outpatient Surgeries to Support Market Growth

8.4 Rehabilitation Centers

8.4.1 Increasing Incidence of Disabilities to Support the Growth of Rehab Centers

8.5 Other End-users



9 Medical Robots Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US Holds the Largest Share of the North American Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increased Use of Surgical Robots in Pediatric Applications to Drive Market Growth in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany to Witness the Highest Growth in the European Medical Robots Market

9.3.2 Italy

9.3.2.1 Increasing Number of Robotic Surgical Systems Installed in the Country to Propel Market Growth

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Higher Adoption of MIS to Support Market Growth in the Country

9.3.4 UK

9.3.4.1 UK Has Registered an Increase in the Number of Robotic Surgical Procedures Performed

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Increasing Implementation and Development of Medical Robotic Programs in Spain to Drive Market Growth

9.3.6 Roe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Japan Dominates the APAC Medical Robots Market

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 China to be the Fastest-Growing Country in the Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Huge Patient Population to Support Market Growth

9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.3 Market Ranking/Share Analysis

10.3.1 Overall Medical Robots Market Share Analysis

10.3.2 Surgical Robots Market Share Analysis

10.3.3 Hospital & Pharmacy Robots Market Share Analysis

10.3.4 Rehabilitation Robots Market Share Analysis

10.3.5 Radiosurgery Robotic Systems Market Share Analysis

10.4 Key Market Developments

10.4.1 Product Launches & Approvals

10.4.2 Deals

10.4.3 Other Developments



11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

11.2.1 Stars

11.2.2 Emerging Leaders

11.2.3 Pervasive Players

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Emerging Players)

11.3.1 Progressive Companies

11.3.2 Starting/Emerging Blocks

11.3.3 Responsive Companies

11.3.4 Dynamic Companies

11.4 Company Profiles

11.4.1 Intuitive Surgical

11.4.1.1 Business Overview

11.4.1.2 Products & Services Offered

11.4.1.3 Recent Developments

11.4.1.4 Analyst's View

11.4.2 Stryker Corporation

11.4.2.1 Business Overview

11.4.2.2 Products Offered

11.4.2.3 Recent Developments

11.4.2.4 Analyst's View

11.4.3 Accuray

11.4.3.1 Business Overview

11.4.3.2 Products Offered

11.4.3.3 Recent Developments

11.4.3.4 Analyst's View

11.4.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.4.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.4.2 Products Offered

11.4.4.3 Recent Developments

11.4.4.4 Analyst's View

11.4.5 Medtronic

11.4.5.1 Business Overview

11.4.5.2 Products Offered

11.4.5.3 Recent Developments

11.4.5.4 Analyst's View

11.4.6 Omnicell

11.4.6.1 Business Overview

11.4.6.2 Products Offered

11.4.6.3 Recent Developments

11.4.7 Zimmer Biomet

11.4.7.1 Business Overview

11.4.7.2 Products Offered

11.4.7.3 Recent Developments

11.4.7.4 Analyst's View

11.4.8 Smith & Nephew

11.4.8.1 Business Overview

11.4.8.2 Products Offered

11.4.8.3 Recent Developments

11.4.9 Hocoma AG

11.4.9.1 Business Overview

11.4.9.2 Products Offered

11.4.9.3 Recent Developments

11.4.9.4 Analyst's View

11.4.10 Cyberdyne

11.4.10.1 Business Overview

11.4.10.2 Products Offered

11.4.10.3 Recent Developments

11.4.11 Ekso Bionics

11.4.11.1 Business Overview

11.4.11.2 Products Offered

11.4.11.3 Recent Developments

11.4.12 Arxium

11.4.12.1 Business Overview

11.4.12.2 Products Offered

11.4.12.3 Recent Developments

11.4.13 Transenterix

11.4.13.1 Business Overview

11.4.13.2 Products Offered

11.4.13.3 Recent Developments

11.4.14 Rewalk Robotics

11.4.14.1 Business Overview

11.4.14.2 Products Offered

11.4.14.3 Recent Developments

11.4.15 CMR Surgical

11.4.15.1 Business Overview

11.4.15.2 Products Offered

11.4.15.3 Recent Developments

11.4.16 Renishaw

11.4.16.1 Business Overview

11.4.16.2 Products Offered

11.4.16.3 Recent Developments

11.4.17 Gollmann Kommissioniersysteme GmbH

11.4.17.1 Products Offered

11.4.18 Bionik Laboratories Corp.

11.4.18.1 Business Overview

11.4.18.2 Products Offered

11.4.18.3 Recent Developments

11.4.19 Auris Health

11.4.19.1 Business Overview

11.4.19.2 Products Offered

11.4.19.3 Recent Developments

11.4.20 Avateramedical GmbH

11.4.20.1 Business Overview

11.4.20.2 Products Offered

11.4.20.3 Recent Developments

11.4.21 Zap Surgical Systems

11.4.21.1 Business Overview

11.4.21.2 Products Offered



12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r1q6j8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

